Super Symbols Correlation 10 Lines Str1

Each line indicates 2 symbols correlation based on Multi timeframes symbols strength calculations





5 symbols -> 10 correlation indicator lines

Strategy:1 is based on selecting the NEW weaker/stronger correlation line :

*****New Weaker Line Crossing DOWN the old weaker line : SELL SYMBOL1 && BUY SYMBOL2

BUT SYMBOL1 && SELL SYMBOL2

*****New Stronger Line Crossingthe old weaker line :





You close trades when new weaker/stronger line crosses the old one and so on ....

You can build your own strategy like for example signals from lines crossing each other on the middle of indicator chart ....

Your inputs :

-5 symbols from your choice

- index value : varying this input will vary the smoothing of lines ( i use 20 for H1 chart)

- Alerting option





(very extensive calculations on each candle 1st 50 ticks start can causes terminal slow down for 1st 50 candle ticks = 20 seconds)





Enjoy this magic indicator and KINDLY give review or comment



