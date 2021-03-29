We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick

We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick can help identify potential trend in the market when trading, spot market trends and predict future prices. 

We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick has a smoother look, as it is essentially taking an average of the movement. candles will stay RED during a downtrend and Green during an uptrend. We believe It's useful for making candlestick charts more readable and trends easier to analyse.

As a breakout trader you are looking for trades that are ‘breaking out’ of a key level, region or important zone.

Whilst the most commonly used form of breakout trading is looking for major support and resistance levels to break, This indicator takes advantage of any price action and indicates when a certain level has been made and a potential break out is going to be made A line will appear when there will be a break out on the chart 

This is to be used with our other products to get the best out of the indicator.  

We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick provides you with daily highs , lows , weekly candle sticks levels, and gives you the option to set 5 currency to analyse on a daily scoop to how they are trending, against the currency you potentially want to trade.

We Trade Live Candle stick also allows you to see the how each day has ended green is up trend day and red a down trend day this is also important when using We Trade Live Max as it gives you the relevant information required to make accurate decisions when in a trade or placing a trade. 


1. We Trade Live Trend Max 

2. We Trade Live Trend Levels

3. We Trade Live Trend Entry & Exit

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Flat


ALL BUYERS PRIVATE MESSAGE FOR WETRADELIVE GUIDE

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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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