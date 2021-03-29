We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick can help identify potential trend in the market when trading, spot market trends and predict future prices.

We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick has a smoother look, as it is essentially taking an average of the movement. candles will stay RED during a downtrend and Green during an uptrend. We believe It's useful for making candlestick charts more readable and trends easier to analyse.

As a breakout trader you are looking for trades that are ‘breaking out’ of a key level, region or important zone.

Whilst the most commonly used form of breakout trading is looking for major support and resistance levels to break, This indicator takes advantage of any price action and indicates when a certain level has been made and a potential break out is going to be made A line will appear when there will be a break out on the chart

This is to be used with our other products to get the best out of the indicator.

We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick provides you with daily highs , lows , weekly candle sticks levels, and gives you the option to set 5 currency to analyse on a daily scoop to how they are trending, against the currency you potentially want to trade.

We Trade Live Candle stick also allows you to see the how each day has ended green is up trend day and red a down trend day this is also important when using We Trade Live Max as it gives you the relevant information required to make accurate decisions when in a trade or placing a trade.





1. We Trade Live Trend Max

2. We Trade Live Trend Levels

3. We Trade Live Trend Entry & Exit

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Flat





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