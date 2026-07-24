KS Candle Countdown Timer
- Indicators
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Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.4
Overview
KS Candle Countdown Timer is a simple, clean visual countdown timer for MetaTrader 5 that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes. It displays the countdown in MM:SS format directly on the chart, positioned near the current price line.
It is particularly useful for:
- Scalpers and day traders who trade based on candle closes
- Traders who want to know exactly how much time is left before a new candle forms
- Anyone who prefers a large, easy-to-read timer instead of looking at the small time axis
Key Features
- Real-time countdown updated every second
- Displays time left in minutes:seconds format (e.g., 03:47)
- Positioned near the current Bid price line
- Fixed pixel positioning so it stays consistently placed regardless of symbol or zoom level
- Two positioning options:
- Above the price line (default)
- Below the price line
- Customizable appearance (color, font, font size)
- Non-intrusive: uses a label object that doesn't interfere with trading