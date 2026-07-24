Overview

KS Candle Countdown Timer is a simple, clean visual countdown timer for MetaTrader 5 that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes. It displays the countdown in MM:SS format directly on the chart, positioned near the current price line.

It is particularly useful for:

Scalpers and day traders who trade based on candle closes

Traders who want to know exactly how much time is left before a new candle forms

Anyone who prefers a large, easy-to-read timer instead of looking at the small time axis

Key Features

Real-time countdown updated every second

updated every second Displays time left in minutes:seconds format (e.g., 03:47 )

format (e.g., ) Positioned near the current Bid price line

Fixed pixel positioning so it stays consistently placed regardless of symbol or zoom level

Two positioning options: Above the price line (default) Below the price line

Customizable appearance (color, font, font size)

Non-intrusive: uses a label object that doesn't interfere with trading

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