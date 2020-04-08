Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator

Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator

Harmonic Confluence Pro is a comprehensive Harmonic Pattern Scanner & Signal Indicator. It is designed to assist manual traders by automatically detecting high-probability harmonic setups and filtering them with advanced Price Action and Confluence zones.

Unlike basic indicators that only draw triangles, this tool acts as a complete trading assistant. It calculates Entry, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels based on structure and volatility, displaying them clearly on your chart with Buy/Sell Arrows and informative labels.

🌟 Key Features

1. Massive Pattern Library

The indicator scans for over 40 types of harmonic patterns, covering every market condition:

  • Classic Patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher, Shark, 5-0.

  • Advanced & Exotic: Black/White Swan, Navarro 200, Leonardo, Nen Star, 3-Drives.

  • Exclusive Series: Supports the TOTAL, BG, and NN pattern series.

  • Customization: You can individually enable or disable specific patterns to suit your trading style.

2. "Confluence" Filtering System

Filters out low-quality patterns using a multi-factor confirmation system:

  • Candlestick Confirmation: Checks for Reversal Candles (Pinbar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star) at the D-Point.

  • Zone Filters: Validates patterns against Supply & Demand Zones and Support/Resistance levels.

  • Oscillator Filters: Optional filtering with RSI, Stochastic, and Divergence to ensure the market is Overbought/Oversold before signaling.

3. Clear Trading Signals

  • Visuals: Draws the complete pattern geometry, PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone), and projects Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and TP3 lines.

  • Arrows: Displays large, clear Buy/Sell arrows at the confirmed entry point.

  • Labels: Shows precise price levels for SL and TP targets directly on the chart.

4. Professional Dashboard & Alerts

  • Graphic Panel: An on-chart dashboard showing the current symbol status and detected patterns.

  • Real-time Alerts: Never miss a setup. Supports Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications, and Sound Alerts.

⚙️ Input Parameters Overview

🔔 Notification Settings

  • Inp_Use_Alert / Push / Sound: Enable or disable specific alert types.

⚙️ Pattern Configuration

  • Pattern Toggles: Individual switches for every pattern type (e.g., in_show_Gartley , in_show_Bat , in_show_WhiteSwan ).

  • Pattern Strictness: Adjust the accuracy tolerance for pattern detection.

  • Swing Settings: Customize the sensitivity of the ZigZag/Swing detection ( Inp_MajorSwingLookback ).

🎯 Filters & Triggers

  • Candle Patterns: Enable filters for Pinbar, Engulfing, Doji, etc.

  • Zone Filters: Toggle Supply/Demand or S/R Zone filtering logic.

  • Oscillators: Settings for RSI and Stochastic filters (Overbought/Oversold levels).

📊 Visuals & Dashboard

  • Inp_Show_Dashboard: Show or hide the info panel.

  • Color Settings: Fully customizable colors for patterns, zones, and signal lines.

💡 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart (Recommended Timeframes: H1, H4 for reliability, or M15 for scalping).

  2. Wait for a Harmonic Pattern to complete.

  3. The indicator will wait for a confirmation trigger (like a reversal candle).

  4. Once confirmed, a Signal Arrow and SL/TP Lines will appear, and you will receive an alert.

  5. Place your manual trade using the provided levels.

Disclaimer: This is a technical analysis indicator used to identify potential trading setups. It does not place trades automatically. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


