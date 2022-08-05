Momentum Reversal
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Momentum Reversal is a powerful tool for detecting possible reversal points and the beginning of correction, based on the analysis of the intensity of price movements and bar formations.
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How to use the indicator signals:
The indicator generates a signal after a new price bar appears. It is recommended to use the generated signal after the price breaks through the critical point in the specified direction. The indicator does not redraw its signals.
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The indicator parameters suggest changing the display style of the signal arrows. Changing the parameters used for calculations is not provided - this is due to the philosophy of my products: stability and objectivity.
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Any of your questions and suggestions are welcome and can be sent in private messages
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Thank you in advance to all those interested, good luck in conquering the market!
Very good product, great potential needs another pivot, res support indicator to work with. Some more options such as alert and other would be appreciated. Nice indi thanks