Market Direction Pro

Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.

Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context at a glance.

Flexible notifications and extensive display controls make the indicator suitable for discretionary trading, systematic analysis and multi-chart workspaces - without exposing the underlying analytical complexity.

Key Advantages:

      Closed-Candle Confirmation - Reduces premature signals caused by intrabar noise.

      Stable Historical Signals - Confirmed signals remain fixed for consistent review and testing.

      Clear Directional Arrows - Bullish and bearish signals appear directly on the price chart.

      Visual Turning-Point Context - Important directional changes are easier to identify.

      Flexible Alerts - Terminal, push and email notifications keep traders informed.

      Interactive Chart Panel - Adjust settings without leaving the chart.

      Customizable Appearance - Control colors, labels, markers and interface scale.

      Efficient Performance - Incremental processing limits unnecessary recalculation.

      Persistent Workspace Settings - Preferences can survive symbol or timeframe changes.

      Automation Ready - Public buffers support iCustom() and CopyBuffer() integration.

      Multi-Instance and Tester Support - Run several instances and use visual strategy testing confidently.


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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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