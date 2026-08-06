Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.

Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context at a glance.

Flexible notifications and extensive display controls make the indicator suitable for discretionary trading, systematic analysis and multi-chart workspaces - without exposing the underlying analytical complexity.

Key Advantages:

• Closed-Candle Confirmation - Reduces premature signals caused by intrabar noise.

• Stable Historical Signals - Confirmed signals remain fixed for consistent review and testing.

• Clear Directional Arrows - Bullish and bearish signals appear directly on the price chart.

• Visual Turning-Point Context - Important directional changes are easier to identify.

• Flexible Alerts - Terminal, push and email notifications keep traders informed.

• Interactive Chart Panel - Adjust settings without leaving the chart.

• Customizable Appearance - Control colors, labels, markers and interface scale.

• Efficient Performance - Incremental processing limits unnecessary recalculation.

• Persistent Workspace Settings - Preferences can survive symbol or timeframe changes.

• Automation Ready - Public buffers support iCustom() and CopyBuffer() integration.

• Multi-Instance and Tester Support - Run several instances and use visual strategy testing confidently.