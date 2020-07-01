Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator

is a basic indicator (but useful) that shows the highest and lowest candle in a period of time .

The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period

The indicator will show with color points the maximum and minimum values.

A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum.

Parameters

number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles.

Questions?



I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.



Take into consideration



Take advantage of the fact that my products are free for a limited period of time. In the future they will have a cost.

Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,



This indicator + RSI, available soon





Developer



PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in Europe. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis



























