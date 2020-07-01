Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator
- Indicators
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Carlos Daniel Vazquez RosasHello, nice to meet you. Thank you for visiting my profile
My name is Carlos Daniel. I have a Ph.D. in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in France. Currently, I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis.
- Version: 1.0
The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period
The indicator will show with color points the maximum and minimum values.
A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum.
Parameters
- number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be calculated. If you put 100, the indicator will give you the maximum and minimum of the last 100 candles.
Questions?
I will be happy to help you with any questions you have.
Take into consideration
Take advantage of the fact that my products are free for a limited period of time. In the future they will have a cost.
Over Time, indicators and robots will receive updates and improvements. Constantly visit my products please,
This indicator + RSI, available soon
Developer
PhD in engineering (focused on mathematics) with studies in Europe. Currently I am dedicated to programming robots and stock market indicators and performing stock market analysis
Very nice