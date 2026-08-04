Funded Next Account Saver

Never Lose Your FundedNext Challenge Again

UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO is an advanced MT5 account monitoring indicator built exclusively for FundedNext traders.

It is a professional account monitoring and risk management dashboard specifically designed for FundedNext traders. This powerful dashboard continuously monitors your trading account in real time and calculates every important FundedNext challenge rule, helping you avoid accidental rule violations.

Whether you're trading a Stellar 1-Step, 2-Step, Lite, or Instant Account, the indicator automatically displays your current challenge status, remaining drawdown, profit target, trading progress, and much more.

The indicator is designed for manual traders and never executes trades. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, It never opens, modifies, or closes trades—it only monitors the account and warns traders before they violate FundedNext rules. It simply keeps you informed every second so you can trade with confidence.





One of the biggest reasons traders fail prop firm challenges is exceeding the daily drawdown limit.

UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO continuously tracks:

Daily Loss

Daily Drawdown %

Remaining Daily Drawdown

Dollar Amount Remaining

Before your account reaches the limit, the dashboard changes color and alerts you.





Compatible with:

Stellar 1-Step

Stellar 2-Step

Stellar Lite

Stellar Instant

Simply choose your account type and the dashboard automatically loads the correct challenge rules.

✔ Prevent Costly Challenge Failures

Benefits of UZFX FundedNext Guardian PRO

Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because they accidentally violate challenge rules.

Guardian PRO helps prevent these mistakes.