Session Momentum Dashboard
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Session Momentum Dashboard – Futuristic Trading Analytics
A professional dashboard analyzing trading sessions (Asian/London/NY) with Kill Zone detection, Asian range breakouts, and real-time momentum scoring.
Session Momentum Dashboard
An all-in-one dashboard for ICT/Smart Money traders who monitor market sessions and Kill Zones.
Main Features:
Analysis of the 3 major sessions
Asian, London, and New York with real-time status.
Kill Zone Detection
-
London Kill Zone (7 AM – 9 AM)
-
New York Kill Zone (12 PM – 2 PM)
with automatic alerts.
Asian Range Breakout
-
Graphical display of the range
-
Detection of UP/DOWN breakouts
Momentum Scoring
-
RSI-based progress bars for each session
Volume Analysis
-
Volume-to-average ratio
-
Classification: LOW / NORMAL / HIGH
Trading Signals
A strong signal is generated when:
Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum align.
London/NY Overlap
Automatic detection of high-volatility overlap periods.
Configurable Alerts:
-
Entering a Kill Zone
-
Asian range breakout
-
High momentum detected
-
Supports: Popup, Sound, Push Notification
Futuristic Design:
-
Neon cyan/magenta customizable theme
-
Compact, readable interface
-
Adjustable position and size
Customizable Parameters:
-
Session hours (GMT)
-
Momentum thresholds (high/low)
-
ATR, RSI, Volume periods
-
Full color customization
Ideal for:
-
ICT / Smart Money Concepts trading
-
Kill Zone scalping
-
Swing trading on Asian breakouts
-
Multi-session analysis