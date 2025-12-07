Session Momentum Dashboard

Session Momentum Dashboard – Futuristic Trading Analytics

A professional dashboard analyzing trading sessions (Asian/London/NY) with Kill Zone detection, Asian range breakouts, and real-time momentum scoring.

Session Momentum Dashboard

An all-in-one dashboard for ICT/Smart Money traders who monitor market sessions and Kill Zones.

Main Features:

Analysis of the 3 major sessions

Asian, London, and New York with real-time status.

Kill Zone Detection

  • London Kill Zone (7 AM – 9 AM)

  • New York Kill Zone (12 PM – 2 PM)
    with automatic alerts.

Asian Range Breakout

  • Graphical display of the range

  • Detection of UP/DOWN breakouts

Momentum Scoring

  • RSI-based progress bars for each session

Volume Analysis

  • Volume-to-average ratio

  • Classification: LOW / NORMAL / HIGH

Trading Signals

A strong signal is generated when:
Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum align.

London/NY Overlap

Automatic detection of high-volatility overlap periods.

Configurable Alerts:

  • Entering a Kill Zone

  • Asian range breakout

  • High momentum detected

  • Supports: Popup, Sound, Push Notification

Futuristic Design:

  • Neon cyan/magenta customizable theme

  • Compact, readable interface

  • Adjustable position and size

Customizable Parameters:

  • Session hours (GMT)

  • Momentum thresholds (high/low)

  • ATR, RSI, Volume periods

  • Full color customization

Ideal for:

  • ICT / Smart Money Concepts trading

  • Kill Zone scalping

  • Swing trading on Asian breakouts

  • Multi-session analysis


