Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals.





The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts.





Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas.





Main Features





• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD

• BUY and SELL arrow signals on the chart

• RSI confirmation filter

• Optional RSI momentum slope confirmation

• ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

• Candle color confirmation

• Trading session filter

• Minimum candles between signals

• One signal per day option

• Popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push notifications

• Clean on-chart trade zones

• Optimized calculation for faster chart loading





How It Works





Nexa Gold Relative analyzes confirmed candles using a Gold-focused calculation model. The system checks if the projected target aligns with important calculated price levels, then applies additional filters before printing a signal.





For BUY signals, the RSI filter can confirm bullish strength above the selected RSI level.

For SELL signals, the RSI filter can confirm bearish weakness below the selected RSI level.





The optional RSI slope confirmation adds an extra momentum check by requiring RSI to move in the same direction as the signal.





When all conditions match, the indicator displays a BUY or SELL arrow and draws the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.





Inputs





• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.





• ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.





• Gold Threshold

Controls how strict the level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.





• Bars To Scan On First Load

Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is first loaded.





• Enable RSI Filter

Turns the RSI confirmation filter on or off.





• RSI Period

Defines the RSI calculation period.





• BUY RSI Level

Minimum RSI value required for BUY signal confirmation.





• SELL RSI Level

Maximum RSI value required for SELL signal confirmation.





• RSI Momentum Confirmation

When enabled, BUY signals require RSI to be rising and SELL signals require RSI to be falling.





• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.





• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.





• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.





• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum candle distance between two signals.





• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.





• Candle Confirmation

Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.





• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.





• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.





• Popup Alert

Shows a popup alert when a new signal appears.





• Sound Alert

Plays a sound when a new signal appears.





• Mobile Push Notification

Sends a notification to the MetaTrader mobile app when a new signal appears.





Recommended Use





Nexa Gold Relative is designed for traders who want a structured and disciplined approach to Gold trading. It can be used as a decision-support tool together with market structure, support and resistance, trend direction, and proper risk management.





Recommended default settings:





• RSI Period: 14

• BUY RSI Level: 55

• SELL RSI Level: 45

• RSI Momentum Confirmation: Enabled

• ATR Period: 14

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled





Important Note





Nexa Gold Relative does not guarantee profits. Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, timeframe, broker pricing, and trader risk management.





Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.