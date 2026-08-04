Simple Double Top MT4
- 指标
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Komang Putra RiswanjayaI am a freelance developer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script, focused on building custom trading solutions for MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.
My services include:
* Expert Advisors (EA)
* Custom Indicators
* Trading Tools & Utilities
* Strategy Automation
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization.
Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns, helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease.
Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a neckline breakout is confirmed, a clear breakout arrow is displayed, making it easy to identify valid trading opportunities.
Whether you are a discretionary trader or an EA developer, Simple Double Top provides everything you need, including indicator buffers for automation, real-time alerts, and optional WhatsApp integration.
Key Features
✅ Detects Double Top & Double Bottom
- Automatically identifies both Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns.
- Designed to help traders spot potential market reversals quickly and accurately.
✅ Clean & Easy to Read
- Minimalist and professional design.
- Displays only the most important information.
- Keeps your chart clean and easy to analyze.
✅ Automatic Breakout Arrow
- Displays a clear breakout arrow after the neckline has been successfully broken.
- Helps traders identify confirmed breakout signals more easily.
✅ Indicator Buffers Included
- Buffer outputs are provided for further development.
- Easily integrate the indicator into Expert Advisors (EA), scripts, or your own automated trading systems.
✅ Alerts & Push Notifications
- Popup Alert
- MetaTrader Push Notification
- Never miss a confirmed breakout signal.
Perfect For
- Price Action Traders
- Reversal Strategy Traders
- Swing Traders
- Expert Advisor (EA) Developers
- Traders looking for clean and easy-to-read chart analysis