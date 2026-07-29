Peak Valley Hunter MT5

Product Overview

Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) is a comprehensive main chart trend-following and swing reversal indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. By constructing a triple composite moving average system (Trade Line and Trend Line), combined with dynamic support/resistance tracking algorithms and candlestick pattern recognition technology, it provides traders with comprehensive trading signals ranging from trend confirmation and momentum explosion to local reversals. This indicator features rigorous logic, clear visuals, and is equipped with complete signal cooldown and multi-channel alert mechanisms, making it an ideal choice for building a main chart trading system.

Core Features

Triple Composite Moving Averages & Dynamic Support/Resistance System The system draws two core composite moving averages on the main chart: the Trade Line (composed of EMA3, MA9, MA15) is highly responsive for capturing short-term trading opportunities, displaying white when price closes above and light blue when below; the Trend Line (composed of EMA8, MA14, MA24) defines medium-term trend direction, displaying red when price closes above and green when below. Additionally, the system dynamically draws gray Resistance (Shang0) and Support (Xia0) lines based on an 8-period extreme value algorithm, tracking market peak and valley structures in real time. The system displays a white real-time close price label on the right side of the latest bar. The MT5 version additionally features candle coloring , making reversal patterns intuitively presented through candle colors.

Buy Signals

Open Long : Triggered when the market's low-point duration count crosses above the high-point count, displaying a pink upward arrow and "Open Long" text below the bar's low. This represents short-term downward momentum has exhausted and bullish forces begin to dominate, serving as a clear right-side trend-following long entry signal.

Rise : Triggered when price breaks above a key local resistance level (H2q) constructed from recent candlestick patterns, displaying pink "Rise" text below the bar. This represents price has broken the recent ranging or downward structure and bullish momentum explodes, serving as a trend acceleration or breakout long signal.

Minor Bottom : Triggered when price experiences consecutive declines followed by a reversal pattern where the close is higher than the previous bar for two consecutive bars, displaying yellow "Minor Bot" text below the bar. This represents a local bottom after short-term oversold conditions has been established, serving as a high win-rate rebound grabbing or early left-side long signal.

Sell Signals

Open Short : Triggered when the market's high-point duration count crosses above the low-point count, displaying a green downward arrow and "Open Short" text above the bar's high. This represents short-term upward momentum has exhausted and bearish forces begin to dominate, serving as a clear right-side trend-following short entry signal.

Fall : Triggered when price breaks below a key local support level (L2v) constructed from recent candlestick patterns, displaying green "Fall" text above the bar. This represents price has broken the recent ranging or upward structure and bearish momentum explodes, serving as a trend acceleration or breakdown short signal.

Minor Top : Triggered when price experiences consecutive rises followed by a reversal pattern where the close is lower than the previous bar for two consecutive bars, displaying pale green "Minor Top" text above the bar. This represents a local top after short-term overbought conditions has been established, serving as a high win-rate top escaping or early left-side short signal.

Practical Application

In daily trading, Open Long / Open Short are core trend reversal signals, suitable for swing traders as primary entry bases. When both the Trade Line and Trend Line colors turn bullish (white/red) simultaneously and an Open Long signal appears, the long win rate is extremely high.

Rise / Fall signals represent momentum explosion and structural breakout, suitable for breakout traders or for position addition. When price breaks above the gray resistance line (Shang0) accompanied by a Rise signal, it represents upside space has completely opened.

Minor Bottom / Minor Top signals are extremely responsive, suitable for day traders or scalpers to capture local reversal opportunities, and can also serve as early warning signals for trend traders.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: The system has built-in strict signal cooldown mechanisms. Open Long/Short cooldown defaults to 5 bars, Rise/Fall cooldown defaults to 10, and Minor Top/Bottom cooldown defaults to 5, effectively avoiding frequent repeated signals in extreme one-sided trends. Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false breakout signals caused by intrabar price spikes. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Open Long , Open Short , Rise , Fall , Minor Bottom , and Minor Top .

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as trend and reversal signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.

It is recommended to use this indicator as an independent main chart trading system, or combine it with sub-window indicators for secondary confirmation. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary

Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) perfectly integrates composite moving average trend following, dynamic support/resistance, and candlestick pattern recognition. It is not only a visually clear main charting tool but also a practical trading system with multi-dimensional signal resonance, cooldown filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build robust main chart trading rules.