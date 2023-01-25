The Best RSI MT5

The relative strength index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator introduced in 1978. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset's price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

The Best RSI uses the input signal from the RSI indicator.

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Recommended currency pairs to start with: GBPUSD and EURUSD

Capital management. The recommended capital is USD 5,000 for default settings and for GBPUSD and EURUSD. You can also start with much less capital. A matter of settings.



