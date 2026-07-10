MarketPulse Pro Dashboard

MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite

Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard.

Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-time "bird’s-eye view" of the market. By utilizing systematic Algorithmic Trading logic, it filters through the noise to deliver precise Market Sentiment Analysis directly to your screen.

Key Features:

  • 6-Category Organization: Gain structured insights across Oscillators, Trend Indicators, Momentum & Volatility, Volume & Cash Flow, and dual-tier Moving Averages (Short-term & Long-term).

  • 23-in-1 Powerhouse: Featuring a comprehensive Trend Scanner and Volatility Dashboard, our tool includes RSI, Stochastic, Ichimoku, SuperTrend, Chaikin Oscillator, OBV, and more.

  • Smart Collapsible Interface: Maintain a clean chart. Our "Click-to-Expand" system ensures your screen remains tidy while giving you deep-dive access to data only when you need it.

  • Dynamic Performance: Automatically adapts to any timeframe (M1 to MN) and any currency pair, making it an essential asset for Forex Technical Analysis.

  • Customizable Pro Controls: Tailor the dashboard to your unique trading style. Adjust indicator periods, change color themes, and position the dashboard anywhere on your screen.

Problems We Solve:

  • Analysis Overload: Stop flipping between dozens of indicator windows. We consolidate everything for you in a powerful Trading Confluence display.

  • Indecision: Minimize "analysis paralysis" with our Summary Engine, which calculates the net sentiment across all 23 indicators to provide a clear, objective status for your decision-making process.

  • Chart Clutter: Experience a high-performance interface that doesn’t lag your MT5 terminal, providing a cleaner, more efficient workspace.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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