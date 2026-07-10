MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite

Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard.

Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-time "bird’s-eye view" of the market. By utilizing systematic Algorithmic Trading logic, it filters through the noise to deliver precise Market Sentiment Analysis directly to your screen.

Key Features:

6-Category Organization: Gain structured insights across Oscillators, Trend Indicators, Momentum & Volatility, Volume & Cash Flow, and dual-tier Moving Averages (Short-term & Long-term).

23-in-1 Powerhouse: Featuring a comprehensive Trend Scanner and Volatility Dashboard , our tool includes RSI, Stochastic, Ichimoku, SuperTrend, Chaikin Oscillator, OBV, and more.

Smart Collapsible Interface: Maintain a clean chart. Our "Click-to-Expand" system ensures your screen remains tidy while giving you deep-dive access to data only when you need it.

Dynamic Performance: Automatically adapts to any timeframe (M1 to MN) and any currency pair, making it an essential asset for Forex Technical Analysis .

Customizable Pro Controls: Tailor the dashboard to your unique trading style. Adjust indicator periods, change color themes, and position the dashboard anywhere on your screen.

Problems We Solve: