CyberCore System

Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT4


🚀 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! 🚀

Welcome to CyberCore PRO, the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you ever execute a trade.

🔥 CORE MODULE 1: The S.M.C Radar Trade alongside the institutions. CyberCore PRO scans the market to uncover hidden footprints left by smart money:

  • 🔴 Dynamic Liquidity Zones: Automatically identifies Buy-Side (Resistance) and Sell-Side (Support) liquidity traps.

  • 🟢 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detector: Highlights active market imbalances in real-time.

  • 📊 Market Structure Bias: Instantly tells you if the asset is in a "Premium" or "Discount" zone.

  • ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Matrix: View the dominant trend (M15, M30, H1, H4) at a single glance.

  •  Golden Confluence Engine: Scores the setup. If confluence hits 70% or higher, it generates a "Strong Signal".

🛡️ CORE MODULE 2: Interactive Risk Calculator Never fail a prop firm challenge due to bad math again.

  • 🎯 On-Chart Interactive Lines: Click "Deploy", and drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • 🧮 Real-Time Lot Sizing: As you move the Stop Loss line, the HUD instantly recalculates the exact lot size required to protect your specific Risk % (e.g., 1%).

  • ⚖️ No More Guessing: Know your exact risk-to-reward ratio before taking the trade.

 PREMIUM FEATURES

  • 🖥️ Clean, Non-Intrusive HUD: A sleek interface that can be minimized to keep your charts clean.

  • 🔔 Silent Alert Engine: Mobile Push, Email, or Terminal Prints for 70%+ setups only.

  • 🚀 Lightweight Performance: Optimized engine that won't freeze your MT5 terminal.

👨‍💻 HOW TO USE CYBERCORE PRO:

  1. Set your Capital and Risk % in the HUD.

  2. Wait for the Confluence Engine to display a 70%+ score.

  3. Click "Calculate & Deploy Lines".

  4. Drag your Stop Loss behind the identified Order Block or FVG.

  5. Read your calculated Lot Size and execute your trade.

📥 USER MANUAL: Please check the "Comments" section below to download the full PDF User Manual, which includes detailed instructions and technical breakdowns.

💎 Rent it today for just $30/month, or secure your Lifetime License at the discounted $79 launch price!


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