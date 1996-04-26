CyberCore System

Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT4





🚀 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! 🚀

Welcome to CyberCore PRO, the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you ever execute a trade.

🔥 CORE MODULE 1: The S.M.C Radar Trade alongside the institutions. CyberCore PRO scans the market to uncover hidden footprints left by smart money:

🔴 Dynamic Liquidity Zones: Automatically identifies Buy-Side (Resistance) and Sell-Side (Support) liquidity traps.

🟢 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detector: Highlights active market imbalances in real-time.

📊 Market Structure Bias: Instantly tells you if the asset is in a "Premium" or "Discount" zone.

⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Matrix: View the dominant trend (M15, M30, H1, H4) at a single glance.

⭐ Golden Confluence Engine: Scores the setup. If confluence hits 70% or higher, it generates a "Strong Signal".

🛡️ CORE MODULE 2: Interactive Risk Calculator Never fail a prop firm challenge due to bad math again.

🎯 On-Chart Interactive Lines: Click "Deploy", and drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

🧮 Real-Time Lot Sizing: As you move the Stop Loss line, the HUD instantly recalculates the exact lot size required to protect your specific Risk % (e.g., 1%).

⚖️ No More Guessing: Know your exact risk-to-reward ratio before taking the trade.

⚡ PREMIUM FEATURES

🖥️ Clean, Non-Intrusive HUD: A sleek interface that can be minimized to keep your charts clean.

🔔 Silent Alert Engine: Mobile Push, Email, or Terminal Prints for 70%+ setups only.

🚀 Lightweight Performance: Optimized engine that won't freeze your MT5 terminal.

👨‍💻 HOW TO USE CYBERCORE PRO:

Set your Capital and Risk % in the HUD. Wait for the Confluence Engine to display a 70%+ score. Click "Calculate & Deploy Lines". Drag your Stop Loss behind the identified Order Block or FVG. Read your calculated Lot Size and execute your trade.

📥 USER MANUAL: Please check the "Comments" section below to download the full PDF User Manual, which includes detailed instructions and technical breakdowns.

💎 Rent it today for just $30/month, or secure your Lifetime License at the discounted $79 launch price!