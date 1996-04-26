CleanChart 23 in 1 Dashboard

Why load 23 indicators when you can have them all in one interactive, clickable dashboard?

Stop cluttering your charts with tangled lines and confusing histograms. Trading is about clarity and fast decision-making, not chaos. This advanced dashboard condenses 23 of the most powerful technical indicators into a single, sleek, and highly optimized panel.

Get instant, real-time market analysis at a glance without sacrificing your chart space.

🔥 Key Features

  • The "Single Verdict" Engine: The dashboard doesn't just show data; it analyzes it. It instantly tallies the Buy/Sell signals across all 23 indicators to give you a definitive STRONG BUY, BUY, NEUTRAL, SELL, or STRONG SELL conclusion.

  • Interactive & Clickable UI: Smart collapsible menus! Expand only the categories you want to see (Oscillators, Trend, etc.) and collapse the rest. Your chart remains 100% clean and visible.

  • Zero Chart Clutter: Keep your candlesticks completely clear. All analysis happens seamlessly inside the background panel.

  • Highly Optimized & Lag-Free: Coded strictly under #property strict to ensure maximum MT4 stability. It consumes minimal CPU, leaving your terminal lightning fast.

  • Fully Customizable: Easily change the X/Y placement, background colors, and text colors to match your unique chart template.

📊 The 23 Indicators Inside:

The dashboard categorizes market data into 6 logical groups for professional confluence trading:

  1. Oscillators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MFI.

  2. Trend Indicators: ADX, Ichimoku, Parabolic SAR, SuperTrend (ATR).

  3. Momentum & Volatility: MACD, Awesome Oscillator, Momentum, Bollinger Bands.

  4. Volume & Cash Flow: Chaikin Oscillator, Force Index, Volume Bar Analysis, OBV.

  5. Short-Term MAs: EMA (10, 20), SMA (10, 20).

  6. Long-Term MAs: EMA (50), SMA (100, 200).

🎯 Who is this for?

Whether you are a Scalper looking for rapid momentum shifts, a Day Trader seeking perfect trade entries, or a Swing Trader confirming long-term trends, this dashboard is your ultimate "All-In-One Market Scanner".

Don't trade in the dark. Get the full picture in one clean dashboard.


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MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Liquidity Compass Pro
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Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas. The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roa
LumiTrend Edge
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Volume Flow Heikin Ashi
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CyberCore System
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NexaTrend
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MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
Apex Quantum AI
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Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation . Engineered with a sophisticated blend of: Price Action Analysis Volatility Intelligence Momentum Detection Real-Time News Protection Adaptive Market Logic …Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and autom
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WavePulse Structure Pro
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QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
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QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
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Indicators
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
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MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
CyberCore PRO
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Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
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