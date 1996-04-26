CleanChart 23 in 1 Dashboard

Why load 23 indicators when you can have them all in one interactive, clickable dashboard?

Stop cluttering your charts with tangled lines and confusing histograms. Trading is about clarity and fast decision-making, not chaos. This advanced dashboard condenses 23 of the most powerful technical indicators into a single, sleek, and highly optimized panel.

Get instant, real-time market analysis at a glance without sacrificing your chart space.

🔥 Key Features

The "Single Verdict" Engine: The dashboard doesn't just show data; it analyzes it. It instantly tallies the Buy/Sell signals across all 23 indicators to give you a definitive STRONG BUY, BUY, NEUTRAL, SELL, or STRONG SELL conclusion.

Interactive & Clickable UI: Smart collapsible menus! Expand only the categories you want to see (Oscillators, Trend, etc.) and collapse the rest. Your chart remains 100% clean and visible.

Zero Chart Clutter: Keep your candlesticks completely clear. All analysis happens seamlessly inside the background panel.

Highly Optimized & Lag-Free: Coded strictly under #property strict to ensure maximum MT4 stability. It consumes minimal CPU, leaving your terminal lightning fast.

Fully Customizable: Easily change the X/Y placement, background colors, and text colors to match your unique chart template.

📊 The 23 Indicators Inside:

The dashboard categorizes market data into 6 logical groups for professional confluence trading:

Oscillators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MFI. Trend Indicators: ADX, Ichimoku, Parabolic SAR, SuperTrend (ATR). Momentum & Volatility: MACD, Awesome Oscillator, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. Volume & Cash Flow: Chaikin Oscillator, Force Index, Volume Bar Analysis, OBV. Short-Term MAs: EMA (10, 20), SMA (10, 20). Long-Term MAs: EMA (50), SMA (100, 200).

🎯 Who is this for?

Whether you are a Scalper looking for rapid momentum shifts, a Day Trader seeking perfect trade entries, or a Swing Trader confirming long-term trends, this dashboard is your ultimate "All-In-One Market Scanner".

Don't trade in the dark. Get the full picture in one clean dashboard.