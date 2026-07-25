Smart Indicators

Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis.

The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow traders to show, hide, or activate any tool with a single click, keeping the chart clean and focused on a specific strategy.

Dashboard Buttons & Their Functions:

  1. Auto Pattern Button (Classical Patterns):

    • Function: When activated, it detects and identifies classical technical price patterns (such as ascending/descending channels, triangles, and wedges), automatically drawing their trendlines and labeling the pattern name on the chart.

  2. Dynamic Trend Button (Dynamic Trend Lines):

    • Function: Controls the visibility of trend analysis based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA 21). Trendline colors change dynamically to clearly indicate whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or neutral state.

  3. Candles & WinRate Button (Candlestick Patterns & Success Rate):

    • Function: Enables the detection of strong reversal candlestick patterns (such as Bullish/Bearish Engulfing and Pin Bars), displaying an estimated WinRate percentage for each expected pattern based on historical data.

  4. SMC - Smart Money Concepts Button:

    • Function: Displays smart money tracking tools, identifying liquidity pools (Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity: BSL / SSL), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and bullish/bearish institutional Order Blocks.

  5. Support & Resistance Button (Automatic Support & Resistance):

    • Function: Controls the display of powerful horizontal support and resistance levels based on previous Swing Highs and Lows to define price targets and strong reversal zones.

  6. Auto Fibonacci Button:

    • Function: Automatically plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the lowest and highest price points within a specified timeframe, displaying correction levels accurately without manual drawing.

  7. Market Sessions Button:

    • Function: Displays time blocks for major global trading sessions (Asia, London, New York) directly on the chart, and activates a side guideline panel showing the status of each session (active or closed) along with a precise countdown timer to session close.

  8. MTF Scanner Button (Multi-Timeframe Scanner):

    • Function: Activates a side monitoring panel that allows traders to track market trends for multiple currency pairs and assets simultaneously across various timeframes (ranging from M15 to W1) based on the EMA indicator.

  9. Risk Calculator Button (Interactive Risk Calculator):

    • Function: Opens an integrated money management panel where users can input their desired risk percentage. The indicator then automatically calculates the optimal Lot Size and estimated Stop Loss based on the Average True Range (ATR).

  10. VPVR Volume Profile Button:

    • Function: Activates horizontal volume distribution across price levels to identify the Point of Control (POC) and major liquidity concentration zones, accompanied by an explanatory panel on how to use them effectively.

  11. KNN Ghost Projection Button (AI KNN Projection):

    • Function: Powers a smart prediction tool driven by AI and historical pattern matching to project a potential future price path ("Ghost Line"), paired with an instructional panel.

  12. Trade-Plan Button (Automatic Trade Plan):

    • Function: Renders a ready-made, pre-formatted trade setup plan directly on the chart, specifying the entry point, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) based on a predefined 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

  13. Momentum Exhaustion Button:

    • Function: Activates a momentum-sensing system designed to detect Overbought and Oversold conditions at major market highs and lows, complete with a detailed guiding panel to help traders catch price reversals safely.


推荐产品
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Arrow Micro Scalper 是一款专为剥头皮和短期交易而设计的指标，可集成到任何图表和金融工具（货币、加密货币、股票、金属）中。 在她的工作中，她使用波浪分析和趋势方向过滤器。建议在从 M1 到 H4 的时间范围内使用。 如何使用指标。 该指标包含 2 个用于更改设置的外部参数，其余参数已默认配置。 大箭头表示趋势方向的变化，蓝色箭头表示下降趋势的开始，粉红色箭头表示上升趋势的开始。 “ Only trending direction ”参数启用和禁用使用内部趋势的模式，提供使用您自己的趋势或不使用趋势的机会，并且还启用/禁用仅根据趋势显示趋势箭头和信号箭头。 小信号箭头，该指标最重要的对象，粉色代表“买入”交易，蓝色代表“卖出”交易。 “ Smoothing ”参数决定信号箭头出现的时间，操作范围为 7 到 25，为时间范围 M1-M5 选择大值，为 M15-H1 选择中值，为 H4 - D1 选择小值。 趋势箭头和开始信号箭头有警报。 指标不会重新绘制。
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 SCALPING SNIPER 适用于 MT4，无需重绘交易系统。 Scalping Sniper - 是一种显示准确价格动量的高级系统（指标）！ - 使用专业的 Scalping Sniper 指标升级您的交易方法，适用于 MT4。 - 该系统提供非常准确但罕见的狙击信号，胜率高达 90%。 - 系统假设使用多对来搜索信号，以补偿每对信号数量少的问题。 - Scalping Sniper 包括： - 顶部和底部波动线（蓝色）； - 中线（橙色或黄色）- 显示主要趋势； - 信号方向线（红色）- 显示局部趋势方向。 - 70 水平以上的区域 - 超买区域（不要在那里买入）。 - 30 以下的区域 - 超卖区域（不要在那里卖出）。 - 动量线（绿色）- 生成进入交易的准确信号。 - PC and Mobile Alerts 。 如何使用（以 LONG 为例，见图片）： 1. 当前蜡烛刚刚关闭。 2. 红线高于橙线（表示 - 上升趋势）。 3. 绿线值低于 70 水平（不在超买区域）。 4. 绿线高于红线，刚刚形成反弹向上钩：钩表示绿线接近红线，然后反弹形
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
指标
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Sorsawo Magic Signal
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
指标
Sorsawo Magic Signal Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability entry points by combining adaptive momentum logic with smart volatility filtering. Core Features Adaptive WPR Logic : Unlike standard oscillators, Sorsawo Magic uses a dynamic calculation period that automatically adjusts based on market volatility. Volatility-Filtered Signals : The indicator analyzes price gaps and momentum surges to ensure signals are only generated when there is sufficient ma
FREE
Gold Koala Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Gold Koala Arrows is a smart arrow-based trading indicator designed to help identify potential market turning points and momentum shifts. It plots clear buy and sell arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible trading opportunities without cluttering your workspace. The indicator adapts to changing market conditions and includes built-in filtering to help reduce low-quality signals during difficult trading periods. Arrows are only generated on completed candles, helping to prov
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
指标
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
指标
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
PipFinite Reversal PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (177)
指标
The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
指标
MT4的 Binary HMA Levels 指标专为二元期权设计，但同样适用于外汇交易。它基于关键水平运作，在当前蜡烛收盘前发出箭头形式的信号，确认价格从关键水平反弹。为了确保指标正确运行，您需要下载并将 "MQL5" 文件夹安装到您的终端目录中。您可以通过此链接下载文件夹： https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A 该指标通用，适用于任何时间框架和货币对，但为了获得更准确的信号，重要的是选择最佳的到期时间和时间框架。它还会直接在图表上显示信号的成功率，帮助评估其有效性。默认到期时间为1分钟，适合短期交易，但您可以在指标设置中进行调整，以正确显示统计信息........
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (6)
指标
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard
Regidor Ilagan Tumbaga
指标
限时优惠 “限时发布价格” “2.0版本后将涨价” Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard — 即刻洞察市场强弱 一款强大的多合一交易面板，实时显示外汇与黄金在多个时间周期（M5–D1）的动量。 多时间周期ROC分析 内置交易信号（趋势一致与动量变化） 货币强弱指标 热力图快速识别趋势 实时提醒 + 一键切换交易品种 无需来回切换图表 — 一个界面掌握整个市场。 像真正看懂市场一样交易 大多数交易者是“盲目的”。 他们不断切换图表… 追逐信号… 入场太晚…离场困惑。 这一切，到此为止。 看到别人看不到的机会 这不仅仅是一个指标。 这是一个“市场透视系统”，帮助你看到： 哪些交易对正在爆发 哪些货币正在主导市场 哪些高概率机会正在形成 为精准交易者打造 提前捕捉动量变化 确认多周期趋势一致 避免震荡行情 专注高质量机会 内置优势 智能信号系统 货币强弱分析 热力图分析 实时提醒 一键执行 彻底改变你的交易方式 交易什么 何时交易 哪个方向概率最高 ️ 大多
NonLag Indicator MT4
Lungile Mpofu
指标
Trend NonLag Indicator  is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. Probably you already   heard   about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for th
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
指标
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Probability Tool Suite Elite
Premier Global Holdings
指标
The elite (V3) multi-indicator suite from JoaquinTrading specifically geared towards Forex & binary options, including regulated exchanges such Nadex, Cantor Exchange, and other binary option brokers. The Probability Tool Suite Elite will provide the given win/loss outcome probabilities of up to 10 strike levels, a specific expiration duration, based on a combination of up to 16 indicators, rules, or conditions and derivative behavior (i.e. expiry, touch, touch & retrace).  Using this indicato
PipFinite Energy Beam
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.94 (17)
指标
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
指标
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Pip Titan
Maydilu Isidra Hart
专家
PipTitan is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, meticulously crafted to enhance your trading performance with precision and reliability. Harnessing the power of advanced technical analysis and automated trading strategies, PipTitan takes your trading to the next level with its robust features and unparalleled accuracy. Key Features: Automated Price Monitoring: Continuously monitors market prices to trigger subsequent trades at optimal levels. User-Friendly Customiz
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
指标
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Secret Liquidity Zones
Ihab Salloum
指标
Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator User Manual Introduction Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with the Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator . This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity. Key Features Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation: A
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
指标
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“动态流量振荡器”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，高效交易！ ........................................................................................................ - 新一代振荡器 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态流量振荡器具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 指标使用价格和成交量数据识别超卖和超买区域。 - 振荡器是一款辅助工具，可帮助您从超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于绿线，超买值：高于红线。 - 它比标准振荡器更精确。 - 提供 PC 和移动端警报。 ..................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为独家产品，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
PipFinite Binary Options PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.45 (29)
指标
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
PipFinite Razor Scalper
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.4 (47)
指标
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
指标
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
指标
Китайский (Chinese): Binary Scalper 6 – 强大的二元期权MT4指标 Binary Scalper 6 是一个专为 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 设计的高级趋势分析和二元期权交易工具。此指标适用于任何货币对和时间框架，为所有水平的交易者提供清晰的交易信号和统计数据。 主要特点： 趋势检测 ：精准识别趋势市场，为交易者提供明确的交易方向。 支持任意货币对 ：适用于任何货币对，让您轻松选择最熟悉的市场。 兼容所有时间框架 ：从 1 分钟到月线图灵活使用。 1 根蜡烛到期信号 ：快速明确的交易机会。 内置统计数据 ：显示当前资产的关键性能数据。 缓冲箭头 ：清晰的可视化信号，助您精准下单。 如何使用： 下载 MQL5 文件夹并将其放置于您的 MetaTrader 4 目录中。下载链接： 点 击 此处 。
Binary Trend Follower
Mi Chaei Jardin
指标
The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes. There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's.  Buy: When th
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
该产品的买家也购买
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者您自定义的交易时段。ORB Seeker 会根据您选择的交易时段自动调整，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、范围框、突破箭头
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
指标
Forex Breath System 它是一个基于趋势的交易系统，可用于任何市场。您可以将此系统用于货币、金属、商品、指数、加密货币甚至股票。它也可以在任何时间范围内使用。该系统是通用的。它显示趋势并提供趋势箭头信号。当信号出现在趋势方向时，该指标还可以为您提供特殊类型的警报，从而使趋势交易成为一项简单的任务。 该指标非常易于使用，因为它根本不需要处理任何难以理解的设置。 您只需将其附加到图表中即可开始交易。无论您喜欢哪种交易风格，系统都会帮助您了解市场的方向以及趋势方向上可能的入场点。 该系统将对所有交易者有所帮助，无论他们的交易经验水平如何。 该指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我以获得交易说明和丰厚奖金！ 祝您交易愉快、盈利！
作者的更多信息
Heiken Pulse Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Heiken Pulse Pro — Professional Trend Intelligence for MT5 Heiken Pulse Pro is an advanced Heiken-Ashi based Moving Average indicator designed for traders who demand smoother trend analysis, cleaner market structure, and smarter momentum visualization inside MetaTrader 5 . By combining the power of Moving Averages with transformed Heiken-Ashi price calculations, the indicator helps reduce market noise and reveal the true directional pulse of the market with exceptional clarity. Built for both m
Ultimate MTF Pattern Scanner Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner Dashboard is a high-performance, advanced technical tool designed to automatically scan and identify 14 of the most powerful candlestick patterns simultaneously across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Built with a highly optimized, timer-driven architecture, this dashboard updates seamlessly without causing platform lag or freezing, making it the perfect scanner for active traders who want to monitor the entire market from a single chart. ️ IMPORT
FREE
Liquidity Compass Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas. The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roa
LumiTrend Edge
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise. At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluct
Volume Flow Heikin Ashi
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Volume Flow Heikin Ashi – Professional Institutional Trading System Tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and losing capital during choppy sideways markets? Welcome to Volume Flow Heikin Ashi , a professional-grade trend-following system designed to transform standard price charts into a powerful, institutional-level execution engine by synchronizing Price Action with Order Flow and Volume . Unlike generic indicators that only smooth out price fluctuations, this advanced algorithm combines Tren
CleanChart 23 in 1 Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Why load 23 indicators when you can have them all in one interactive, clickable dashboard? Stop cluttering your charts with tangled lines and confusing histograms. Trading is about clarity and fast decision-making, not chaos. This advanced dashboard condenses 23 of the most powerful technical indicators into a single, sleek, and highly optimized panel. Get instant, real-time market analysis at a glance without sacrificing your chart space. Key Features The "Single Verdict" Engine: The dashboa
CyberCore System
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT4   [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only!   Welcome to   CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before
NexaTrend
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
Apex Quantum AI
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
专家
Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation . Engineered with a sophisticated blend of: Price Action Analysis Volatility Intelligence Momentum Detection Real-Time News Protection Adaptive Market Logic …Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and autom
SMC Alpha Signals
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
SMC Alpha Signals   is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to bring institutional trading logic directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart with precision and clarity. Built for traders who rely on price action and liquidity behavior, this indicator integrates the core pillars of Smart Money methodology into a single, optimized tool. It delivers real-time detection and visualization of market structure shifts, liquidity zones, and high-probability entry signals—without clu
WavePulse Structure Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Are you looking for more than just a standard ZigZag? WavePulse Structure Pro is an advanced, institutional-grade market structure indicator designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and Swing traders. As demonstrated in the chart MetaTrader 52.png , this tool automatically maps out market swings, calculates exact wave distances, and projects key historical levels. It goes beyond basic charting by identifying critical structural shifts ( BoS / ChoCH ) and managing liquid levels in r
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
筛选:
无评论
回复评论