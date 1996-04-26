LumiTrend Edge

LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets.

Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise.

At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluctuations.

🔍 How It Works

  • Blue Line → Bullish momentum with upward pressure

  • Red Line → Bearish momentum with downward pressure

  • Glow Dots → Appear exactly at the moment of trend transition, acting as early visual triggers for potential entries and exits

The glowing effect is not just aesthetic — it enhances visibility and helps traders instantly recognize momentum shifts even in volatile conditions.

⚡ Key Advantages

  • Ultra-smooth trend visualization without noise

  • No messy repainting behavior

  • Instant visual recognition of trend direction

  • Clean and minimalist design for focused trading

  • Adaptive to all market conditions and timeframes

⚙️ Customization

  • Adjustable period for sensitivity control

  • Multiple smoothing methods (EMA, SMA, LWMA, Smoothed)

  • Flexible price source selection

This allows traders to fine-tune the indicator for:

  • Scalping

  • Intraday trading

  • Swing trading

📊 Trading Logic

  • Buy Setup:
    Trend turns Blue + Glow Dot appears

  • Sell Setup:
    Trend turns Red + Glow Dot appears

🎯 Best Use Case

  • M5 → Scalping (high volatility sessions)

  • H1 / H4 → Swing trading (best performance)

💡 Positioning

This is not just a moving average —
it’s a visual trend execution tool designed to simplify decision-making and improve timing.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Ultimate MTF Pattern Scanner Dashboard
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Volume Flow Heikin Ashi
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CyberCore System
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NexaTrend
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Indicators
MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
Apex Quantum AI
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Experts
Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation . Engineered with a sophisticated blend of: Price Action Analysis Volatility Intelligence Momentum Detection Real-Time News Protection Adaptive Market Logic …Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and autom
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QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
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QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
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Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
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