Custom Bollinger Bands

1. What is it

The classic Bollinger Bands and the Bollinger Bands indicator built into the system,  they have the same mean period and deviation period.  And the method of average is just the simple moving average method.  The deviation method used is just the standard deviation method.  All this limits our research because:
  • Sometimes we would like to have longer period averages + shorter period deviations.
  • Sometimes we want moving averages that are not limited to simple moving averages but also include other moving average patterns.
  • The standard deviation is used to portray price fluctuations influenced by price position, while the ATR is used to portray price fluctuations that reflect a different market situation.

Therefore, we developed the Bollinger Bands indicator which has more functions.

2. Calculation method

  • Mean (mean value under a method)  +/-  Multiplier * Deviation (Standard Deviation or ATR)

3. How to use

The following is an introduction to the indicator parameters, which are simple and easy to understand.
===MA Parameter===
  • InpMAPeriod = 20;                         // MA Period
  • InpMAShift = 0;                             // MA Shift, Only MA Value Shift.
  • InpMAMethod = MODE_SMA;           // MA Method:  MODE_SMA,  MODE_EMA,  MODE_SMMA,  MODE_LWMA
  • InpApplied_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;  // MA applied_price
  • InpAllShift= 0;                              // All Shift(Plot Shfit)
===Deviation Parameter===
  • IsUsedATR = false;                 // Use ATR mode?  false: deviation is standard deviation;  true: deviation is ATR
  • InpDeviationPeriod = 20;       // Deviation Period
  • InpMulDeviations = 2.0;         // Multiplier of Deviation


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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