RSI Stochastic Signals

Combined RSI and Stochastic Indicator for MT5

Overview

The Combined RSI and Stochastic Indicator integrates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator to provide trend confirmation and momentum-based trading signals. This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator helps traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities by combining stochastic crossovers with RSI trend validation.

RSI Trend Confirmation: Filters stochastic signals based on overall trend direction.

Filters stochastic signals based on overall trend direction. Stochastic Crossovers: Detects momentum shifts in overbought/oversold zones.

Detects momentum shifts in overbought/oversold zones. Customizable Alerts and Notifications: Get notified when signals meet your criteria.

Get notified when signals meet your criteria. Enhanced Visuals: Displays arrows, RSI lines, and stochastic curves in a separate indicator window.

Displays arrows, RSI lines, and stochastic curves in a separate indicator window. Adjustable Parameters: Fully configurable to match different trading styles.

This indicator is designed for trend confirmation, reversal detection, and short-term trading strategies across multiple financial markets.

Key Features and Benefits

Dual Indicator Integration RSI (Relative Strength Index): Customizable RSI period and applied price settings. Helps identify the overall market trend and momentum. Displays RSI line with customizable colors and styles. Stochastic Oscillator: Tracks overbought and oversold conditions with %K and %D lines. Adjustable periods, slowing factors, and MA methods. Highlights potential trend reversals and continuations.

Signal-Based Trading Buy Signal: Stochastic %K crosses above %D with RSI above 50 (uptrend confirmed). Sell Signal: Stochastic %K crosses below %D with RSI below 50 (downtrend confirmed). Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell signals.

Customizable Indicator Levels Predefined levels at 20, 30, 50, 70, and 80 for RSI and stochastic monitoring. Fully adjustable visibility, colors, styles, and thickness.

Alerts and Notifications Real-time alerts for stochastic crossovers confirmed by RSI trends. Customizable settings – Enable or disable alerts based on preference.

Enhanced Visualization All elements (RSI, stochastic, arrows, and levels) are displayed in a dedicated indicator window. Customizable line styles, colors, and widths for better readability.

Flexible and Efficient Performance Optimized for scalping, intraday trading, and trend-following strategies. Handles large datasets efficiently for real-time signal processing.



Use Cases

Trend Confirmation: Validate market direction using RSI trends and stochastic crossovers.

Validate market direction using RSI trends and stochastic crossovers. Reversal Detection: Identify potential turning points in overbought or oversold zones.

Identify potential turning points in overbought or oversold zones. Scalping and Intraday Trading: Receive fast, actionable signals for shorter timeframes.

Customizable Settings

RSI Parameters: RSI Period: Adjustable for different trading styles. Applied Price: Select Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted price.

Stochastic Parameters: %K and %D Periods: Adjust sensitivity to market conditions. Smoothing Factor: Modify signal responsiveness. Moving Average Type: Choose SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA.

Signal and Alert Settings: Enable or Disable Alerts: Toggle on-screen and sound notifications. Arrow Colors and Styles: Customize buy and sell signal markers. Indicator Levels: Adjust key levels for RSI and stochastic.



Recommended Markets and Timeframes

Markets: Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto. Timeframes: Suitable for M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Why Use This Indicator?

Momentum and Trend-Based Strategy: Uses stochastic crossovers and RSI confirmation for high-confidence signals.

Uses stochastic crossovers and RSI confirmation for high-confidence signals. Custom Alerts and Notifications: Stay informed without constant chart monitoring.

Stay informed without constant chart monitoring. Clear Buy and Sell Signals: Easy-to-read trend markers and visual cues.

Easy-to-read trend markers and visual cues. Adaptable to Any Market: Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

Platform Compatibility: Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). No Guaranteed Outcomes: This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.

This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements. User Responsibility: Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.

This Combined RSI and Stochastic Indicator helps traders analyze market momentum, confirm trends, and identify trade opportunities with customizable alerts and real-time signals.



