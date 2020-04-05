Kinetic Quant MT5

Kinetic Quant MT5: Dynamic Quantitative-Grid & Hedge Recovery System

Kinetic Quant MT5 is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for resilient capital growth across changing market conditions. By combining smooth position accumulation with a highly responsive, defensive risk mitigation structure, it eliminates the fatal flaws of traditional, reckless grid systems.

*Set files in comments section*


How It Works:

The EA relies on a two-tier structural layout focused on maximizing efficiency while strictly protecting account equity:

 1. Smart DCA Accumulation

Instead of chasing volatile market spikes, Kinetic Quant MT5 utilizes algorithmic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). It systematically scales into high-probability positions using precise price-touch execution, drastically optimizing your average entry cost during normal market distributions.

 2. As-Needed Protective Hedging

Unlike standard hedging EAs that constantly spam opposing trades and consume free margin, Kinetic Quant MT5 features an intelligent Zone-Recovery protocol. A counter-hedge is only deployed when absolutely necessary—specifically when price breaks beyond a calculated critical volatility threshold.


Key Features:

  • Adaptive Grid Engine: Spacing parameters dynamically stretch or compress based on real-time market volatility and trend strength, helping protect the account during sudden, unretraced market expansions.
  • Hard Drawdown Guard: Built-in automated equity protection continuously monitors active baskets and instantly closes all exposure if your user-defined drawdown limit is reached.
  • Frictionless Execution: Operates purely through market orders on price touch, ensuring compatibility with all broker types while avoiding issues related to tight stop/freeze levels.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in profits during recovery cycles while safely adhering to institutional broker limitations.


Setup & Recommendations:

Account Type: Hedging account is strictly required. Low spread / ECN brokers are recommended.

Supported Symbols: Optimized for XAUUSD

Set Files: XAUUSD set files located in Comments Section

Timeframe: Run on your preferred timeframe (recommended set file optimized for M5).


Quick User Manual & Parameter Guide:

Follow these quick setup steps and parameter guidelines to properly deploy Kinetic Quant MT5 on your terminal:

 1. Installation & Execution Setup

  • Open your XAUUSD (M5) chart and attach Kinetic Quant MT5.
  • In the Common tab, check "Allow Algo Trading" and verify the global terminal AutoTrading button is enabled (green).
  • Navigate to the Inputs tab, click Load, and select the provided .set file from the Comments section.

 2. Input Parameter Overview

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA orders. Keep distinct for each chart.
  • AllowBuy / AllowSell: Toggles long or short grid cycles independently.
  • DrawdownLimit (%): Hard equity loss cap. Immediately liquidates all positions if drawdown reaches this percentage.
  • EntryMode: Selects the active signal engine (e.g., RSI, ADX Trend, Parabolic SAR, BB Re-entry) for cycle entries.
  • GridVol: Initial lot size for the starting trade and baseline grid orders.
  • HedgeLotInc: Incremental lot volume added to counter-hedge recovery orders.
  • InitialGridSize: Maximum primary grid levels permitted before triggering Zone Recovery mode.
  • baseGridStep: Baseline distance in points between grid orders.
  • adaptivegrid: Enables dynamic ATR/ADX volatility scaling to expand grid steps during high volatility.
  • ProfitTarget ($): Total net basket profit required in account currency to close and reset the active cycle.

 3. Risk & Account Management Guidelines

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot on XAUUSD ($2,500+ recommended for conservative risk).
  • Account Leverage: 1:200 or higher is strongly recommended to comfortably cover Zone Recovery hedging margin requirements.
  • Strategy Tester: Always backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" mode for accurate execution modeling.


Why Traders Choose Kinetic Quant MT5:

Traditional grid systems often fail because they blindly add exposure without adapting to changing market conditions. Kinetic Quant MT5 is designed differently—combining intelligent accumulation, adaptive spacing, and defensive recovery mechanisms to maintain stability during volatile environments while pursuing consistent account growth.

Recommended products
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Best Gold Trump Era Investing Ea
Mauricio Enrique Rojas Parejo
Experts
+4 Years of data. This is the best scalping trend following strategy during this Trump Era.  It has a compound interest system that will make you grow your account while keeping a moderate to low risk. This is not just a BS get-rich-quick bot. This is an actual price action based EA that will perform its best for the next +2 years. Its trades are taken based off of Market Trends, TRUE SnR levels and even ICT's Fair Value Gaps. This has all of the best trading knowledge into one simple EA. If you
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
AI Trading Buddy
Aii Karadag
5 (1)
Experts
Important: After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site +Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781 This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy. AI Trading Buddy The AI Trading Bu
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Gemtoh Zenith Gold
Kittiphan Klairuang
Experts
Gemtoh Zenith Gold is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis with a disciplined smart recovery logic to navigate the gold market's volatility. Key Strategy: Trend-Following Logic: Positions are taken based on strong price action and trend confirmations. Smart Recovery: Features a sophisticated grid-based recovery system to manage trades efficiently without extreme risk. Risk Management: Built-in drawdown protecti
PythonX Grid Pro XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX Grid Pro - Intelligent Gold Grid Trading System LIMITED-TIME OFFER: $29,999 → $2,999 | Save $27,000 Before the Price Returns to Normal Overview XAU Grid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines a structured breakout grid with advanced basket management, dynamic risk controls, and automated protection mechanisms to capitalize on gold's strong directional movements while maintaining strict trade management. Built for traders
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (43)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Advaced Trader MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Experts
Advanced Trader MT5 is a fully automated trading robot developed by using custom indicator "Trend for MT5", which can be found here . The expert has been tested on AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD and USDCHF using historical data of many years, you can also test it using real ticks history data on MT5 backtest platform. Even if you don't want to 100% automatically trade by it, you can still use it as a good tool for trading, there is parameters for you to control the EA trading and use it as a trade assist
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Experts
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Unity Grid 1M
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Product Overview: Unity Grid 1M Leverage 1:500 Minimum deposit is $10,000 or $100 per cent Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD -TF1M (TF5M) Unity Grid 1M is a fully automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core strategy is a grid trading system with elements of martingale and averaging. In simple terms, the robot doesn't try to predict every price move. Instead, it opens the first trade based on a signal, and if the price moves against it, it opens new trades at set intervals, averaging the
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Search light mini
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
This EA trades CFD stocks (mainly NASDAQ stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix) without using martingale or Bollinger band strategies. Entry points are determined based on local chart fluctuations, with the aim of long-term stable operation. An initial margin of 1000 USD or more is recommended. Features: Entry points are determined based on the following criteria: - Down → Down → Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = BUY entry - Up → Up → Down → Up + Current fluctuation g
FREE
CCI Extreme
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU CCI Extreme H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU CCI Extreme H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. CCI extreme reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here. Advantages
FREE
Precision Day Break EA
Savaliya Raj
Experts
Precision DayBreak EA Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   For MT4/5 Algo Development Inquiry.  Precision DayBreak EA is a smart breakout system that trades based on Previous Day High & Low levels . Break High → BUY Break Low → SELL Fully automated market execution Optional one trade per day (disciplined trading) Auto lot (risk %) + fixed lot support Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop Clean chart with previous day range box Works on all symbols & brokers Dynamic Prici
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
The Hunter FX
Xokomil Cox Elias
Experts
The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
Experts
EA New Player is a next-generation trading advisor. It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. Attention!! Detailed information and setup instructions are available here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 EA settings are available for free here - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840 EA New Player is an innovative portfolio advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
Quantum Grid AI Trader
Shu Kai Shang
Experts
Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — Professional Intelligent Grid Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 is a professional intelligent grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It integrates multi-strategy adaptive logic with a complete risk management system, delivering stable and outstanding performance in ranging markets while balancing efficient capital utilization and strict risk control. System Core Advantages Built-in multiple mature strategy mode
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
More from author
Bitcoin Advanced Hedging System
Cameron Reece Allcock
4.63 (148)
Experts
Advanced Hedging EA Advanced Hedging EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for volatile markets such as BTCUSD and XAUUSD . The EA combines breakout and range-based logic, using Stochastic and Bollinger Bands to determine market context and manage trade entries. It also includes hedging and recovery-style position management, together with volatility-aware exit controls and equity protection. For a more advanced version of this EA:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187661 Overvie
FREE
NexusGrid
Cameron Reece Allcock
5 (1)
Experts
NexusGrid: The Advanced Algorithmic Grid Engine for XAUUSD Engineered specifically for the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), NexusGrid is an Expert Advisor designed to adapt to market structure in real-time. By combining dynamic grid spacing, an 8-in-1 entry filter matrix, and defined risk management protocols, NexusGrid is built to navigate both trend expansions and mean-reversion ranges without relying on fixed, rigid intervals. Core Advantages Adaptive Grid Spacing: NexusGrid utilizes market struc
Vertex Signal Engine
Cameron Reece Allcock
Indicators
Vertex Signal Engine A sophisticated Indicator designed and mathematicaly optimized under the hood for clean, reliable momentum-based trading setups. Unlike indicators that rely on a single calculation, the Vertex Engine utilizes a core confluence method—combining moving average crossovers with dynamic momentum confirmation—to paint high-probability setups with unparalleled clarity, directly on your price chart. It is an independent tool, not linked to any other system, built purely for rigorou
Quantum Equilibrium
Cameron Reece Allcock
Experts
Quantum Equilibrium EA - Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture The majority of retail Expert Advisors fail because they are rigidly optimized for specific historical conditions. When market regimes shift, these rigid systems fracture. Quantum Equilibrium EA was engineered with a different paradigm: strict mathematical adaptation. Designed for professional quantitative traders and portfolio managers, this software is not a directional guessing engine. Instead, it is a comprehensive struc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review