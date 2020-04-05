Kinetic Quant MT5: Dynamic Quantitative-Grid & Hedge Recovery System

Kinetic Quant MT5 is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for resilient capital growth across changing market conditions. By combining smooth position accumulation with a highly responsive, defensive risk mitigation structure, it eliminates the fatal flaws of traditional, reckless grid systems.

*Set files in comments section*





How It Works:

The EA relies on a two-tier structural layout focused on maximizing efficiency while strictly protecting account equity:

1. Smart DCA Accumulation

Instead of chasing volatile market spikes, Kinetic Quant MT5 utilizes algorithmic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). It systematically scales into high-probability positions using precise price-touch execution, drastically optimizing your average entry cost during normal market distributions.

2. As-Needed Protective Hedging

Unlike standard hedging EAs that constantly spam opposing trades and consume free margin, Kinetic Quant MT5 features an intelligent Zone-Recovery protocol. A counter-hedge is only deployed when absolutely necessary—specifically when price breaks beyond a calculated critical volatility threshold.





Key Features:

Adaptive Grid Engine: Spacing parameters dynamically stretch or compress based on real-time market volatility and trend strength, helping protect the account during sudden, unretraced market expansions.

Spacing parameters dynamically stretch or compress based on real-time market volatility and trend strength, helping protect the account during sudden, unretraced market expansions. Hard Drawdown Guard: Built-in automated equity protection continuously monitors active baskets and instantly closes all exposure if your user-defined drawdown limit is reached.

Built-in automated equity protection continuously monitors active baskets and instantly closes all exposure if your user-defined drawdown limit is reached. Frictionless Execution: Operates purely through market orders on price touch, ensuring compatibility with all broker types while avoiding issues related to tight stop/freeze levels.

Operates purely through market orders on price touch, ensuring compatibility with all broker types while avoiding issues related to tight stop/freeze levels. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in profits during recovery cycles while safely adhering to institutional broker limitations.





Setup & Recommendations:

Account Type: Hedging account is strictly required. Low spread / ECN brokers are recommended.

Supported Symbols: Optimized for XAUUSD

Set Files: XAUUSD set files located in Comments Section

Timeframe: Run on your preferred timeframe (recommended set file optimized for M5).





Quick User Manual & Parameter Guide:

Follow these quick setup steps and parameter guidelines to properly deploy Kinetic Quant MT5 on your terminal:

1. Installation & Execution Setup

Open your XAUUSD (M5) chart and attach Kinetic Quant MT5 .

chart and attach . In the Common tab, check "Allow Algo Trading" and verify the global terminal AutoTrading button is enabled (green).

tab, check and verify the global terminal button is enabled (green). Navigate to the Inputs tab, click Load, and select the provided .set file from the Comments section.

2. Input Parameter Overview

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA orders. Keep distinct for each chart.

Unique identifier for EA orders. Keep distinct for each chart. AllowBuy / AllowSell: Toggles long or short grid cycles independently.

Toggles long or short grid cycles independently. DrawdownLimit (%): Hard equity loss cap. Immediately liquidates all positions if drawdown reaches this percentage.

Hard equity loss cap. Immediately liquidates all positions if drawdown reaches this percentage. EntryMode: Selects the active signal engine (e.g., RSI, ADX Trend, Parabolic SAR, BB Re-entry) for cycle entries.

Selects the active signal engine (e.g., RSI, ADX Trend, Parabolic SAR, BB Re-entry) for cycle entries. GridVol: Initial lot size for the starting trade and baseline grid orders.

Initial lot size for the starting trade and baseline grid orders. HedgeLotInc: Incremental lot volume added to counter-hedge recovery orders.

Incremental lot volume added to counter-hedge recovery orders. InitialGridSize: Maximum primary grid levels permitted before triggering Zone Recovery mode.

Maximum primary grid levels permitted before triggering Zone Recovery mode. baseGridStep: Baseline distance in points between grid orders.

Baseline distance in points between grid orders. adaptivegrid: Enables dynamic ATR/ADX volatility scaling to expand grid steps during high volatility.

Enables dynamic ATR/ADX volatility scaling to expand grid steps during high volatility. ProfitTarget ($): Total net basket profit required in account currency to close and reset the active cycle.

3. Risk & Account Management Guidelines

Minimum Balance: $1,000 per 0.01 base lot on XAUUSD ($2,500+ recommended for conservative risk).

$1,000 per 0.01 base lot on XAUUSD ($2,500+ recommended for conservative risk). Account Leverage: 1:200 or higher is strongly recommended to comfortably cover Zone Recovery hedging margin requirements.

1:200 or higher is strongly recommended to comfortably cover Zone Recovery hedging margin requirements. Strategy Tester: Always backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" mode for accurate execution modeling.





Why Traders Choose Kinetic Quant MT5:

Traditional grid systems often fail because they blindly add exposure without adapting to changing market conditions. Kinetic Quant MT5 is designed differently—combining intelligent accumulation, adaptive spacing, and defensive recovery mechanisms to maintain stability during volatile environments while pursuing consistent account growth.