Gold Pressure Matrix

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.2

OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used as a confirmation tool for manual trading or as an additional filter inside an Expert Advisor. MAIN FEATURES ------------- • Multi-timeframe pressure analysis • Buy and Sell Pressure from 0% to 100% • Five configurable timeframes • Adjustable timeframe and module weights • Timeframe alignment percentage • Signal quality percentage • Market-condition classification • Strong Buy, Buy, Wait, Sell, and Strong Sell signals • Professional black dashboard • Closed-candle mode by default • Popup, push, and email alerts • Four output buffers for EA integration DEFAULT TIMEFRAMES ------------------ M5 — Short-term pressure M15 — Momentum confirmation H1 — Main intraday direction H4 — Higher-timeframe trend D1 — Broad market bias Default weights: M5 = 10% M15 = 20% H1 = 35% H4 = 25% D1 = 10% All timeframes and weights can be changed from the inputs. THE FIVE PRESSURE MODULES ------------------------ 1. TREND AND MOMENTUM Combines fast and slow EMA, price position, RSI, MACD, ADX, directional indicators, and ATR expansion to estimate whether buyers or sellers have stronger trend support. 2. MARKET STRUCTURE Evaluates break of structure, recent highs and lows, liquidity sweeps, fair-value-gap approximation, displacement candles, and price position inside the recent range. 3. TICK-VOLUME PRESSURE Uses broker tick volume together with candle direction, closing position, wick balance, and recent-candle weighting to estimate buying and selling participation. 4. CANDLE PRESSURE Analyzes candle-body direction, body size, closing location, upper and lower wicks, and several recent candles. 5. ORDER-FLOW APPROXIMATION Combines close-to-close movement, candle direction, closing location, tick volume, and recency weighting to estimate directional flow. Important: This is not true centralized order flow. Spot XAUUSD is decentralized, so the indicator uses an approximation based on available MT5 broker data. DEFAULT MODULE WEIGHTS ---------------------- Trend and Momentum = 30% Market Structure = 25% Tick Volume = 20% Candle Pressure = 15% Order Flow = 10% HOW IT WORKS ------------ Each timeframe is analyzed independently. The five module values are combined into a Buy Pressure score. Sell Pressure is calculated as: Sell Pressure = 100% - Buy Pressure Example: H1 Buy Pressure = 72% H1 Sell Pressure = 28% The results from all selected timeframes are then combined using their assigned weights to create the final multi-timeframe pressure reading. TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT ------------------- Timeframe Alignment measures how many selected timeframes support the same general direction. A high pressure reading with strong alignment is generally more reliable than the same pressure reading with conflicting timeframes. Alignment helps identify: • Trend continuation • Pullbacks • Range conditions • Timeframe conflict • Developing reversals SIGNAL QUALITY -------------- Signal Quality is calculated from: • Strength of the final pressure • Timeframe alignment • Trend and momentum strength It acts as a confirmation score, not as a guaranteed probability of success. MARKET CONDITIONS ----------------- The indicator may classify the market as: • Bull Trend Continuation • Bear Trend Continuation • Bullish Pullback • Bearish Pullback • Bullish Developing • Bearish Developing • Range / Balanced • Timeframe Conflict • Data Not Ready FINAL SIGNALS ------------- STRONG BUY Strong bullish pressure with sufficient timeframe alignment. BUY Bullish pressure above the selected directional threshold. WAIT Pressure or alignment is not strong enough. SELL Bearish pressure above the selected directional threshold. STRONG SELL Strong bearish pressure with sufficient timeframe alignment. DASHBOARD INFORMATION --------------------- The dashboard displays: • Buy and Sell Pressure for each timeframe • Direction for each timeframe • Overall MTF Buy Pressure • Overall MTF Sell Pressure • Timeframe Alignment • Market Condition • Signal Quality • Weighted module readings • Final Signal GENERAL INTERPRETATION ---------------------- 75% to 100% — Strong bullish pressure 60% to 74.9% — Bullish pressure 55.1% to 59.9% — Weak bullish advantage 45% to 55% — Neutral or balanced 40.1% to 44.9% — Weak bearish advantage 25.1% to 40% — Bearish pressure 0% to 25% — Strong bearish pressure CLOSED-CANDLE MODE ------------------ By default, the indicator uses the most recently closed candle on every selected timeframe. This provides more stable readings, reduced intrabar fluctuation, and lower repainting behavior. Current-candle mode can be enabled for faster updates, but readings may change before the candle closes. ALERTS ------ The indicator supports popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts. Alerts can be configured to trigger only when the final signal changes. EA INTEGRATION -------------- Gold Pressure Matrix provides four output buffers: Buffer 0 — MTF Buy Pressure from 0 to 100 Buffer 1 — MTF Sell Pressure from 0 to 100 Buffer 2 — Signal Quality from 0 to 100 Buffer 3 — Signal Direction +1 = Buy -1 = Sell 0 = Wait or Neutral These buffers allow the indicator to be used as a confirmation filter inside an Expert Advisor. POSSIBLE USES ------------- • Multi-timeframe trend filter • Directional confirmation tool • Pullback-identification dashboard • Market-condition filter • EA confirmation module • Visual alternative to checking several indicators manually IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS --------------------- • Spot XAUUSD is decentralized. • Tick volume depends on the broker’s data feed. • Order flow is estimated, not exchange-level data. • Structure concepts are algorithmic approximations. • Readings may differ between brokers. • A high pressure score does not guarantee continuation. • News and volatility can rapidly change market conditions. • The indicator does not automatically define stop loss, take profit, or risk. RISK NOTICE ----------- Trading gold, Forex, CFDs, and leveraged products involves substantial risk. Gold Pressure Matrix is an analytical and confirmation tool. It does not guarantee profits or future performance. Traders should test it on a demo account, apply independent risk management, and make their own trading decisions. SUMMARY ------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF combines trend, momentum, structure, tick volume, candle behavior, and order-flow approximation into one multi-timeframe dashboard. Its purpose is to help traders quickly understand who is stronger, how strong the pressure is, whether the timeframes agree, and whether the final signal has enough confirmation.


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Индикаторы
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4.85 (54)
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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