SessionRangeBox

  • Индикаторы
  • Alexandre Vincent Traber
    Alexandre Vincent Traber

    Alexandre Vincent Traber

    5 (1)
    Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем, создающий советники для MetaTrader 5.Опыт изучения торговли сырьевыми товарами, применённый к системным стратегиям по Forex, золоту/серебру и индексам. Основной фокус — надёжные, протестированные на оптимизации роботы со сглаженной кривой доходности, а не
    25 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0

Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer

Overview

Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid at once.

How It Works

  1. For each active session, the indicator scans the bars between the session's start and end hour (server time) and finds the highest high and lowest low reached.
  2. A colored rectangle is drawn spanning that time window at that price range, updating every 30 seconds while the session is still open.
  3. Once the session's end hour passes, the box stops updating and remains as a permanent visual record of that session's range for the day.
  4. History is kept for a configurable number of past days, so you can scroll back and compare how each session's range played out on previous days.
  5. Four buttons in the bottom corner of the chart, Asia, London, NY, and All, let you toggle each session's boxes on or off with a single click. The active button stays colored, the inactive ones turn gray.

Key Features

  • Three independently configurable sessions with custom start/end hours and colors
  • Live-updating range boxes while a session is in progress
  • One-click show/hide per session, plus an All button to toggle everything at once
  • Multi-day history so you can visually compare session ranges across recent days
  • No trading operations: this is a pure visualization tool, it never opens, closes, or modifies any position
  • Minimal footprint: just colored boxes and four small buttons, no bulky panel cluttering the chart

Inputs

Asia

  • Show_Asia — enables the Asia session box on load
  • Asia_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • Asia_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • Asia_Color — box color for the Asia session

London

  • Show_London — enables the London session box on load
  • London_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • London_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • London_Color — box color for the London session

New York

  • Show_NewYork — enables the New York session box on load
  • NY_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • NY_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • NY_Color — box color for the New York session

General

  • Max_Days_History — number of past days to keep session boxes for

Control Panel

  • Panel_Corner — chart corner the toggle buttons are anchored to
  • Panel_X — horizontal offset of the buttons from the anchor corner
  • Panel_Y — vertical offset of the buttons from the anchor corner

Recommended Setup

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Session hours are set in your broker's server time, so check your broker's UTC offset once and adjust the start/end hour inputs to match the real Asia/London/New York windows. Note that this simple version does not support sessions that wrap past midnight server time.

Disclaimer

This tool performs visualization only and does not execute, modify, or close trades. Always confirm your broker's server time offset before relying on the session boundaries shown. Trading involves risk of loss.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
PIVOT MONSTER EA Обзор PIVOT MONSTER торгует по дневным пивот-уровням (Classic, Camarilla или Woodie) в сочетании с пробоями максимума/минимума предыдущего дня. Робот работает в трёх взаимозаменяемых режимах — Bounce (отскок), Breakout (пробой) или Combo (слияние уровней) — с отложенными ордерами, размещаемыми раз в день, и единым расчётом SL/TP в множителях ATR или в процентах от цены. Создан для трейдеров, которым нужна полностью оптимизируемая система на основе правил, а не фиксированный инд
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Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Overview Alligator Joe — это трендовый советник, построенный на классическом индикаторе Alligator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). Он ждет свежего выравнивания трех линий — не выравнивания, которое длится уже давно — и входит в сделку по направлению этого тренда. Позиции закрываются постепенно в три этапа по мере отката цены через каждую линию, вместо единого фиксированного выхода. How it works Советник проверяет последнюю закрытую свечу: полностью ли выровнены Lips, Teeth и Jaw (бычье или медвежье выравнив
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Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Превратите всплески волатильности в структурированную, поэтапную фиксацию прибыли — Vantage Breakout торгует адаптивные пробои ATR/SMA и управляет каждой позицией с помощью дисциплинированной 3-уровневой системы выхода, проверенной на основных валютных парах и золоте. Обзор Vantage Breakout — это адаптивный советник для торговли пробоями волатильности. Он открывает позицию, когда цена закрывается за пределами динамического канала, построенного на основе простой скользящей средней (SMA), смещённо
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Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
KAIROS Session EA Обзор Большинство советников пытаются ловить каждое движение на каждом баре — и теряют на спреде и ложных сигналах. KAIROS Session EA действует иначе: он выбирает одну чистую направленную сделку за сессию, терпеливо ждет, пока рынок раскроет свои карты, и только тогда входит. Меньше шума, меньше избыточной торговли, больше сигнала. Основная цель оптимизации: USDJPY, таймфрейм M30 . Сессионная логика легко адаптируется к любой валютной паре Forex — переоптимизируйте под каждый и
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Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
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Volume Spike Reversal EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Volume Spike Reversal EA Обзор Volume Spike Reversal EA — это чистая система разворота на основе price-action и объема. Он обнаруживает аномальные всплески объема (кульминационные свечи), за которыми следует подтверждающая свеча с соответствующим объемом в противоположном направлении, входя в статистически подтвержденных точках разворота вместо запаздывающих индикаторов. Основная цель оптимизации: Золото (XAUUSD), таймфрейм H2 . Полностью мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймовый — работает на осн
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LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Overview LiquidX Hunter — это пробойный советник, построенный на уровнях ликвидности каналов Дончиана, сочетающий фильтрацию волатильности по ATR с процентным тейк-профитом и фильтром восстановления после убытка. Разработан и протестирован на XAUUSD, H1 , нацелен на чистые направленные пробои, избегая повторного входа на рынок, который ещё не отошёл от недавней убыточной сделки. How it works Советник отслеживает максимум и минимум за настраиваемый период канала Дончиана. Сделка открывается при
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VolumaxProfile
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Обзор VolumaxProf ile строит настоящий профиль объёма прямо на графике, показывая, где концентрировался объём по уровням цены за выбранный период. Автоматически выделяет точку контроля (POC) и зону стоимости (VAH/VAL). Как это работает Сканирует последние N баров (Lookback_Bars) и делит ценовой диапазон на строки Распределяет объём каждого бара по затронутым ценовым уровням Рисует горизонтальную гистограмму для каждой строки пропорционально объёму Определяет POC (строка с максимальным объёмом)
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PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Обзор PivotForge рассчитывает и отображает дневные или недельные точки разворота (Pivot Points) прямо на графике, используя классический или метод Фибоначчи. Уровни автоматически обновляются в начале каждого нового периода. Как это работает Берёт предыдущую завершённую дневную или недельную свечу как опорный период Вычисляет Pivot (PP), сопротивления (R1-R3) и поддержки (S1-S3) по классической формуле или методу Фибоначчи Рисует горизонтальные линии на весь текущий период с указанием цены Автом
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SMC AllInOne
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Overview SMC AllInOne строит структуру Smart Money Concepts прямо на графике: свинги (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure и Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps и зоны ликвидности. Без перерисовки, работает только на подтвержденных свечах. How it works Индикатор определяет свинг-точки, классифицирует структуру рынка, отмечает BOS/CHOCH при пробоях структуры, строит Order Block как последнюю противоположную свечу перед пробоем, выделяет ценовые гэпы как FVG и рисует линии ликвидности
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RiskCalc Panel
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
RiskCalc Panel — Калькулятор размера позиции и риска Обзор RiskCalc Panel — это легкая панель на графике, которая избавляет от догадок при расчете размера позиции. Задайте вход, стоп-лосс и тейк-профит либо по текущей рыночной цене, либо по выбранной вручную цене, и панель мгновенно покажет точный размер лота, необходимый для риска фиксированного процента от вашего капитала или фиксированной суммы в валюте вашего счета. Никаких торговых операций: этот инструмент не открывает, не закрывает и не
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Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Обзор Heiken Ashi Smoothwave преобразует ваш график в сглаженные свечи Heiken Ashi прямо в основном окне графика, заменяя стандартные свечи для более чистого отображения тренда. Без отдельного окна, без загромождения. Как это работает Рассчитывает значения OHLC Heiken Ashi на основе реальных цен на каждом баре. Отображает цветные свечи Heiken Ashi прямо на основном графике. Автоматически скрывает стандартные свечи графика, оставляя видимыми только свечи Heiken Ashi. Автоматически восстанавлива
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Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Overview Renko SubWindow строит график Renko в виде цветных свечей в отдельном окне индикатора, не затрагивая основной график. Размер кирпича можно задать фиксированным в пунктах или рассчитывать динамически по ATR для адаптивных кирпичей на основе волатильности. How it works Реконструирует кирпичи Renko на основе цен закрытия текущего символа/таймфрейма. Новый кирпич формируется, когда цена превышает заданный размер кирпича от закрытия предыдущего. Кирпичи отображаются как цветные свечи: бычий
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MarketX Dashboard
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
MarketX Dashboard Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок. MarketX Dashboard — мощный универсальный индикатор анализа рынка для MetaTrader 5. Создан для трейдеров, которые хотят понять структуру, режим и статистическое поведение любого инструмента перед тем, как совершить хотя бы одну сделку — всё в одном чистом интерфейсе с вкладками прямо на графике. Никакого мусора. Никакого шума. Только рынок. Что это? Большинство трейдеров используют индикаторы для поиска точек входа. MarketX Dashboard делает н
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TrendCatcher MA Pro
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
TrendCatcher MA Pro — трендовый советник на основе пересечения скользящих средних с полностью адаптивным управлением стоп-лоссом, тейк-профитом и фиксацией прибыли, разработанный для удержания тренда с постепенной фиксацией прибыли. Обзор TrendCatcher MA Pro открывает сделки на пересечении быстрой и медленной скользящих средних и управляет выходом тремя режимами: фиксированный процент, адаптивное расстояние MA+ATR, или система частичного закрытия в два этапа, фиксирующая прибыль на двух уровнях
Kinetix Momentum Adapt
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Kinetix Momentum Adapt — самонастраивающийся трендовый советник для золота. Он измеряет рыночный моментум на каждой закрытой свече и перестраивает собственную скользящую среднюю в реальном времени, оставаясь быстрым в сильных трендах и спокойным в затишье. Обзор Kinetix Momentum Adapt торгует XAUUSD на M30 . Все входы и выходы принимаются строго по закрытию свечи, без внутрисвечных триггеров и отложенных ордеров. Система сравнивает недавний моментум с более долгосрочным эталонным моментумом, что
Phoenix Recovery
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
Обзор Phoenix Recovery — это трендовый советник для отката (pullback), созданный для XAUUSD, M30 . Он оценивает условия один раз на закрытии бара, сочетая направление тренда по EMA, зону отката RSI и цвет последней свечи для выбора момента входа. Вместо грида или мартингейла используется механизм восстановления с одной позицией и подтверждением бара: после убытка объём следующей сделки увеличивается в пределах жёсткого лимита риска, затем сбрасывается после выигрышной сделки. Как это работает На
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