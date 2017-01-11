Scorpion Grid

Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy.

Work on real account: http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz

Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm.

Recommended timeframe - М15.

The EA features a drawdown management system, which takes into account all open orders, not only the ones opened by this EA.

This system prohibits opening the first order for a currency pair if:

The maximum drawdown on the account reached

One of the currencies already has deals in this direction

Exceeded the number of orders for one currency

Exceeded the number of currency pairs with open orders

The grids already started will be continued, the filter does not affect them. All filters are disabled, see "Other settings"





Input parameters

MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.

– magic number, identification number for a symbol. slip – slippage

– slippage Lots – lot size

– lot size DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)

– automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used) LotExponent – Multiplier for the lot of the current opened order in the grid

– Multiplier for the lot of the current opened order in the grid BaseLotLevelCount – The number of legs to be sequentially opened with a base lot

– The number of legs to be sequentially opened with a base lot PipStep – Minimum allowed distance between the grid orders

– Minimum allowed distance between the grid orders GridAvgComissionSwap – Take the commission and swap into account during the calculation of breakeven level for the grid

– Take the commission and swap into account during the calculation of breakeven level for the grid MaxTrades – The maximum number of averaging legs

– The maximum number of averaging legs TakeProfit – Base take profit

– Base take profit Lvl1 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS1

– № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS1 TPS1 – Take profit after opening Lvl1 leg

– Take profit after opening Lvl1 leg Lvl2 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS2

– № of the order (leg), starting from which the TakeProfit will be equal to TPS2 TPS2 – Take profit after opening Lvl2 leg

– Take profit after opening Lvl2 leg TrailStart – The number of points to start the trailing stop

– The number of points to start the trailing stop TrailStop – Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated (TrailStop=0 disabled)

– Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated (TrailStop=0 disabled) TrailLvl1 – № of the order (leg), starting from which the TrailStart and TrailStop will be adjusted, similar to Lvl1 and TPS2

Entry Settings

PeriodRSI – period of the RSI indicator

– period of the RSI indicator RsiChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20)

– width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20) KPeriod – Period (number of bars) to calculate the %K line of the stochastic

– Period (number of bars) to calculate the %K line of the stochastic DPeriod – Averaging period to calculate the %D line of the stochastic

– Averaging period to calculate the %D line of the stochastic Slowing – Slowing value of the stochastic

– Slowing value of the stochastic StochChannel – width of the channel, when exceeded the entry conditions will be checked, similar to RSI

Locking settings

LockAfterSeriesCount – № of the order (leg), starting from which a locking order will be opened

– № of the order (leg), starting from which a locking order will be opened LockGridPercent – Percentage of the grid to cover with the locking order

Other Settings

SMaxDrawdownPercent – Drawdown percentage, if exceeded the averaging orders will not be opened

– Drawdown percentage, if exceeded the averaging orders will not be opened MaxSpread – Maximum spread

– Maximum spread MinLeverage - Minimum leverage to open the first order

- Minimum leverage to open the first order MaxDrawdownPercent - Drawdown percentage, if exceeded the first orders will not be opened, the already started grids will be continued

- Drawdown percentage, if exceeded the first orders will not be opened, the already started grids will be continued SeriesFilter – Filter of averaging orders

– Filter of averaging orders Disable – disabled

– disabled

OpenClose – Average when the Open of the current candle is higher than the Close of the previous for buy order and vice versa for sell orders

– Average when the Open of the current candle is higher than the Close of the previous for buy order and vice versa for sell orders

CandlePattern – Average only when a reversal candlestick pattern, similar to pin bar, appears

– Average only when a reversal candlestick pattern, similar to pin bar, appears

RSI – Average only in the overbought/oversold areas

– Average only in the overbought/oversold areas Currency Filter – filter for opening trades by currency, if it already has deals open in that direction. For example, opened BUY on EURUSD, then suspend opening BUY deals on others currencies that contain EUR, and USD for SELL deals

– filter for opening trades by currency, if it already has deals open in that direction. For example, opened BUY on EURUSD, then suspend opening BUY deals on others currencies that contain EUR, and USD for SELL deals StopByMaxOrdersOneSymbol - filter for opening deals, if the number of open orders on one of the currency pairs exceeds this value.

- filter for opening deals, if the number of open orders on one of the currency pairs exceeds this value. StopByMaxSymbolTrades - filter for opening deals, if the number of currency pairs with open deals exceeds this value.

- filter for opening deals, if the number of currency pairs with open deals exceeds this value. Close at drawdown, % - Close at drawdown on the current currency pair. If the value is 0, it is disabled.