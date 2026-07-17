XAU Smart Trend EA X1

Professional Gold Trading with Smart Trend Detection & Intelligent Recovery

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XAU Smart Trend EA

XAU Smart Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MT4 platform.

The EA combines ZigZag swing detection, Price Action analysis, and an Intelligent Grid Recovery System to identify high-probability market reversals and trend continuation opportunities while managing positions efficiently during temporary market retracements.

Designed specifically for the unique characteristics of the Gold market, XAU Smart Trend EA focuses on precise entries, controlled recovery, and advanced basket management.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market structure using the ZigZag indicator to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.

Once a valid trading opportunity is confirmed, the EA opens a Buy or Sell position according to the detected market direction.

If price temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA activates its Smart Grid Recovery Algorithm, opening additional positions at predefined price intervals. This process improves the average entry price, allowing the basket to recover more efficiently when the market retraces.

Instead of managing each trade individually, the EA monitors the total floating profit of the entire basket and closes all positions together once the predefined profit target is achieved.

✔ Advanced ZigZag Trend Detection

Detects important swing highs and lows.

Filters market noise.

Searches for high-probability trend reversals and continuations.

✔ Intelligent Grid Recovery

Automatic recovery positions during temporary drawdown.

Configurable grid distance.

Optimized averaging logic.

Basket-based position management.

✔ Basket Profit Closing

Calculates the combined profit of all Buy or Sell positions.

Closes the entire basket simultaneously after reaching the desired profit target.

✔ Profit Protection

Built-in Trailing Stop.

Break-Even functionality.

Automatic profit locking during strong market trends.

✔ Dynamic Slippage Protection

Intelligent order execution.

Designed to reduce execution issues during periods of high Gold volatility.

✔ Auto Risk Management

Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.

Fixed lot mode also available.

Fully customizable risk percentage.

✔ Time Filter

Adjustable trading sessions.

Separate Friday trading settings.

Helps avoid unfavorable market conditions.

✔ On-Chart Information Panel

Main Features

Displays real-time trading information, including:

Account Balance

Equity

Floating Profit/Loss

Drawdown Percentage

Daily Profit

Weekly Profit

Monthly Profit

Current Spread

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M5

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or higher

Recommended Account Type:

ECN

Raw Spread

Low Spread

VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous operation and optimal trade execution.

ZigZag Settings

Depth

Deviation

Backstep

Risk Management

Auto Lots

Fixed Lot Size

Maximum Risk %

Trade Management

Take Profit

Stop Loss

Grid Step Distance

Profit Protection

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Break Even

Move Stop To

Trading Time

Start Hour

End Hour

Friday Session Filter

Miscellaneous

Magic Number

Slippage

Other configurable trading parameters

Designed specifically for the Gold market.

Combines trend detection with intelligent recovery.

Advanced basket management.

Flexible money management.

Highly customizable settings.

Fully automated operation.

Suitable for traders seeking systematic Gold trading.

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD only

Recommended timeframe: M5

Best performance is generally achieved on low-spread ECN accounts .

Continuous VPS operation is recommended to ensure uninterrupted trading.

Risk Disclaimer

Input ParametersWhy Choose XAU Smart Trend EA?Important Information

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. Proper risk management is strongly recommended.