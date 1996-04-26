KT Opening Gaps MT4

KT Opening Gaps indicator draws New Week Opening Gaps and New Day Opening Gaps on your chart, marks the CE midpoint of each, tracks whether price has touched or filled them, and reports how past gaps have behaved on the symbol you are viewing.

Each gap is drawn as a shaded zone with optional edge lines, a dotted CE line at the 50% level, and a label showing the gap type, date, size in points, and CE price. Weekly and daily gaps use separate colors, as do bullish and bearish gaps.





Statistics panel



Opening gaps do not behave the same on every instrument, so the indicator measures it rather than assuming. On load it scans your chart history, finds the past opening gaps on that symbol, and records what happened after each one.

For weekly gaps it reports the sample size, average gap size in points, how often price returned within five trading days, how often it reacted at the CE, how often the gap filled completely, and the median bars to first touch. For daily gaps it reports the same, with the touch window measured over the same trading day.

A live line shows the active gap, its direction and size, whether it has been touched, and your current distance from its CE. A diagnostic line shows the detected broker offset, New York offset, daylight saving state, and the data resolution used to read the session boundary.





Session timing



Gaps are built from the actual prices at the 17:00 and 18:00 New York boundary, read from minute-level data. The indicator does not derive gaps from daily candle open and close values, which sit at broker server midnight and produce a different range. Broker GMT offset is detected automatically and daylight saving is handled internally, with a manual override available.





Features



NWOG and NDOG detection, shown independently or together.

CE midpoint line, edge lines, and gap labels, all optional.

Touched gaps fade rather than being deleted, with an optional setting to hide them once fully filled.

Adjustable gap count, default five weekly and three daily.

Minimum gap size filter in points.

Alerts on gap entry, CE touch, new gap, and full fill, via popup, sound, push, and email.

Alerts fire once per event and never on historical bars at load.

Automatic or manual broker time offset.

Statistics panel with adjustable sample size and position.





Notes



The indicator draws gap levels and reports history. It does not give signals, predict direction, guarantee fills, or place trades.

Results depend on your broker's server time, price feed and loaded history. Gap sizes can vary between brokers on the same symbol, and symbols that trade continuously may show no gaps at all, in which case the indicator tells you so rather than drawing anything.