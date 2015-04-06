Trade History Calendar MT4

Trade History Calendar MT4

Trade History Calendar MT4 is a trading analytics and historical performance review tool designed for MetaTrader 4 users activity.

Instead of reviewing long lists of closed trades inside the terminal, Trade History Calendar MT4 organizes historical results into a structured calendar-based interface. This makes it easier to see how your account performed on specific days, weeks, months, and longer periods.

The tool transforms MT4 trading history into a visual overview of profitability, trading frequency, account activity, and historical performance patterns.

Main Features

• Daily Profit and Loss Calendar

• Color-Coded Performance Heatmap

• Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Views

• Win Rate Tracking

• Profit Factor Analysis

• Average Winning and Losing Trades

• Best and Worst Trading Day Detection

• Trading Frequency Analysis

• Trading Volume Analytics

• Sharpe Ratio Monitoring

• Historical Performance Review

• Trading Pattern Analysis

Daily Profit and Loss Calendar

View historical trading results directly on a calendar.

Each trading day can display information such as:

• Daily Profit or Loss

• Number of Trades

• Winning and Losing Trades

• Trading Volume

• Trading Activity

This allows you to review account activity without manually searching through a long list of closed orders.

Color-Coded Performance Heatmap

The calendar uses visual performance blocks to make historical results easier to understand.

Quickly identify:

• Profitable Days

• Losing Days

• Strong and Weak Trading Periods

• Consecutive Winning Days

• Consecutive Losing Days

• High and Low Activity Periods

The heatmap provides a faster way to review historical account performance and identify recurring patterns.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Analysis

Analyze your trading performance across different periods.

Daily analysis can show individual trading results, while weekly and monthly views provide a broader overview of account activity.

Review information such as:

• Total Profit or Loss

• Number of Trades

• Win Rate

• Trading Frequency

• Trading Volume

• Strongest and Weakest Periods

• Changes in Performance Over Time

The yearly view can help you compare longer-term account activity and monthly performance.

Win Rate and Profit Factor Analysis

Monitor the percentage of winning trades recorded in your trading history.

Review:

• Total Winning Trades

• Total Losing Trades

• Overall Win Rate

• Win Rate by Period

• Changes in Win Rate Over Time

Profit Factor compares total gross profit with total gross loss and provides another way to review historical trading performance.

These statistics can be analyzed together with other account data for a more complete overview.

Average Winning and Losing Trades

Review the average size of profitable and losing trades.

Available statistics can include:

• Average Winning Trade

• Average Losing Trade

• Relationship Between Average Wins and Losses

• Historical Changes in Trade Results

This information can help you better understand the structure of your historical trading performance.

Best and Worst Trading Day Detection

Identify the strongest and weakest trading days in your account history.

Review information such as:

• Highest Daily Profit

• Largest Daily Loss

• Number of Trades

• Trading Volume

• Trading Symbols

• Historical Performance Context

This can help you examine the periods associated with stronger or weaker account results.

Trading Frequency and Volume Analytics

Review how often you trade and how trading activity changes over time.

Analyze:

• Trades Per Day

• Trades Per Week

• Trades Per Month

• Active Trading Days

• Inactive Days

• Total Trading Volume

• Average Lot Size

• Changes in Trading Volume

This can help you understand changes in trading activity and position sizing across different periods.

Sharpe Ratio Monitoring

Review historical risk-adjusted performance using the Sharpe Ratio.

This metric can be considered together with:

• Profit and Loss

• Drawdown

• Win Rate

• Profit Factor

• Trading Frequency

• Historical Volatility

No single statistic should be used alone when evaluating trading performance.

Historical Trading Pattern Analysis

Trade History Calendar MT4 can help you review recurring patterns in historical account activity.

Use the calendar to analyze:

• Frequently Profitable Days

• Frequently Losing Days

• Winning and Losing Streaks

• Periods of Increased Trading Activity

• Changes in Trading Consistency

• Monthly Performance Patterns

The purpose is to help traders review historical behavior using organized account data.

Who Can Use Trade History Calendar MT4?

Trade History Calendar MT4 can be used by:

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Manual Traders

• Algorithmic Traders

• Prop Firm Traders

• Account Managers

Additional Analytics Access

Trade History Calendar MT4 can also provide limited-time access to additional trading analytics tools.

These can include:

• Full Account Analytics

• Advanced Profitability Calendar

• Trade Journal

• Smart Alerts

• Copy Trading Tools

• Trading Calculators

• Performance Reports

• Strategy Insights

• Multi-Account Tracking

How It Works

1. 

Connect Trade History Calendar MT4 to a supported MetaTrader 4 account.

2. 

Allow the tool to access the available trading history required for analysis.

3. 

Open the analytics interface.

4. 

Review daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance.

5. 

Use the available statistics and calendar views to analyze historical trading activity.

Important Information

Trade History Calendar MT4 is a trading analytics and historical performance review tool.

The product does not provide trading signals, financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of Trade History Calendar MT4 is to help users organize, visualize, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 4 trading activity.

Recommended products
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.25 (4)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Experts
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
Experts
Aurum Trend Scout — Free LITE Version of Aurum Trend Engine Aurum Trend Scout is the free version of the Aurum Trend Engine Expert Advisor. It trades gold (XAUUSD) on H1 using a trend-following strategy based on Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Band Width Ratio, with BUYSTOP entries on daily high breakouts. This LITE version includes the full strategy logic with ATR-based Stop Loss. It uses a fixed lot size and does not include the dynamic money management available in the FULL version. Verified Perfor
FREE
Horizon Gold MT4
Andrei Telegin
Experts
Horizon Gold — Smart Adaptation for Consistent Growth Horizon Gold is a high-tech hybrid trading engine specifically designed to master Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. Unlike standard grid EAs, Horizon Gold uses adaptive intelligence to detect market regimes in real-time. What makes Horizon Gold stand out? Smart Regime: Automatically toggles between Trend and Flat strategies based on volatility. ️ Partial Close (Drying): An advanced recovery algorithm that clears old losing orders
FREE
Bitcoin Whales
Fernando David Costa
Experts
Bitcoin Whales [LITE VERSION] - Institutional Risk Management Stop trading like retail. Start managing your risk like a Top-Tier Hedge Fund. ATTENTION : Before testing it on a demo or live account, Download the FULL PRO version using the instructions in the ZIP file attached to the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE. Welcome to the  LITE Version  of the renowned Bitcoin Whales EA. This free tool allows you to experience our  Military-Grade Risk Management En
Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
Tomas Vanek
4.5 (2)
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Fireball EA
Michele Mueschen
3.67 (9)
Experts
Fireball EA is an automated expert advisor that uses a unique approach to money management and volatility based entry signals to capture market movements independent of direction. It is fully compatible with FIFO rules and works on hedging as well as netting accounts. Pairs and Timeframe Fireball EA runs on M15 timeframe. The following currency pairs are officially supported: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCAD USDCHF AUDUSD NZDUSD Settings Money Management - Either FIXED or DYNAMIC Fixed Volume - Fixed
FREE
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (25)
Experts
MT5 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator   |   FAQ The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indi
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
RSI Gold EA
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт RSI Gold EA пригоден для торговле только одной валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь только из одного индикатора RSI. В торговле используйте тайм фрейм только М5. Тестируйте на демо версии и перезапускайте эксперта каждую неделю. Мартин Гейл опасен сам по себе, а на золоте риск увеличивается многократно, не злоупотребляйте, хотя на все сделки выставляется фиксированный стоп, рекомендую на 3000 баланса  брать 0,01 лот.  MartingaleMultiplier = 2.0 Желаю
FREE
CommunityPower MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.88 (40)
Experts
CommunityPower EA — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tradi
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Aurix Neural Edge AI
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.29 (14)
Experts
AURIX Neural Edge – Adaptive Neural Grid Engine for XAUUSD Real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375266 Calibrated on gold liquidity, designed to run on cent accounts for proper risk scaling from modest balances upward. What It Does AURIX reads two signals at once — a higher-timeframe trend bias (on a monthly horizon, internally calibrated) and a short-timeframe momentum pulse (M5 range-based impulse reading). A trade is only considered when both inputs agree. Once a position is
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.94 (52)
Experts
MyGrid Scalper You either lead it — or it leads you. 29,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts. Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand Basic Info Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD) Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5 ) Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5) Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots Account type: ECN recommended but not required Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred Live & demo ready: Backtested, for
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Unleashed False Breakout EA
ENTWINED
Experts
Unleashed  False Breakout EA strategy trade idea is   Support & Resistance key level of price action. Price breakout  Support & Resistance  than reverse in the zone. Before execute order horizontal line will appear on the key level of  Support & Resistance .When there's open order and losses, it will automatically recover the amount of losses on the next execute order as profit. Blue (support) Pink (resistance) Timeframe: M30 H1 Currency: USDCAD EURUSD XAUUSD *Note on the input take profit in (
FREE
SkalpAUDNZD
Igor Chugay
Experts
SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair( time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few para
FREE
Swing Climber EurUsd H1
Marco Bortolamasi
5 (1)
Experts
EURUSD H1 Simple Martingale that works on daily swing levels, low DD, TP and SL defined on the basis of certain pre-set calculations in the algorithm, executes one trade at a time, weekly trading no overnight on weekends, possibility to establish customized exit times, possibility of customize money management. average return of 7.92% per year with the factory settings of the V1, it is always constantly updated, it is recommended to use it with a GMT +2 server TESTED SINCE 2003  Happy trading
FREE
Sensitive Plant
Kun Jiao
1 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor 1.5 Strategy Overview Automatically determines market direction and enters trades at optimal opportunities. Tracks trends and attempts multiple entries if signals persist beyond the set interval. Key Parameters Open Position Interval : Controls trade frequency (Recommended: 30–240 minutes). Maximum Positions : Default 10. For $1000 Account : Use 0.01 lot size, 60-minute interval, max 10 positions. Lot Size Calculation Auto Lot Calculation (Enabled) : Customize lot size per $
FREE
SkdonSeriesMulti
Igor Bulyshev
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for long‑term (lifetime) multi‑currency trading on 28 currency pairs simultaneously (the list of pairs is fixed in the code) on the M30 timeframe. List of currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF. Its goal is to capture trending movements and manage risks using special a
FREE
Zcandle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful. It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability. The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend. The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator. The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted. A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met. The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic. Pricing Policy The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases. 2 of 10 copi
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
More from author
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Trade Analyzer Pro MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
Trading Dashboard Pro MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 is a trading management and monitoring panel designed for Meta Trader 5. The dashboard provides a real-time overview of account activity, trading statistics and open positions in a clean and organized interface. It is designed for traders who want to monitor their accounts and manage trades from a single panel without switching between multiple terminal windows. Main Features Real-Time Account Overview The dashboard displays important account i
FREE
Performance Calendar
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trading Calendar — See Your Most Profitable Trading Days Turn your trading history into clear daily performance insights with Trading Calendar . Trading Calendar is a powerful MT5 analytics tool designed to help traders visualize their profitability day by day using an interactive profit and loss heatmap. Instead of scrolling through endless trade history, you can instantly identify your best days, worst days, winning streaks, and losing patterns. Analyze your performance by day, week, or month
FREE
Trading Journal
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trade Journal Analyze Your Trading Decisions and Build Better Trading Habits Trade Journal is a professional trading analysis tool designed to help traders record, review, and understand their trading activity. Every trade is automatically organized into a structured journal where you can review your strategies, setups, emotions, execution, and performance over time. Trade Journal focuses on the process behind each trade, helping you understand your decisions instead of only looking at the final
FREE
Trade Copier Manager
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro Trade Copier Pro is a Meta Trader 5 trade copying utility designed to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts in real time. The product allows traders to connect multiple accounts from different brokers, assign master and slave relationships, and control how trades are mirrored between them. It is built for account synchronization, strategy replication, and trade management across several trading environments. Trade Copier Pro works directly inside Meta Trader 5 without requir
FREE
Trade Analyzer MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
Trade Analyzer MT4 MT4 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Trade Analyzer MT4 is a web-based trading analytics and account monitoring platform designed for MetaTrader 4 users. The platform synchronizes trading activity from MetaTrader 4 and organizes account information into a structured dashboard for monitoring, analysis, reporting, strategy tracking, and trade journaling. Trade Analyzer MT4 allows users to review their trading activity through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Connect
FREE
Trade Vision Pro Mt4
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 MT4 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 4 users. The product organizes MT4 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer
FREE
Crazy Peacock
Ian Nganga Comba
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing an Evolutionary Trading Solution: The 16+ Strategy Expert Advisor Unlocking the potential of automated trading, we proudly present an Expert Advisor (EA) that encapsulates over 16 profitable strategies within a single, robust tool. This EA boasts a comprehensive approach to trading without employing the risky tactics of grid or martingale strategies, ensuring a secure and dependable trading experience. Safety First: The cornerstone of this EA's design philosophy is safety. It opera
Performance Tracker
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Performance Tracker for MT5 Performance Tracker is a trading analytics and account performance monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders review historical performance, analyze risk behavior, and improve decision-making through visual reports and detailed trading statistics. The product is designed for traders who want to understand their trading activity in a structured and clear way. Main Features Account Analytics Dashboard View complete trading performance with an interactive dashboa
FREE
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicators
Trend Teller   is a powerful, intuitive dashboard tool designed to give you a bird’s-eye view of the market trend across all major currency pairs and timeframes — from M1 to MN1. Built by traders for traders, this tool eliminates the guesswork from market trend analysis and helps you stay aligned with the bigger picture. Most beginner traders have a challenge to identify the direction of the market something which pro trader fails at times. Therefore this tool works best for beginners and any tr
FREE
Performance Tracker MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Performance Tracker for MT4 Performance Tracker is a trading analytics and account performance monitoring tool for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders review historical performance, analyze risk behavior, and improve decision-making through visual reports and detailed trading statistics. The product is designed for traders who want to understand their trading activity in a structured and clear way. Main Features Account Analytics Dashboard View complete trading performance with an interactive dashboa
FREE
Price Alert MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Price Alert MT5 — Buy Once. Be Alert for Life. There was a time when staying ahead in the markets meant subscribing monthly to overpriced platforms… $20 here, $50 there — all just to get a few alerts a day. You weren’t paying for value — you were paying because there was no alternative. Until now. Built by a trader, for traders, this tool gives you complete freedom to set alerts at any price you care about — and get notified the millisecond price enters your zone of interest.  Imagine setting a
FREE
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicators
Trend Teller   is a powerful, intuitive dashboard tool designed to give you a bird’s-eye view of the market trend across all major currency pairs and timeframes — from M1 to MN1. Built by traders for traders, this tool eliminates the guesswork from market trend analysis and helps you stay aligned with the bigger picture. Most beginner traders have a challenge to identify the direction of the market something which pro trader fails at times. Therefore this tool works best for beginners and any tr
FREE
Gold Diggers
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
PROP FIRM CHOICE Ready to unearth your financial potential? Purchase Gold Digger today and become a true gold digger!  Utilizing a Well-Analyzed Grid System to Achieve 4-8% Monthly Returns Gold Digger is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes an advanced grid trading system specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA aims to deliver consistent monthly returns in the range of 4-8%. This EA is engineered for professional traders and institutional investors, incorporating r
FREE
Fast Alert MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Fast Alerts MT4 — Buy Once. Be Alert for Life. There was a time when staying ahead in the markets meant subscribing monthly to overpriced platforms… $20 here, $50 there — all just to get a few alerts a day. You weren’t paying for value — you were paying because there was no alternative. Until now. Built by a trader, for traders, this tool gives you complete freedom to set alerts at any price you care about — and get notified the millisecond price enters your zone of interest Imagine setting a pr
FREE
Funding EA
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
FUNDING EA IS COMPLETLY OUTDATED AS OF TODAY AND PROP FIRM SAVER EA IS BUILT ON TOP OF THIS WITH BETTER FUNCTIONALITY AND .GIVING THIS OUT FOR FREE TO GIVE INSIGHTS OF HOW THE NEW VERSION WORKS IN REAL TIME.CHECK IT OUT Are you tired of buying prop firm challenges and ending up with losses? Look no further – FUNDING EA is here to turn things around! This EA not only has the ability to successfully navigate your prop firm challenges but also guarantees a REFUND if it falls to pass the challenge .
FREE
Propfirm Saver
Ian Nganga Comba
5 (2)
Experts
Propfirm Saver ONLY 10 COPY LEFT OUT OF 10 AT $120 After that, the price will increase to $200 Strategy overview Propfirm Saver is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass prop firm challenges while protecting their trading capital through a dual-account setup. The EA operates by splitting trades between a prop firm account and a personal live account. This reduces the risk of total loss by avoiding overexposure on one account. If the challenge is successful, the user passes as expec
Performance Tracker MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Performance Tracker for MT5 Performance Tracker is a trading analytics and account performance monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders review historical performance, analyze risk behavior, and improve decision-making through visual reports and detailed trading statistics. The product is designed for traders who want to understand their trading activity in a structured and clear way. Main Features Account Analytics Dashboard View complete trading performance with an interactive dashboa
Trade Copier Manager MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro Trade Copier Pro is a Meta Trader 5 trade copying utility designed to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts in real time. The product allows traders to connect multiple accounts from different brokers, assign master and slave relationships, and control how trades are mirrored between them. It is built for account synchronization, strategy replication, and trade management across several trading environments. Trade Copier Pro works directly inside Meta Trader 5 without requir
Trading Dashboard MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 Trading Dashboard Pro MT5 is a trading management and monitoring panel designed for Meta Trader 5. The dashboard provides a real-time overview of account activity, trading statistics and open positions in a clean and organized interface. It is designed for traders who want to monitor their accounts and manage trades from a single panel without switching between multiple terminal windows. Main Features Real-Time Account Overview The dashboard displays important account i
Performance Calendar MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trading Calendar — See Your Most Profitable Trading Days Turn your trading history into clear daily performance insights with   Trading Calendar . Trading Calendar is a powerful MT5 analytics tool designed to help traders visualize their profitability day by day using an interactive profit and loss heatmap. Instead of scrolling through endless trade history, you can instantly identify your best days, worst days, winning streaks, and losing patterns. Analyze your performance by day, week, or mont
Trading Journal Pro MT5
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Trade Journal Analyze Your Trading Decisions and Build Better Trading Habits Trade Journal is a professional trading analysis tool designed to help traders record, review, and understand their trading activity. Every trade is automatically organized into a structured journal where you can review your strategies, setups, emotions, execution, and performance over time. Trade Journal focuses on the process behind each trade, helping you understand your decisions instead of only looking at the final
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review