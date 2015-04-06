Trade History Calendar MT4

Trade History Calendar MT4 is a trading analytics and historical performance review tool designed for MetaTrader 4 users activity.

Instead of reviewing long lists of closed trades inside the terminal, Trade History Calendar MT4 organizes historical results into a structured calendar-based interface. This makes it easier to see how your account performed on specific days, weeks, months, and longer periods.

The tool transforms MT4 trading history into a visual overview of profitability, trading frequency, account activity, and historical performance patterns.

Main Features

• Daily Profit and Loss Calendar

• Color-Coded Performance Heatmap

• Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Views

• Win Rate Tracking

• Profit Factor Analysis

• Average Winning and Losing Trades

• Best and Worst Trading Day Detection

• Trading Frequency Analysis

• Trading Volume Analytics

• Sharpe Ratio Monitoring

• Historical Performance Review

• Trading Pattern Analysis

Daily Profit and Loss Calendar

View historical trading results directly on a calendar.

Each trading day can display information such as:

• Daily Profit or Loss

• Number of Trades

• Winning and Losing Trades

• Trading Volume

• Trading Activity

This allows you to review account activity without manually searching through a long list of closed orders.

Color-Coded Performance Heatmap

The calendar uses visual performance blocks to make historical results easier to understand.

Quickly identify:

• Profitable Days

• Losing Days

• Strong and Weak Trading Periods

• Consecutive Winning Days

• Consecutive Losing Days

• High and Low Activity Periods

The heatmap provides a faster way to review historical account performance and identify recurring patterns.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Analysis

Analyze your trading performance across different periods.

Daily analysis can show individual trading results, while weekly and monthly views provide a broader overview of account activity.

Review information such as:

• Total Profit or Loss

• Number of Trades

• Win Rate

• Trading Frequency

• Trading Volume

• Strongest and Weakest Periods

• Changes in Performance Over Time

The yearly view can help you compare longer-term account activity and monthly performance.

Win Rate and Profit Factor Analysis

Monitor the percentage of winning trades recorded in your trading history.

Review:

• Total Winning Trades

• Total Losing Trades

• Overall Win Rate

• Win Rate by Period

• Changes in Win Rate Over Time

Profit Factor compares total gross profit with total gross loss and provides another way to review historical trading performance.

These statistics can be analyzed together with other account data for a more complete overview.

Average Winning and Losing Trades

Review the average size of profitable and losing trades.

Available statistics can include:

• Average Winning Trade

• Average Losing Trade

• Relationship Between Average Wins and Losses

• Historical Changes in Trade Results

This information can help you better understand the structure of your historical trading performance.

Best and Worst Trading Day Detection

Identify the strongest and weakest trading days in your account history.

Review information such as:

• Highest Daily Profit

• Largest Daily Loss

• Number of Trades

• Trading Volume

• Trading Symbols

• Historical Performance Context

This can help you examine the periods associated with stronger or weaker account results.

Trading Frequency and Volume Analytics

Review how often you trade and how trading activity changes over time.

Analyze:

• Trades Per Day

• Trades Per Week

• Trades Per Month

• Active Trading Days

• Inactive Days

• Total Trading Volume

• Average Lot Size

• Changes in Trading Volume

This can help you understand changes in trading activity and position sizing across different periods.

Sharpe Ratio Monitoring

Review historical risk-adjusted performance using the Sharpe Ratio.

This metric can be considered together with:

• Profit and Loss

• Drawdown

• Win Rate

• Profit Factor

• Trading Frequency

• Historical Volatility

No single statistic should be used alone when evaluating trading performance.

Historical Trading Pattern Analysis

Trade History Calendar MT4 can help you review recurring patterns in historical account activity.

Use the calendar to analyze:

• Frequently Profitable Days

• Frequently Losing Days

• Winning and Losing Streaks

• Periods of Increased Trading Activity

• Changes in Trading Consistency

• Monthly Performance Patterns

The purpose is to help traders review historical behavior using organized account data.

Who Can Use Trade History Calendar MT4?

Trade History Calendar MT4 can be used by:

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Manual Traders

• Algorithmic Traders

• Prop Firm Traders

• Account Managers

Additional Analytics Access

Trade History Calendar MT4 can also provide limited-time access to additional trading analytics tools.

These can include:

• Full Account Analytics

• Advanced Profitability Calendar

• Trade Journal

• Smart Alerts

• Copy Trading Tools

• Trading Calculators

• Performance Reports

• Strategy Insights

• Multi-Account Tracking

How It Works

1.

Connect Trade History Calendar MT4 to a supported MetaTrader 4 account.

2.

Allow the tool to access the available trading history required for analysis.

3.

Open the analytics interface.

4.

Review daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance.

5.

Use the available statistics and calendar views to analyze historical trading activity.

Important Information

Trade History Calendar MT4 is a trading analytics and historical performance review tool.

The product does not provide trading signals, financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of Trade History Calendar MT4 is to help users organize, visualize, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 4 trading activity.