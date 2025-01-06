Funding EA

FUNDING EA IS COMPLETLY OUTDATED AS OF TODAY AND PROP FIRM SAVER EA IS BUILT ON TOP OF THIS WITH BETTER FUNCTIONALITY AND .GIVING THIS OUT FOR FREE TO GIVE INSIGHTS OF HOW THE NEW VERSION WORKS IN REAL TIME.CHECK IT OUT

Are you tired of buying prop firm challenges and ending up with losses? Look no further – FUNDING EA is here to turn things around!

This EA not only has the ability to successfully navigate your prop firm challenges but also guarantees a REFUND if it falls to pass the challenge

. With  FUNDINGEA, you can try as many challenges as you want without worrying about extra fees.

How does it work? FUNDING  EA uses an advanced hedging strategies. It's designed to either successfully pass the prop challenge or cover the cost if it doesn't work out.

That means you won't have to pay for another challenge if the first attempt isn't successful.

FOR SIMPLICITY USE THIS EA ON A ONE-STEP PROP FIRM CHALLANGE

To use FUNDING  EA, you'll need two types of accounts: a prop challenge account and a live account.

You must deposit two times the amount you bought the challenge with e.g. you bought a challenge with 100$ you must deposit 200$ in your live account.

The EA will open trades on both accounts. If the challenge is failed  FUNDING  EA  will recover the challenge fees on the live account and therefore we can take as many challenges as possible.

The exciting part is that after successfully passing the challenge, you can continue using FUNDING  EA on your prop account to make profits

without risking your money in the market.


SIMPLE RULES WHEN USING FUNDING  EA

1. Make sure the inputs on the Prop account and Live account match to avoid getting unwanted results.

2.Load the EA on the same chart on both accounts.

3.Avoid trading pairs with incoming high impact news due to high slippage which may lead to unwanted results.

Advisably run the EA on another EUR/USD or on XAU/USD  if you have a bigger account on your live account

I RECOMMEND USING THIS EA ON A ONE STEP CHALLANGE FOR FASTER RESULTS

ANY TIME YOU PURSCHASE THIS EA SEND ME A DIRECT MESSAGE HERE ON MQL5 MARKET TO RECEIVE GUIDANCE AND DIRECTIONS.


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