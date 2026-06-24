Trade Analyzer Pro

Forex Analyzer Pro

MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard

Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users.

Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard.

The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5 account and organizes trading activity into a centralized dashboard where you can monitor positions, review history, analyze statistics, and manage trading records.

Features

• MT5 Account Dashboard

• Open Position Monitoring

• Trading History Analysis

• Trading Calendar

• Strategy Tracking

• Trade Journal

• Account Statistics

• Performance Reports

• Trade Notifications

• Multiple Account Support

MT5 Account Dashboard

View important information from your Meta Trader 5 account.

The dashboard displays:

• Account Balance

• Equity

• Free Margin

• Margin Level

• Open Positions

• Floating Profit/Loss

• Trading Volume

• Broker Information

• Account Details

All account information is organized in a structured interface for convenient monitoring.

Open Trade Monitoring

Review active positions from one dashboard.

Track:

• Trading Symbol

• Trade Direction

• Lot Size

• Entry Price

• Current Price

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Current Position Result

Monitor account activity without switching between multiple terminal windows.

Trading Calendar

Review historical trading activity through a calendar view.

Analyze:

• Daily Results

• Trading Frequency

• Active Trading Days

• Historical Performance Periods

• Profit and Loss Distribution

Use historical trading records to review activity patterns over time.

Strategy Tracking

Organize and review trades according to the strategy or setup used.

Track:

• Strategy Name

• Number of Trades

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Average Results

• Trading Notes

Review different trading approaches using recorded account data.

Trading Journal

Keep detailed records of trading activity.

Add:

• Trade Reason

• Strategy Used

• Market Conditions

• Trade Notes

• Mistakes Identified

• Lessons Learned

Maintain a structured record of trading decisions and observations.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics generated from trading history.

Available statistics include:

• Win Rate

• Total Trades

• Profit and Loss

• Average Winning Trade

• Average Losing Trade

• Drawdown Information

• Equity History

• Trade Distribution

Use historical information to review account activity and performance metrics.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to account activity.

Monitor:

• New Positions

• Closed Positions

• Account Changes

• Trading Events

Multiple Account Support

Manage multiple MT5 accounts from one dashboard.

Suitable for:

• Personal Accounts

• Multiple Broker Accounts

• Testing Accounts

• Different Trading Strategies

Each account remains separated for individual monitoring and reporting.

Shareable Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics

• Trading History

• Performance Data

• Trading Activity Summary

Share selected information without providing access to the trading account.

Access Through Web Browsers

Because Forex Analyzer Pro operates through a web-based interface, users can access their dashboard from supported devices.

Supported devices include:

• Desktop Computers

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Mobile Devices

Access trading information through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

How It Works

  1. Connect your Meta Trader 5 account.

  2. Open the Forex Analyzer Pro dashboard.

  3. Review trading information.

  4. Analyze account activity using the available tools and reports.

Who Can Use Forex Analyzer Pro

Forex Analyzer Pro can be used by:

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Manual Traders

• Algorithmic Traders

• Account Managers

• Traders managing multiple accounts

Important Information

Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and monitoring tool.

It does not provide trading signals, financial advice, investment recommendations, or guarantees of trading results.

Trading involves risk. Past trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of Forex Analyzer Pro is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review Meta Trader 5 trading information.


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Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
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Omar Alkassar
Utilities
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Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
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