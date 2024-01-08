Crazy Peacock

Introducing an Evolutionary Trading Solution: The 16+ Strategy Expert Advisor

Unlocking the potential of automated trading, we proudly present an Expert Advisor (EA) that encapsulates over 16 profitable strategies within a single, robust tool. This EA boasts a comprehensive approach to trading without employing the risky tactics of grid or martingale strategies, ensuring a secure and dependable trading experience.





Safety First:

The cornerstone of this EA's design philosophy is safety. It operates without the involvement of grid or martingale strategies, thereby minimizing undue risks often associated with aggressive trading approaches. Moreover, an embedded equity protector serves as a fortress against large drawdowns, an essential feature for securing your capital.





Tailored Flexibility:

Recognizing the significance of adaptability, our EA offers customizable settings, including the ability to limit the number of concurrent positions or trades as per your preferences. This flexibility empowers you to align the EA's functionality with your individual trading style.





Navigating Market Conditions:

Acknowledging the impact of slippage and high spreads on trading performance, our EA integrates a sophisticated spread filter. This intelligent feature mitigates exposure during periods of elevated spreads, ensuring prudence in trade execution. We strongly recommend using a broker with low spreads to optimize the EA's performance, with IC Markets being our recommended choice due to its tested reliability.





Magic Numbers for Precision:

Employing magic numbers, our EA distinguishes between automated and manual trades. This ensures clarity in trade identification, allowing you to implement your strategies seamlessly alongside the EA's operations. It effectively segregates trades initiated by the EA from those executed manually.





Control at Your Fingertips:

Providing you with complete autonomy, the EA allows you to determine the lot sizes for each position. All strategies are executed with the same lot size, ensuring consistency across trades unless manually adjusted by you.





Focused Timeframe and Currency Pair:

Operating at the 1-hour timeframe with our recommended pair GBP/USD currency pair, this EA demonstrates optimized performance within this specific framework.





Price Adjustment and Special Offer:

Please note that the price of this EA increases by $100 after every 10 copies sold, reflecting its growing value and demand. Furthermore, to enhance your trading experience, upon purchase, buyers will receive an additional profitable EA for a separate account. Simply reach out to us via direct message after your purchase to avail of this offer.





Support and Assistance:

Should you have any queries or require further clarification about the EA's functionalities or settings, our support team is readily available to assist you. We prioritize seamless operation and aim to provide comprehensive guidance for your convenience.





Simplified Interface, Comprehensive Outputs:

The EA offers a user-friendly interface with simple inputs, while essential parameters are internally coded for efficient performance. Each trade executed by the EA is equipped with a take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), safeguarding your positions in the market.





Upcoming Live Results:

Stay tuned as we are working on sharing our live trading results with this EA shortly. Witness the performance and efficacy of this EA in real-time, further validating its capabilities.





In conclusion, our EA represents a culmination of safety, adaptability, and precision, offering a comprehensive and sophisticated trading solution. Unlock the potential of automated trading while retaining control over your strategies with our meticulously designed EA. Should you be interested in acquiring this powerful trading tool, reach out to us to begin your trading journey with confidence.















































