Trade Analyzer MT4

MT4 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard

Trade Analyzer MT4 is a web-based trading analytics and account monitoring platform designed for MetaTrader 4 users.

The platform synchronizes trading activity from MetaTrader 4 and organizes account information into a structured dashboard for monitoring, analysis, reporting, strategy tracking, and trade journaling.

Trade Analyzer MT4 allows users to review their trading activity through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Connect your supported MT4 account and use a centralized dashboard to monitor open trades, review trading history, analyze account statistics, organize trading strategies, and maintain detailed trading records.

Main Features

• MT4 Account Dashboard

• Open Trade Monitoring

• Trading History Analysis

• Trading Calendar

• Strategy Tracking

• Trade Journal

• Account Performance Statistics

• Performance Reports

• Trade Notifications

• Multiple Account Support

• Shareable Read-Only Reports

MT4 Account Dashboard

View important information from your MetaTrader 4 trading account in one structured dashboard.

The dashboard can display:

• Account Balance

• Equity

• Free Margin

• Margin Level

• Open Trades

• Floating Profit or Loss

• Trading Volume

• Broker Information

• Account Details

Account information is organized in a structured interface for convenient monitoring and review.

Open Trade Monitoring

Review active trades from one dashboard.

Monitor information such as:

• Trading Symbol

• Trade Direction

• Lot Size

• Entry Price

• Current Price

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Current Trade Result

This provides a clear overview of current account activity without the need to switch between multiple terminal windows.

Trading History Analysis

Review completed trades and historical account activity.

Trading history can be used to analyze:

• Closed Trades

• Historical Profit and Loss

• Trading Volume

• Trading Frequency

• Winning and Losing Trades

• Performance Across Different Periods

Historical trading data is organized to make account review and performance analysis easier.

Trading Calendar

Review historical trading activity through a calendar-based view.

Analyze:

• Daily Trading Results

• Trading Frequency

• Active Trading Days

• Historical Performance Periods

• Profit and Loss Distribution

The trading calendar provides another way to review account activity and identify patterns across different days and periods.

Strategy Tracking

Organize and review trades according to the strategy, setup, or trading approach used.

Track information such as:

• Strategy Name

• Number of Trades

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Average Results

• Trading Notes

Strategy tracking helps traders review recorded results from different trading approaches using historical account data.

Trade Journal

Maintain structured records of your trading activity and decisions.

Journal entries can include:

• Trade Reason

• Strategy Used

• Market Conditions

• Trade Notes

• Mistakes Identified

• Lessons Learned

The trade journal can be used to document trading decisions, observations, and lessons from individual trades.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics calculated from your trading history.

Available statistics can include:

• Win Rate

• Total Number of Trades

• Profit and Loss

• Average Winning Trade

• Average Losing Trade

• Drawdown Information

• Equity History

• Trade Distribution

These statistics provide a structured overview of historical account activity and trading performance.

Performance Reports

Review trading information through organized reports.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics

• Trading History

• Performance Data

• Trading Activity Summaries

Reports are designed to make trading data easier to review, organize, and understand.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to supported account activity.

Notifications can include:

• New Trades

• Closed Trades

• Account Changes

• Trading Events

This feature helps users stay informed about relevant activity on their connected trading accounts.

Multiple Account Support

Manage and review multiple supported MetaTrader 4 accounts from one dashboard.

This can be useful for:

• Personal Trading Accounts

• Accounts from Different Brokers

• Testing Accounts

• Accounts Using Different Trading Strategies

Each connected account remains separate for individual monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

Shareable Read-Only Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics

• Trading History

• Performance Data

• Trading Activity Summaries

This allows selected trading information to be shared without providing access to the trading account itself.

Access Through Web Browsers

Trade Analyzer MT4 operates through a web-based interface that can be accessed from supported devices.

Supported device types can include:

• Desktop Computers

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Mobile Devices

Access your trading information through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

How It Works

Connect your supported MetaTrader 4 account. Open the Trade Analyzer MT4 dashboard. Review your account and trading information. Monitor open trades and historical activity. Use the available analytics, journal, strategy tracking, and reporting tools to organize and review your trading data.

Who Can Use Trade Analyzer MT4?

Trade Analyzer MT4 can be used by:

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Manual Traders

• Algorithmic Traders

• Account Managers

• Traders Managing Multiple Accounts

Important Information

Trade Analyzer MT4 is a trading analytics, monitoring, reporting, and journaling tool.

The product does not provide trading signals, financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of Trade Analyzer MT4 is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 4 trading activity.