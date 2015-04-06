Trade Analyzer MT4

Trade Analyzer MT4

MT4 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard

Trade Analyzer MT4 is a web-based trading analytics and account monitoring platform designed for MetaTrader 4 users.

The platform synchronizes trading activity from MetaTrader 4 and organizes account information into a structured dashboard for monitoring, analysis, reporting, strategy tracking, and trade journaling.

Trade Analyzer MT4 allows users to review their trading activity through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Connect your supported MT4 account and use a centralized dashboard to monitor open trades, review trading history, analyze account statistics, organize trading strategies, and maintain detailed trading records.

Main Features

• MT4 Account Dashboard
• Open Trade Monitoring
• Trading History Analysis
• Trading Calendar
• Strategy Tracking
• Trade Journal
• Account Performance Statistics
• Performance Reports
• Trade Notifications
• Multiple Account Support
• Shareable Read-Only Reports

MT4 Account Dashboard

View important information from your MetaTrader 4 trading account in one structured dashboard.

The dashboard can display:

• Account Balance
• Equity
• Free Margin
• Margin Level
• Open Trades
• Floating Profit or Loss
• Trading Volume
• Broker Information
• Account Details

Account information is organized in a structured interface for convenient monitoring and review.

Open Trade Monitoring

Review active trades from one dashboard.

Monitor information such as:

• Trading Symbol
• Trade Direction
• Lot Size
• Entry Price
• Current Price
• Stop Loss
• Take Profit
• Current Trade Result

This provides a clear overview of current account activity without the need to switch between multiple terminal windows.

Trading History Analysis

Review completed trades and historical account activity.

Trading history can be used to analyze:

• Closed Trades
• Historical Profit and Loss
• Trading Volume
• Trading Frequency
• Winning and Losing Trades
• Performance Across Different Periods

Historical trading data is organized to make account review and performance analysis easier.

Trading Calendar

Review historical trading activity through a calendar-based view.

Analyze:

• Daily Trading Results
• Trading Frequency
• Active Trading Days
• Historical Performance Periods
• Profit and Loss Distribution

The trading calendar provides another way to review account activity and identify patterns across different days and periods.

Strategy Tracking

Organize and review trades according to the strategy, setup, or trading approach used.

Track information such as:

• Strategy Name
• Number of Trades
• Winning Trades
• Losing Trades
• Average Results
• Trading Notes

Strategy tracking helps traders review recorded results from different trading approaches using historical account data.

Trade Journal

Maintain structured records of your trading activity and decisions.

Journal entries can include:

• Trade Reason
• Strategy Used
• Market Conditions
• Trade Notes
• Mistakes Identified
• Lessons Learned

The trade journal can be used to document trading decisions, observations, and lessons from individual trades.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics calculated from your trading history.

Available statistics can include:

• Win Rate
• Total Number of Trades
• Profit and Loss
• Average Winning Trade
• Average Losing Trade
• Drawdown Information
• Equity History
• Trade Distribution

These statistics provide a structured overview of historical account activity and trading performance.

Performance Reports

Review trading information through organized reports.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics
• Trading History
• Performance Data
• Trading Activity Summaries

Reports are designed to make trading data easier to review, organize, and understand.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to supported account activity.

Notifications can include:

• New Trades
• Closed Trades
• Account Changes
• Trading Events

This feature helps users stay informed about relevant activity on their connected trading accounts.

Multiple Account Support

Manage and review multiple supported MetaTrader 4 accounts from one dashboard.

This can be useful for:

• Personal Trading Accounts
• Accounts from Different Brokers
• Testing Accounts
• Accounts Using Different Trading Strategies

Each connected account remains separate for individual monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

Shareable Read-Only Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics
• Trading History
• Performance Data
• Trading Activity Summaries

This allows selected trading information to be shared without providing access to the trading account itself.

Access Through Web Browsers

Trade Analyzer MT4 operates through a web-based interface that can be accessed from supported devices.

Supported device types can include:

• Desktop Computers
• Laptops
• Tablets
• Mobile Devices

Access your trading information through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

How It Works

  1. Connect your supported MetaTrader 4 account.
  2. Open the Trade Analyzer MT4 dashboard.
  3. Review your account and trading information.
  4. Monitor open trades and historical activity.
  5. Use the available analytics, journal, strategy tracking, and reporting tools to organize and review your trading data.

Who Can Use Trade Analyzer MT4?

Trade Analyzer MT4 can be used by:

• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Manual Traders
• Algorithmic Traders
• Account Managers
• Traders Managing Multiple Accounts

Important Information

Trade Analyzer MT4 is a trading analytics, monitoring, reporting, and journaling tool.

The product does not provide trading signals, financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of Trade Analyzer MT4 is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 4 trading activity.


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Connor Michael Woodson
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FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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