Liquidity Outlook MT5
- Indicators
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772731
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185521
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185522
Liquidity Outlook [tambangEA] is a technical analysis indicator designed to map potential liquidity concentrations around the current market price.
The indicator identifies active imbalance zones and stop pools, evaluates their relative significance, tracks how price interacts with them, and organizes the information into five structured dashboard views:
Overview
Top Zones
Statistics
Pressure
Scenario
Liquidity Outlook does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a discretionary decision-support tool intended to help traders organize market structure, liquidity context, and scenario planning.
Main Functions
Liquidity Outlook combines several analytical components in one chart interface:
Imbalance and Fair Value Gap detection
Confirmed swing-based stop-pool detection
Dynamic zone-consumption tracking
Composite liquidity-zone scoring
Nearest liquidity level calculation
Upside and downside liquidity-pressure comparison
Historical gap-fill and pool-sweep statistics
Reaction-rate measurement
Structured scenario mapping
Multi-symbol liquidity scanner
Chart alerts and indicator buffers for integration
Liquidity Zone Detection
The indicator detects two primary types of liquidity areas.
Imbalance / Gap Zones
An imbalance represents a price area where market movement created an inefficient or incomplete price distribution.
Liquidity Outlook can identify:
Three-candle Fair Value Gaps
Legacy adjacent-candle gaps
Bullish imbalances below current price
Bearish imbalances above current price
Gap qualification can be filtered using:
ATR-normalized minimum size
Percentage-based minimum size
Price tolerance
Historical starting point
Maximum lookback range
Stop Pools
Stop pools are estimated liquidity clusters located around confirmed swing highs and swing lows.
The pivot engine uses separate left-side and right-side confirmation bars. A stop pool is created only after the swing has been confirmed, rather than being displayed historically before confirmation was available.
Completed-Bar Processing
The main detection engine operates using completed candles.
Confirmed zones are not created from unfinished-bar information. Active zones, scores, statistical measurements, and scenarios can still change as new candles close and price interacts with existing zones.
This means the indicator provides a continuously updated liquidity map rather than a permanently fixed forecast.
Dynamic Zone Lifecycle
Each liquidity zone is monitored through its complete lifecycle.
A zone may be classified as:
Active
Partially consumed
Fully resolved
Filled
Swept
Stale
Hidden from the chart but retained for statistics
When price enters a zone, the visible rectangle can contract to show only the portion that has not yet been consumed.
The Consumed percentage shows how much of the original zone has already been filled or interacted with.
Composite Zone Score
Every active zone receives a score from 0.0 to 10.0.
The score may incorporate:
Relative volume participation
ATR-normalized zone size
Zone freshness or repeated tests
Confluence with nearby zones
Distance from current price
Time-based score decay
Remaining unconsumed zone size
The score is a ranking mechanism. It does not represent a guaranteed probability of reversal, continuation, or profit.
Elite Zones
Zones meeting the configured elite threshold are classified as Elite Zones.
The default scoring model gives greater value to fresh zones and progressively reduces the test component after repeated interactions. Alternative test-scoring behavior can be selected through the inputs.