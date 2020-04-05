Cluster trixter

AI-Powered Automated Gold Trading: Meet the Cluster Trixter Robot

Welcome, investors and traders! Introducing Cluster Trixter, a fully autonomous expert advisor designed to generate market profits without the routine of manual labor.

Architecture and Algorithmic Logic

At the core of Cluster Trixter lie state-of-the-art machine learning technologies. The expert advisor utilizes advanced mathematical methods for market phase clustering alongside CatBoost gradient boosting algorithms. This allows the AI to identify stable patterns with high precision and filter out false movements across all market phases. The robot is not sensitive to ping or execution speed, meaning it can be deployed on servers and accounts with any broker.

The key differentiator from competitors is uncompromising safety:

No Martingale, grids, or averaging. The system strictly avoids toxic strategies that lead to capital wipeouts.

Full risk control. Every single order is strictly protected by a fixed Stop Loss.

Smart exit. Positions can be liquidated prematurely if the algorithm detects an opposing signal.

Supported Instruments and Activity Management

The robot is engineered exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. You can personally influence the dynamics and frequency of trades simply by switching the operational timeframes (from M1 to H1):

Conservative Approach (H1): Minimal number of trades, maximum entry precision. For those who are in no rush.

Balanced Mode (M5 / M15): The optimal ratio between trade frequency and profitability.

Dynamic Trading (M1): Maximum intensity and a high density of orders for active market enthusiasts.

The expert advisor never engages in erratic trade spamming and does not rely on luck. It enters the market only when the current situation matches the trained ML model 100%. Consequently, the robot may remain inactive for days while waiting for the perfect setup—which is exactly what guarantees stable, long-term profits.

Effortless Launch: Ready to Go out of the Box

You won't have to spend hours digging through configuration files. The product comes pre-packaged with optimized internal parameters. All you need to do is specify your desired lot size and drag the expert advisor onto the Gold chart with your chosen timeframe.

Technical Requirements:

Starting Balance: from $300 (recommended comfortable level: from $1,000).

Leverage: from 1:100 (ideal setup: 1:500).

Account Type: Hedging.

Broker Choice: Any reliable counterparty (the software is fully adapted to any trading conditions).

Key Advantages of Cluster Trixter

Accessibility & Test Drive: No heavy upfront purchase is required—a monthly rental option is available, allowing you to test the AI's performance with minimal risk.

Mathematical Edge: The combination of machine learning and clustering focuses solely on trades with an exceptionally positive mathematical expectation. Your deposit is thoroughly protected.

Versatile Settings: You can rely on the factory presets or completely customize the logic to fit your personal strategy.

Deploy cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and take your gold trading to the next level today!


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