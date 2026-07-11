Risk Ruler

Plan every trade with precision before you enter the market.

Risk Ruler is a professional on-chart position sizing and risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate the optimal trade size based on their predefined risk. By simply dragging the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, all essential trading calculations update instantly, allowing you to make informed decisions before placing a trade.

Designed for both manual and professional traders, Risk Ruler eliminates guesswork by providing accurate position sizing, live risk calculations, reward-to-risk analysis, and optional one-click trade execution—all from the chart itself.

Key Features

Interactive On-Chart Trading

Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

Instant recalculation of all trading metrics.

No complicated dashboards or external panels.

Automatic Position Sizing

Calculates the correct lot size based on your selected risk.

Supports both percentage-based risk and fixed monetary risk.

Automatically adapts to your account balance and symbol specifications.

Live Risk & Reward Analysis

Displays the amount at risk in your account currency.

Calculates potential profit for every setup.

Shows Reward-to-Risk (R:R) ratio in real time.

Displays stop distance and target distance automatically.

Visual Risk Management

Highlights the risk zone directly on the chart.

Displays the reward zone for clear trade visualization.

Makes it easy to assess every trade before execution.

Automatic Trade Direction

Detects BUY or SELL setups automatically based on Entry and Stop Loss placement.

Eliminates manual configuration.

Simplifies trade planning.

R:R Lock

Lock your preferred Reward-to-Risk ratio.

Automatically adjusts the Take Profit level when Entry or Stop Loss is moved.

Quickly modify your desired R:R using convenient increment controls.

Smart Order Placement

Optional one-click trade execution.

Automatically selects the correct order type: Market Order Buy Limit / Sell Limit Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Verifies stop distances, margin requirements, and valid trading volume before placing orders.

Professional Risk Controls

Symbol-aware lot normalization.

Broker minimum and maximum volume support.

Margin validation before execution.

Precision calculations for all supported instruments.

Why Choose Risk Ruler?

Successful trading begins with proper risk management. Rather than estimating position sizes or relying on manual calculations, Risk Ruler allows you to visually plan every trade with confidence. Every adjustment made to your trading setup is reflected instantly, giving you complete control over your exposure before entering the market.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, scalper, or price action trader, Risk Ruler provides the precision, speed, and flexibility needed to maintain consistent risk management across every trade.

With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, automatic position sizing, live reward-to-risk calculations, and optional one-click execution, Risk Ruler transforms the trading chart into a complete trade planning and execution workspace.

Plan smarter. Risk consistently. Trade with confidence.