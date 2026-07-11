Risk Ruler

Risk Ruler

Plan every trade with precision before you enter the market.

Risk Ruler is a professional on-chart position sizing and risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate the optimal trade size based on their predefined risk. By simply dragging the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, all essential trading calculations update instantly, allowing you to make informed decisions before placing a trade.

Designed for both manual and professional traders, Risk Ruler eliminates guesswork by providing accurate position sizing, live risk calculations, reward-to-risk analysis, and optional one-click trade execution—all from the chart itself.

Key Features

Interactive On-Chart Trading

  • Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Instant recalculation of all trading metrics.

  • No complicated dashboards or external panels.

Automatic Position Sizing

  • Calculates the correct lot size based on your selected risk.

  • Supports both percentage-based risk and fixed monetary risk.

  • Automatically adapts to your account balance and symbol specifications.

Live Risk & Reward Analysis

  • Displays the amount at risk in your account currency.

  • Calculates potential profit for every setup.

  • Shows Reward-to-Risk (R:R) ratio in real time.

  • Displays stop distance and target distance automatically.

Visual Risk Management

  • Highlights the risk zone directly on the chart.

  • Displays the reward zone for clear trade visualization.

  • Makes it easy to assess every trade before execution.

Automatic Trade Direction

  • Detects BUY or SELL setups automatically based on Entry and Stop Loss placement.

  • Eliminates manual configuration.

  • Simplifies trade planning.

R:R Lock

  • Lock your preferred Reward-to-Risk ratio.

  • Automatically adjusts the Take Profit level when Entry or Stop Loss is moved.

  • Quickly modify your desired R:R using convenient increment controls.

Smart Order Placement

  • Optional one-click trade execution.

  • Automatically selects the correct order type:

    • Market Order

    • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Verifies stop distances, margin requirements, and valid trading volume before placing orders.

Professional Risk Controls

  • Symbol-aware lot normalization.

  • Broker minimum and maximum volume support.

  • Margin validation before execution.

  • Precision calculations for all supported instruments.

Why Choose Risk Ruler?

Successful trading begins with proper risk management. Rather than estimating position sizes or relying on manual calculations, Risk Ruler allows you to visually plan every trade with confidence. Every adjustment made to your trading setup is reflected instantly, giving you complete control over your exposure before entering the market.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, scalper, or price action trader, Risk Ruler provides the precision, speed, and flexibility needed to maintain consistent risk management across every trade.

With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, automatic position sizing, live reward-to-risk calculations, and optional one-click execution, Risk Ruler transforms the trading chart into a complete trade planning and execution workspace.

Plan smarter. Risk consistently. Trade with confidence.


推荐产品
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
实用工具
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
实用工具
CoPilot — 每日交易仪表板 掌握你的数据。清晰地交易。 MT4 版本 什么是 CoPilot？ CoPilot 是一款 专业级 交易助手，可将您每日的交易绩效统计数据 实时 显示在图表上——配备 实时权益曲线 ，逐笔更新。专为需要在不离开图表的情况下即时了解交易状态的活跃交易者而设计，CoPilot 汇总 当日所有交易品种的每笔已平仓交易 ，并以简洁、色码化的交互面板呈现。 无需再切换到终端历史选项卡，无需手动计算。CoPilot 就像您的 副驾驶 ——时刻守候，持续计算，始终在您眼前。 实时统计面板 CoPilot 显示完整的每日绩效指标，分为三个部分： 活动 — 今日总交易数、已平仓交易、持仓数量、盈利/亏损笔数、 胜率 (%) 及保本交易。胜率颜色动态调整：高于 50% 显示绿色，低于 50% 显示红色。 盈亏 — 净盈亏 、 盈利因子 、每笔平均盈利和平均亏损、 平均风险回报比 、当日最佳交易和最差交易。每个数值根据其含义以绿色或红色显示。 时间与点数 — 平均持仓时间、最短和最长持仓时间、所有交易品种累计 总点数 ，以及 最大连续盈利/亏损次数 。 所有统计数据均基于
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (3)
指标
FVG智能区域 - 免费版 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 公允价值缺口检测指标   您是否在寻找真正的交易工具，而不仅仅是另一个随机指标？ FVG智能区域 - 免费版通过自动检测公允价值缺口（FVG）并在图表上直接高亮显示高概率交易区域，为您提供专业的市场洞察。   专为以下交易者打造： 聪明资金概念（SMC） ICT交易概念 价格行为 供需分析 机构交易策略 该指标帮助您专注于真正重要的事情：价格可能做出反应的区域。 主要特点： 智能区域检测： 自动检测看涨和看跌缺口 清晰、专业的视觉区域 智能过滤以消除弱相关或不相关的缺口 高级确认： 更高时间框架（HTF）汇合验证 当价格填补时智能移除无效区域 活动区域与已填补区域之间的清晰视觉区分 优化性能： 轻量快速 - 不会拖慢您的图表 兼容所有货币对和时间框架 真实交易条件下的平稳运行 完全自定义： 完全可调整的颜色和视觉风格 完美适用于外汇、黄金（XAUUSD）、指数和加密货币 适合日内交易、波段交易和剥头皮交易
FREE
RRtoolBox
David Ruiz Moreno
实用工具
RRtoolbox - Professional Tools: Risk:Reward Trading Tool (SL/TP Horizontals + Pending orders + Diagonals), Alerts set on trend lines (for alerts on diagonal levels), SelfManagement (BE, partials...), close/cancelling by time, Statistics, Info and trading on chart. One-Click Trading with Visual Risk:Reward Management RRtoolbox is a comprehensive trading panel that combines one-click order execution,  statistics and  powerful visual Risk:Reward tools, alerts set with trendlines, on chart butt
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Overtrading Stopper MT5
Kosuke Noguchi
实用工具
Overtrading Stopper MT5 1. Overview Overtrading Stopper MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 utility EA that helps discretionary traders follow their own trading rules. You can set rules in advance, such as: how many times you may trade today, how many consecutive losses should make you stop, how many minutes to pause after a loss, and how to avoid entering several trades in rapid succession. When a configured limit or condition is reached, the EA displays the reason for the protection state on the chart. Depe
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
实用工具
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Ultimate Pro Trade Panel
Shingidzano Lesetedi
实用工具
Ultimate Pro Trading Panel — All-In-One Manual & Grid Trading Dashboard Pro Trading Panel   is an all-in-one on-chart control panel that gives discretionary and semi-automated traders a complete toolkit for entries, exits, risk management, and grid trading — without leaving the chart. Every function is visual, draggable, and updates in real time. If you want to test this utility feel free to download the basic preview version of this tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181435 Who
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ScalperTraderPanel
Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
实用工具
Overview:   ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an   automated Grid system , allowing you to average your entry price intelligently. It features a unique   Dual-Mode Interface : switch instantly between   Market Execution   for speed, or   Visual Pending Mode   to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines t
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
其中一个数字序列称为“森林火灾序列”。它被公认为最美丽的新序列之一。它的主要特点是该序列避免了线性趋势，即使是最短的趋势。正是这一属性构成了该指标的基础。 在分析金融时间序列时，该指标试图拒绝所有可能的趋势选项。只有当他失败时，他才会认识到趋势的存在并给出适当的信号。这种方法可以让人们正确地确定新趋势开始的时刻。然而，误报也是可能的。为了减少它们的数量，该指标添加了一个额外的过滤器。当新柱打开时会生成信号。在任何情况下都不会发生重绘。 指标参数： Applied Price   - 应用价格常数； Period Main   - 指标的主要周期，其有效值在 5 - 60 之间； Period Additional   - 附加周期，此参数的有效值为 5 - 40； Signal Filter   - 附加信号滤波器，有效值 0 - 99； Alerts   - 启用后，指示器会在出现新信号时提醒您； Send Mail   - 允许指标向电子邮件发送消息； Push   - 允许您发送 Push 消息。
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
实用工具
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Trading Utility MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
实用工具
User Manual Buy Trading Utility, Get 2 indicators FREE ! After purchase contact me for your " TWO indicators GIFT (Any one you want) ", adding you in group. Trading Utility MT5 The manual trader's cockpit. Size every trade by risk, place it from the chart, and manage it without ever opening the order dialog. Eight tabs, seven trailing engines, and every stop and target draggable with one click. One panel between you and the order window. Risk-sized entries, draggable stops, seven trailing modes
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
TradeControl Pro
TPS Akademie UG
实用工具
TradeControl Pro —— 适用于 MetaTrader 的高级交易管理工具 TradeControl Pro 是一款用于 MetaTrader 的交易管理工具，可在图表中直接实现结构化且高效的持仓管理。该应用结合了清晰的用户界面、自动化计算功能以及灵活的控制选项，适用于不同的交易方式。 内置的图表面板采用表格布局，并划分为三个主要区域（标签）： Execution 、 Close 和 Info 。界面设计注重清晰性与直接交互。 结构清晰，功能分组合理 关键交易数据实时动态更新 无需额外窗口，直接在图表中操作 标签：Execution（交易规划与执行） Execution 区域用于新交易的规划与执行。 Open Calc（挂单设置） 通过 Open Calc 可在图表中自动生成三条价格线： 入场价格（Entry） 止损（SL） 止盈（TP） 这些价格线可自由拖动调整。系统将基于当前价格水平实时计算： 止损价格及潜在亏损 止盈价格及潜在盈利 仓位大小（手数） 风险回报比 在该模式下仅用于设置挂单（Pending Orders）。通过 Execute 和 Confirm 按钮执
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
实用工具
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
实用工具
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易面板,旨在直接从图表准备、执行和管理仓位,并在每个步骤中实现对风险的可视化控制。 该工具在单一界面中整合了订单准备、根据风险自动计算仓位大小、Entry、Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 交互区域,以及执行后的多项交易管理功能。 版本 2.0 更新 2.0 版本引入了多项改进以优化执行工作流: 自动方向反转:将 Take Profit 或 Stop Loss 拖动到入场价格的另一侧会自动切换设置方向并重新计算另一个级别 轻盈虚线将 SL 和 TP 级别延伸到历史中,以便对照之前的高点和低点进行校准 执行单元格根据方向着色,中央显示计算出的手数 手动输入跟踪距离(以点为单位)或 ATR 乘数 SL 和 TP 区域的点击区域扩大,使拖动更可靠 自动适应高分辨率屏幕(DPI 缩放) 紧凑的最小化模式以释放图表空间 主要功能 Trade Panel PRO MT5 允许您在执行前以结构化方式准备交易。面板根据所选风险模式自动计算手数,显示估计风险、潜在利
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
作者的更多信息
Simple SMA Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors! Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible t
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
**非常重要：请调整“订单间距”设置。将其减少至最佳结果的范围，从2到10。** 在外汇和波动性市场中交易可能非常复杂和风险重重。几乎没有任何策略能在100%时间内都有效！ 使用我们新的专家顾问“Super Hedge Fighter EA”，你将从新的角度看待市场！ 你将不再害怕波动性，因为它将成为你的收入来源。 “Super Hedge Fighter EA”是专为不稳定时期设计的，可以完美应对市场的剧烈波动。 它也可以通过稍微调整设置来适应稳定市场。 虽然外汇交易始终存在风险，但你现在可以以专业的方式应对这些风险！ 该EA采用纯趋势跟踪策略，按照当前市场的方式运行。 你还可以选择使用马丁格尔策略，这将加速交易退出。如果你的账户资金充足，这将非常有利。 EA最重要的特点是使用对冲！如果市场方向发生变化，EA将会相应地打开新的订单。每个新订单将与旧订单形成完美对冲！这样，如果你选择了合适的经纪商，可能会将保证金要求降到0%。因此，你将告别保证金追加，因为市场的任何变化都会减少你的保证金需求。 **注意：**是的，回撤可能会增加，所以不要只关注保证金水平而忽视这一
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
专家
非常重要：请调整“订单间距”... 调小它以获得良好的结果。调高它会让EA变得更安全。 外汇交易有无数种方式！ 其中一种创新的方式是逆流而上！ 在这里，我们与市场斗争，努力从中赚取我们的生计 :) （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 从这里开始了这个想法！与市场作斗争。 该专家顾问使用了：对冲、网格和趋势策略的组合。 这种操作方式使得它即使逆流而上也能安全到达！ （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 请在附件中找到99.9% tick数据回测结果。 警告： 1- 该EA是逆势操作的！ 2- 不要在小账户上使用该策略。 3- 根据货币的波动性调整订单间距。默认设置适用于波动性适中的货币。 账户类型：对冲 杠杆：杠杆越高越好 时间框架：不依赖于任何时间框架。 最后的话：永远不要让市场拿走你辛苦赚来的钱！交易有风险，负责任地交易。 祝你交易成功。 你可以在这里找到我们的其他产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1218858/seller#products 如何专业使用EA？ 1- 你可以通过缩小每个订单之间的距离来使用它作为剥头皮技术。 这样会给你带来可观的利润，但也有被市
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
筛选:
无评论
回复评论