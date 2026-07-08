Currency Strength Scanner Pro

See how far this market usually moves in a day, how much of that range it has already used, and where the day runs out of room. The Average Daily Range (ADR) Meter draws the projected day high and low on your chart and can alert you when price reaches one , or when the day has spent a share of its average range that you choose. No signals, no repaint, just the context that tells you whether there is still room to run. What it shows Average Daily Range over the last N days, the market's t

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