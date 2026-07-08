Currency Strength Scanner Pro
- Indicators
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Amal YuldashevTickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 July 2026
- Activations: 10
A currency strength meter that does the next step for you. It ranks the 8 majors by their strength, then turns that into a ranked table of the strongest-versus-weakest PAIRS to trade, shows how many timeframes agree on each, and alerts you when the best setup forms. Everything is computed on closed bars, so nothing repaints. It is monitor-only: it does not trade or predict.
Reads the 8 majors
- Ranks EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF and JPY by their averaged percent change across the 28 major pairs.
- Four timeframes at once, with momentum arrows showing which currencies are gaining or fading.
- Closed-bar only, so the reading is stable, not a tick-by-tick flicker.
Ranks the pairs to trade
- For every pair it measures the strength spread (the strong currency minus the weak one) and ranks the biggest gaps first.
- Each row shows the pair, the direction (buy the strong, sell the weak), the spread size, and how many of the four timeframes agree (the conviction read).
- Fully-aligned setups are highlighted, so the highest-conviction pairs stand out at a glance.
Alerts the best setup
- Popup, push notification, email and sound, each independently switchable.
- It alerts the single best qualifying setup, the strongest pair that also clears your alignment bar, so a trending market that lines up a dozen correlated pairs does not spam you.
- It fires on the bar close only, so an alert never repaints or takes itself back, and it re-fires only when the best setup changes.
- Set your own spread and alignment thresholds, so it is signal, not noise.
No repaint, no promises
- No repaint. Everything is closed-bar.
- No trades, no predictions, no profit claims. It ranks strength and the pairs that follow from it. You decide what to do.
- Robust broker-symbol resolution (auto-detects your suffix); the panel shows how many of the 28 pairs it found.
- A draggable, lockable forge panel that always stays fully on-screen.
Works on any chart and any symbol (it reads all the majors regardless of the chart you attach it to). If it earns a place on your charts, a review helps other traders find it.