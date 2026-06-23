Smooth Channel Touch MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence.

The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay closer attention.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want a cleaner chart, faster decision-making, and a more structured way to observe possible market turning points. The channel adapts to market movement and helps the user identify areas where price may be overextended or ready for a correction.

Main benefits for the user:

  • Clean and easy-to-read chart view

  • Clear BUY and SELL arrows

  • Smooth channel visualization

  • Helps identify possible reaction zones

  • Useful for scalping, intraday trading, and swing analysis

  • Adjustable visual settings

  • Optional alerts for faster market monitoring

  • Helps reduce emotional trading by giving a structured market view

  • Works directly on the MT5 chart without complicated setup

Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is designed for traders who prefer simple, visual tools that support decision-making without making the chart confusing. It can be used on different symbols and timeframes, depending on the trader’s strategy and risk style.

The indicator does not trade automatically and does not guarantee profit. It is a visual decision-support tool and should be used together with proper risk management, market context, and personal trading rules.

      Рекомендуем также
      VWAP Anchor Tool
      Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
      Индикаторы
      Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
      FREE
      Live trades Charts
      Astik Jaura
      Индикаторы
      LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR DESCRIPTION Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart. The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time. It updates on every tick. FUNCTIONS Displays open trades on chart Per trade information: Symbol Lot size Direction (Buy or Sell) Floating profit or loss Trade duration Account information: Total floating profit/loss Number of open trades Balanc
      Pin Bar Detector 382
      Renato Lulic
      Индикаторы
      Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025. Features: Pin Bar Detection : The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Customizable Labels : Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders
      FREE
      DduP Moving Average
      Damien Dupere
      Индикаторы
      Maximize your trading performance with Dd-uP , a revolutionary indicator based on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) smoothing. This indicator is represented by a distinct yellow line on your charts, making it easy to identify market trends and providing precise and reliable trading signals. Key Features: Advanced EMA Smoothing : Track market trends with an EMA smoothing that reacts quickly to price changes, offering precise and real-time analysis. Buy and Sell Signals : Receive clear signals w
      FREE
      Hull Moving Average MT5
      Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
      4.75 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Adaptive Hull MA Pro – Trend & Momentum Filter We value your feedback and believe that your experience with the Hull Moving Average (HMA) is essential to us and other traders. Help us continue to improve and refine our product by sharing your thoughts and insights through a review! The Hull Moving Average (HMA) Indicator – Your Key to Smoother Trends and Profitable Trades! Are you tired of lagging and choppy moving averages that hinder your ability to spot profitable trading opportunities? Loo
      FREE
      Shadow Trend Pro MT5
      Xavier Fabric Corenthin
      3 (1)
      Индикаторы
      SHADOW vous donne des signaux d'achat et de vente solides avec un risque minimal. Vous pouvez voir dans quelle direction le prix évolue et la force du mouvement. Shadow filtre le bruit du marché et améliore radicalement les performances des traders.  Points forts: Détection visuelle efficace des tendances.  Bruit du marché des filtres Ne repeint ni ne recalcule jamais.  Signaux strictement sur "fermeture du bar". Fonctionne dans tous les symboles. Pop-up intégré, e-mail, notification push et
      FREE
      Range Explosion MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      Индикаторы
      О Range Explosion Range Explosion — это мощный и бесплатный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для обнаружения рыночных диапазонов, построения точных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также определения возможностей пробоя с высокой точностью и стильным отображением. Этот инструмент является частью проекта Break Out Explosion и предлагает надежное и визуально продвинутое решение как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Если вы интересуетесь стратегиями пробоя, ознакомьтесь с
      FREE
      Plain Simple SMA
      Massimiliano Cianci
      Индикаторы
      The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a technical indicator that calculates the average price of an asset over a specific period. It smooths out price fluctuations, helping traders identify trends, support and resistance levels, and potential entry or exit points. Inputs: SMA Periods Timeframe Line Color This is a basic SMA indicator. I needed one but couldn’t find it anywhere, so I created it myself.
      FREE
      Line Profit
      Iurii Tokman
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор визуальной линии прибыли в валюте депозита. Работает только при наличии открытых позиций в рынке по символу на котором установлен индикатор. Линию можно двигать мышкой или включить автоматическое следование за ценой Bid. Описание настроек индикатора: colotLine - цвет линии WidthLine - толщина линии colotText - цвет текста FontSize - высота текста Anchor - способ привязки для текста FollowBid - следовать за ценой Bid
      FREE
      Session Highlighter
      Timos Van Dam
      Индикаторы
      Session Highlighter V3.0F – Market Session Visualizer Overview The Session Highlighter is a professional MT5 indicator that automatically displays colored backgrounds for the three major trading sessions:   Asia, London, and US . No more guessing when sessions open or calculating time zones – just look at your chart and see. What it does Draws   three separate boxes   on your chart (one for each session) Boxes   grow dynamically   with price during the session (highest high / lowest low) To
      FREE
      Gina Dual TPO
      Oscar Ozog
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Gina Dual TPO — Brief MQL5 indicator TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area. What it is An MQL5 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly. Who it’s for Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot
      FREE
      Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price
      Italo Martins Coutinho
      Индикаторы
      This indicator will show you the average entry price for positions, pending orders and both, every side and every type has an different color; It will also show you actual risk, pending risk, both sum and for both sides and the sum of both; you can configure Day, Week, Month and Year Financial Risk to show you if you are close to it; it shows the risk return of each side and both sides too, based on risk and profit for actual position and pending orders
      FREE
      RSI Stoch Signals
      Oeyvind Borgsoe
      4.5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      This indicator provides a clear, at-a-glance dashboard for monitoring both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator on any instrument or timeframe. Whenever both RSI and Stochastic %K simultaneously exceed their respective overbought or oversold levels, the indicator displays an arrow signal in the indicator window. These signals highlight strong momentum and can help traders quickly identify high-probability reversal zones. As with all my free tools, the arrow symbol can be e
      FREE
      SMC Structure Markup
      Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
      4.69 (16)
      Индикаторы
      Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
      FREE
      DMC Trend
      Deibson Carvalho
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Indicator that uses ATR and standard deviation to calculate the current trend. It has the top and bottom line. The top line is shown when it is high, and the bottom line when it is low. The indicator does not draw a trend line or show the trend for the day, or for a certain period. It has the function of indicating the current trend, and may indicate a reversal. use it with caution and at your own risk.
      FREE
      White Weis Volume Ticks
      Ricardo Almeida Branco
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
      Load positions from MQL5 history reports for MT5
      Eugenio Bravetti
      Утилиты
      Script to load on chart the orders, starting from "Signal history report" downloaded from MQL5. If you found a good signal on "Signals" section of this site and you want to see the history orders on chart, you can do it, following this steps: - Download the csv file of history orders - Copy file in the common folder - Launch the script and set the input that are: - Report type (MT4 or MT5) - File name - Delimiter (default is ;) - Name of symbol to load (if symbol on file is for example EURUSDi,
      FREE
      Prev Day High Low With Alerts
      Dominik Mogus
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      - Displays horizontal lines for Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) on the chart. - Customizable line colors via input parameters. - Sends sound alerts, pop-up notifications, and mobile push notifications upon the initial crossover of PDH or PDL. - Alerts are triggered only once per crossover event; they re-trigger only if the price moves away and re-crosses after a specified minimum interval. - Automatically updates the PDH/PDL levels at the start of each new day. - All indicator
      FREE
      RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter
      Renato Brendim Medici
      Индикаторы
      RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter Institutional Liquidity Indicator for Nasdaq RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an advanced liquidity analysis tool developed for Nasdaq traders who want to identify institutional liquidity events with greater precision. Instead of highlighting every breakout, the indicator filters market noise and identifies only liquidity sweeps confirmed by volume, trend, and multiple institutional confluence factors. Every detected event is evaluated through a proprietary scoring
      FREE
      Custom FVG Multi TF and Market Structure
      Tetiana Zynovyeva
      Индикаторы
      FVG Concept and Market Structure (MS) Indicator – Comprehensive Analysis with Interactive Control This is not just an indicator. It is a useful tool for market analysis. This indicator combines several analytical functions, making it one of the more complete solutions in its field. This tool represents a comprehensive solution for analyzing market behavior with the goal of forecasting the direction of price movement. The indicator is designed to assist the trader and not distract them with unnec
      FREE
      Afastamento Media Movel MT5
      Danrlei Hornke
      Индикаторы
      O Afastamento da Média Móvel, é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica projetada para fornecer uma representação visual do afastamento entre o preço atual e uma média móvel específica. Este indicador, desenvolvido para o MetaTrader, oferece aos traders uma perspectiva clara das mudanças na dinâmica de preço em relação à tendência de médio prazo. Versão MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111705
      FREE
      Phoenix Graphics Timer
      Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
      Индикаторы
      Ever wonder when next candle is due?.. This indicator, developed for the Phoenix Trading suite (v3.06), is a high-precision Visual Utility and Time-Management Dashboard. It is designed to bridge the gap between institutional-grade aesthetic and retail functional needs by providing a clean, non-intrusive environment for professional traders. Key Features Dynamic Phoenix Branding: A centrally-anchored, high-definition logo that automatically scales to your chart size. It uses an ARGB Alpha-channel
      FREE
      Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
      Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
      Индикаторы
      Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
      FREE
      Trend Flip Detector
      Hoai Nam Trinh
      Индикаторы
      After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still c
      FREE
      Alwinson Range CI
      Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
      Индикаторы
      This indicator displays the Daily Range of a selected pair directly on your chart, providing a clear and concise view of the pair’s movement for the day. It simplifies tracking how far a pair has moved, offering traders a practical advantage in analyzing market activity. This feature is especially useful for making faster and more accurate trading decisions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, it helps streamline your strategy by highlighting key market insights in real-time.
      FREE
      Shadow Flare MT5
      Kestutis Balciunas
      Индикаторы
      Индикатор Shadow Flare — это не перерисовывающийся инструмент для работы с трендом и ликвидностью в MetaTrader 5. Он строит настраиваемую базовую скользящую среднюю (HMA, EMA, SMA или RMA), обёрнутую в Envelope на основе Average True Range, и формирует «липкое» трендовое состояние, которое меняется только тогда, когда цена закрытия пробивает верхнюю или нижнюю границу диапазона. Та же тренд‑логика управляет автоматическим модулем зон спроса/предложения: он находит локальные максимумы и минимумы,
      FREE
      MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
      Som Prakash Gehlot
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
      FREE
      AB ZoneMatrix
      Allan Deka
      Индикаторы
      How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
      FREE
      My Candle Patterns
      Francisco Gomes Da Silva
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор является демо-версией полного My candle, который можно скачать здесь: Candle Patterns Creator В полной версии вы можете создавать свои собственные правила для свечей и модифицировать традиционные паттерны свечей для более точного соответствия вашей стратегии. В индикаторе приведено несколько примеров правил для свечей, но здесь я продемонстрирую только некоторые из них: Pattern Rule Candle Green C > O Candle Red C < O Doji C = O Hammer (C > O and (C-O) *2 < O-L and (C-O) *0.5 > H-
      FREE
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.76 (136)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (8)
      Индикаторы
      Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      Индикаторы
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.6 (30)
      Индикаторы
      SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      Индикаторы
      Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      Индикаторы
      Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
      SMC Intraday Formula
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (21)
      Индикаторы
      Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.41 (49)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      Индикаторы
      Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      Индикаторы
      Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
      Trend Catcher ind mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (18)
      Индикаторы
      Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (25)
      Индикаторы
      Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      Индикаторы
      ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
      Atbot
      Zaha Feiz
      4.69 (55)
      Индикаторы
      AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (7)
      Индикаторы
      Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
      SkyHammer Signal Pro
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.22 (18)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
      Reversion King Indicator
      Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
      5 (5)
      Индикаторы
      Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
      Volume flow Profile
      Israr Hussain Shah
      Индикаторы
      Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
      Gartley Hunter Multi
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (12)
      Индикаторы
      Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
      Btmm state engine pro
      Garry James Goodchild
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
      ORB Seeker MT5
      Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
      Индикаторы
      Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      Индикаторы
      Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
      Другие продукты этого автора
      BTC Speed Alpha
      Artur Danowski
      Индикаторы
      If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
      Golden Guard Indicator
      Artur Danowski
      Индикаторы
      Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
      FREE
      Gold Pulse M2 EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
      XAU Gold Matrix M2
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes. This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel. Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manua
      Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
      Artur Danowski
      Индикаторы
      Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
      Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm.  Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD . The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for
      Gold XAU Arrak EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      ZŁOTO XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD. Советник использует внутренний фильтр направления рынка, чтобы определять текущий рыночный уклон и управлять позициями в соответствии с активным направлением. Система создана для трейдеров, которым нужен автоматизированный инструмент для торговли золотом с управлением с графика, контролем позиций, сеточными функциями, виртуальными TP/SL и пра
      XAU Trend Guard EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      XAU Trend Guard EA — Безопасная трендовая торговля для золота и Forex XAU Trend Guard EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Советник разработан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают более безопасный и контролируемый подход к торговле. Он не использует сетку и не использует мартингейл . Вместо этого система фокусируется на направлении рынка, контролируемых входах, ограничении риска и практическом упра
      Gold Crown Compass
      Artur Danowski
      Индикаторы
      Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5 Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets. The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart. Gold Crown Compass was created for traders wh
      Quantum Xau Princes EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
      Gold Phantom Entry EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
      Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
      Artur Danowski
      Индикаторы
      Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
      FREE
      Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
      MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
      Artur Danowski
      Утилиты
      Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
      Quantum Gold Algos 5K
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
      BTC Speed Alpha EA
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
      Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
      Artur Danowski
      Эксперты
      Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
      Фильтр:
      Нет отзывов
      Ответ на отзыв