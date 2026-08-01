WaveSniper

Wave Sniper

One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity.

I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them.



I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing parameters, layered filter upon filter. The result was always the same: an unreadable chart, contradictory signals, and the nagging feeling that I still didn't understand what the market was actually doing. At some point I stopped adding and started removing. Like a sculptor who begins to eliminate stone from the statue to free its essence. And after all that work, I was left with 2 simple ideas, or better saying, 2 rules.

The market does one thing: it goes up or it goes down. Your only job is to know which way — and then buy low or sell high in the right context.