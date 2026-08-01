WaveSniper

WaveSniper

One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity.

I tried to build the perfect indicator.

I ended up deleting most of them.


I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing parameters, layered filter upon filter. The result was always the same: an unreadable chart, contradictory signals, and the nagging feeling that I still didn't understand what the market was actually doing.

At some point I stopped adding and started removing. Like a sculptor who begins to eliminate stone from the statue to free its essence. And after all that work, I was left with 2 simple ideas, or better saying, 2 rules.

The market does one thing: it goes up or it goes down.

Your only job is to know which way — and then buy low or sell high in the right context.

The first rule is the bias: an adaptive directional filter that tells me whether I'm in a long or short regime. I never trade against it. You may call it a moving average, but trust me, the math under the hood is a bit more complex... Inside there are elements from Ehlers, Kaufman, wavelet analysis and digital signal processing. 

The second rule is timing: a multivariable consensus score that reads six independent dimensions of the market simultaneously — order flow, pivot structure, momentum, volatility, excess detection, volume — and identifies the moment when price is stressed, or extended relative to its fair value. That moment is the "statistically" best (or less worse) entry. The same applies simmetrically to exit signals.

WaveSniper is the final form of that process. Not a blind signal tool — a precise logic with a clear structure behind every arrow on the chart.

  • The directional filter - An adaptive baseline determines the bias. Long or short. No entry against the direction — without exception.

  • Adaptive baseline - 4 distinct algorithms, each with a different speed/smoothness profile. The sole trend gate: no entry against it.

  • Signal engine - Six independent conditions — Order Flow Inbalance, Hawkes process volatility, pivot structure, momentum, excess detection, volume — must align for a signal.

  • Confirmed entry - Write-once on closed bars. No repainting. Entry and exit arrows are mutually exclusive on the same bar.
  • Glow baseline - Three-layer rendering (outer · mid · core) with 5 color themes. Bull and  bear states each carry distinct colors per layer.


Each baseline offers a different trade-off between reactivity and stability. Choose the one that fits your trading style — or test all four on the same setup.

Adaptive - Adjusts its own speed based on market volatility and efficiency. Tight in trending conditions, wider during chop. The most responsive of the four. Ideal for fast scalping.

Smooth - Prioritizes smoothness over speed. Moves only when price genuinely diverges from recent structure. Ideal for avoiding false trend flips in ranging markets.

Market Structure  - Tracks trend regularity (HigherHighs/LowerLows) rather than raw price. Updates aggressively during breakouts, stays flat during consolidation. Best for swing and Smart Money Concepts traders.

Kernel RegressionFits a weighted statistical curve to recent price, giving more importance to closer bars. Naturally smooth, lag-aware, and resistant to single-candle spikes.


Multi-factor scoring

Order Flow Imbalance, Hawkes process volatility, pivot structure (HH/LL, LH/HL), multi-scale momentum, price excess detection, and volume confirmation. Score threshold adjustable from 1 to 6 conditions. It's the sum of hundreds of technical indicators condensed into a single, coherent system. Limited number of inputs to avoid overfitting and overthinking.

Write-once signals

Signals locked on closed bars, never redrawn. Mutual exclusion between entry and opposite-direction exit eliminates chart noise. Backtest consistency matches live behavior. Compatible with every Prop Firms. Same behavior on every instruments, every timeframe.

5 glow themes

Neon Magenta, Tech Sniper, High Contrast, Gold, Solar Orange. All arrow and glow colors adapt to the selected theme. Baseline layers react to trend state in real time (explicit buffer visible for immediate trend detection).

Full alert system

Separate alerts for entry signals and close signals. Popup, sound, push notification, and email independently configurable. Alerts fire only on the live bar — no historical floods.


No multi-timeframe

MTF is deliberately not included. In live trading, higher-timeframe data synchronization introduces subtle but real inconsistencies between backtest and live behavior — especially on smaller timeframes. WaveSniper works entirely on the current chart timeframe, so what you see in the tester is exactly what runs on your live account.


Structure first. Signal second. Precision always.

WaveSniper is a market analysis tool, not a signal service. Confirmed arrows require context and sound risk management to be meaningful. Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper position sizing and risk controls.


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Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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MarketLevelsEdge is a market-structure overlay for MetaTrader 5 that plots the key levels institutional and retail order flow actually react to — previous day/week high and low, session VWAP, and daily open — and fuses them into a single, easy-to-read confluence score. It does not generate trade signals on its own: it is built to sit alongside your own strategy, sharpening your read of market bias and flagging the price zones where reversals or breakouts are statistically more likely to happen.
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