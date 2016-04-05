Bitcoin Whale

Launch promo!
Exclusive offer, availabe 9/10 spots at current price!
Next Price 149$

About This Bot

Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic.

The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only when price confirms a breakout instead of guessing market direction.

Input Parameter Manual Guide | Setfile

Key Features

  • Multi-range breakout strategy for BTCUSD
  • Previous day, 12H, 8H, 6H, 4H, 2H, Asia, Europe, and US session breakout options
  • Pending order execution for clean breakout entries
  • Automatic risk-based lot calculation
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Breakeven and trailing stop for trade protection
  • Spread spike guard and slippage protection
  • Broker stop-level protection
  • MT5 economic calendar news filter
  • Automatic pending order cleanup
  • On-chart dashboard for monitoring market status, spread, guard, news, and active strategies
  • Each strategy uses its own magic number for clean order management

Why Bitcoin Whale?

Bitcoin Whale is built for traders who want a disciplined BTC breakout system with strong risk control. It does not rely on random entries. It waits for price to break important market levels and manages trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, spread protection, and news filtering.

The EA can run one breakout model or combine multiple independent strategies at the same time. Each strategy is isolated with its own magic number, so orders and positions remain organized and easy to manage.

Risk Management

Bitcoin Whale includes professional protection features such as:

  • Risk per trade based on account balance
  • Maximum lot cap
  • Minimum SL distance based on spread and price percentage
  • Protection against invalid stops
  • Spread spike pause
  • Slippage cooldown
  • News window protection
  • Fresh quote and market-live check

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Account type: Hedging
  • VPS: Recommended
  • Broker: Low spread and stable execution recommended
  • Test first in Strategy Tester and demo account before live trading

Bitcoin Whale is designed for traders who prefer breakout trading, disciplined execution, and strong protection logic in the highly volatile Bitcoin market.

Tips Before Going Live

  • Test first in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account for at least a few weeks.
  • Adjust InpStartHour / InpEndHour to your broker's server time zone (check the top-right of Market Watch).
  • Since this is bitcoin, note that the points value depends on your broker's digits (BTCUSD is usually 2 digits; the default parameters are tuned for that scale).
  • Start with a small InpRiskPercent (0.5–1%) until you're comfortable with its behavior.

Important / Disclaimer

Note: This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market conditions can change, and all trading involves risk. Always test settings carefully before using on a live account.
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4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Turtle One MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
专家
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Sugianto
5 (2)
专家
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. SET UP Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum
Major Trend
Sugianto
专家
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
专家
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders
South East EA
Sugianto
4.43 (7)
专家
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fil
Gold Villa MT5
Sugianto
专家
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adapti
Gold Ninja MT5
Sugianto
专家
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni
Smart Pair Trading
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
Real Account Monitor | Setfile  | Manual Guide Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA Trade the relationship, not the direction. Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is
Monas
Sugianto
专家
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
专家
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle:
Lock Recovery
Sugianto
专家
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope
Stop Out Monitor MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
实用工具
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
专家
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
专家
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
专家
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
专家
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Major Trend EA
Sugianto
专家
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita
Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
专家
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution,
GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
专家
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
专家
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
专家
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
专家
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
专家
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
专家
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
专家
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
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