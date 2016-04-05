Bitcoin Whale

Launch promo!
Exclusive offer, availabe 9/10 spots at current price!
Next Price 149$

About This Bot

Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic.

The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only when price confirms a breakout instead of guessing market direction.

Input Parameter Manual Guide | Setfile

Key Features

  • Multi-range breakout strategy for BTCUSD
  • Previous day, 12H, 8H, 6H, 4H, 2H, Asia, Europe, and US session breakout options
  • Pending order execution for clean breakout entries
  • Automatic risk-based lot calculation
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Breakeven and trailing stop for trade protection
  • Spread spike guard and slippage protection
  • Broker stop-level protection
  • MT5 economic calendar news filter
  • Automatic pending order cleanup
  • On-chart dashboard for monitoring market status, spread, guard, news, and active strategies
  • Each strategy uses its own magic number for clean order management

Why Bitcoin Whale?

Bitcoin Whale is built for traders who want a disciplined BTC breakout system with strong risk control. It does not rely on random entries. It waits for price to break important market levels and manages trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, spread protection, and news filtering.

The EA can run one breakout model or combine multiple independent strategies at the same time. Each strategy is isolated with its own magic number, so orders and positions remain organized and easy to manage.

Risk Management

Bitcoin Whale includes professional protection features such as:

  • Risk per trade based on account balance
  • Maximum lot cap
  • Minimum SL distance based on spread and price percentage
  • Protection against invalid stops
  • Spread spike pause
  • Slippage cooldown
  • News window protection
  • Fresh quote and market-live check

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Account type: Hedging
  • VPS: Recommended
  • Broker: Low spread and stable execution recommended
  • Test first in Strategy Tester and demo account before live trading

Bitcoin Whale is designed for traders who prefer breakout trading, disciplined execution, and strong protection logic in the highly volatile Bitcoin market.

Tips Before Going Live

  • Test first in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account for at least a few weeks.
  • Adjust InpStartHour / InpEndHour to your broker's server time zone (check the top-right of Market Watch).
  • Since this is bitcoin, note that the points value depends on your broker's digits (BTCUSD is usually 2 digits; the default parameters are tuned for that scale).
  • Start with a small InpRiskPercent (0.5–1%) until you're comfortable with its behavior.

Important / Disclaimer

Note: This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market conditions can change, and all trading involves risk. Always test settings carefully before using on a live account.
Рекомендуем также
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Elliott Wave EA Описание Elliott Wave EA - это профессиональное торговое решение, основанное на M & W волновых паттернах, описанных А. Мерриллом. Этот мощный Эксперт Советник идентифицирует и торгует волновыми формациями с высокой точностью, предоставляя трейдерам надежное автоматизированное решение для использования теории волн Эллиотта. Ключевые особенности Интеллектуальное распознавание паттернов - Продвинутый алгоритм идентифицирует M & W волновые паттерны с исключительной точност
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.93 (83)
Эксперты
HFT PropFirm EA MT5 [советник HFT для проп-фирм MT5] также известен как Green Man благодаря своему узнаваемому логотипу от Dilwyn Tng, это торговый робот (Expert Advisor, EA), разработанный специально для прохождения челленджей и оценок проп-фирм (prop firms), которые допускают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). Теперь Greenman HFT PropFirm EA MT5 полностью автоматический! Бесплатная лицензия на 1 счёт для All-In-One Breakout EA [советник пробоя «всё в одном»] при покупке HFT PropFirm EA
Monas
Sugianto
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Эксперты
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Эксперты
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Эксперты
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 Ожидание окончено — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA теперь доступен для MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 — это советник, ориентированный на торговлю золотом, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужна быстрая краткосрочная автоматизация с контролируемым исполнением, интеллектуальной защитой и понятной визуальной панелью управления. Большинство быстрых торговых роботов делают акцент только на скорости. Но в реальных брокерских условиях скорость без к
FREE
Aurum Imperator
Hugo Feruglio
Эксперты
Стартовая цена: $250 — на этом ценовом уровне осталось только 8 копий. Цена увеличивается на $50 после каждых 10 покупок. Итоговая цена: $1999. Живой сигнал - Режим высокого риска: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Живой сигнал - Режим роста: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Aurum Imperator создан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность выше рыночного шума. Вместо того чтобы пытаться торговать всеми символами и в любых рыночных фазах, этот советник сосредоточен на одной задаче: торговле AUDCAD с помощью продуманной модели возврата к
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Эксперты
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Эксперты
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Алгоритм оптимизирован для торговли Nasdaq Торговый эксперт основан на постоянном ведении длинных позиций с ежедневной фиксации прибыли, если такова имеется и временном прекращении работы при осуществлении длительных коррекций. Принцип торговли эксперта, основан на исторической волатильности, торгуемого актива. Значения Размера коррекции (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) и Максимального падения (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong), задаются вручную. Рекомендации по эксплуатации Р
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Ranked Zone Trader
Attapong Pintasri
Эксперты
Ranked Zone Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects non-repainting fair value gap zones on closed bars, ranks active zones by strength, and waits for a retest before placing a trade. The EA is designed around price-zone retests rather than grid or recovery logic. Each trade uses a hard stop-loss and a fixed reward-to-risk target. Position size can be fixed or calculated from a risk percentage. Main features: - Closed-bar fair value gap zone detection - Strength ranking for ac
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
Эксперты
Особенность советника — простые базовые инструменты и логика работы. Здесь нет множества стратегий и десятков настроек, как у другого EA, он работает по одному алгоритму. Принцип работы — стратегия следования за трендом с попыткой получить максимальную доходность с поправкой на риск. Поэтому его можно рекомендовать начинающим. Его сильная сторона — принцип закрытия сделок. Его цель — не погоня за прибылью, а минимизация количества убыточных сделок. Советник не может похвастаться высокой доходнос
FREE
Gold Injection EA MT5
Muhammad Sharjeel Awan
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Injection EA для MetaTrader 5 Обзор продукта Gold Injection EA — это автоматизированный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Советник сочетает в себе сеточную торговую стратегию с гибкими функциями управления капиталом и корзиной ордеров. Он предоставляет широкий набор настраиваемых параметров, позволяющих адаптировать торговлю под различные размеры депозитов, условия брокеров и индивидуальные предпочтения по управлению рисками. Gold In
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Turtle One MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M
Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. SET UP Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum
Major Trend
Sugianto
Эксперты
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Эксперты
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders
South East EA
Sugianto
4.43 (7)
Эксперты
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fil
Gold Villa MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adapti
Gold Ninja MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni
Smart Pair Trading
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real Account Monitor | Setfile  | Manual Guide Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA Trade the relationship, not the direction. Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is
Monas
Sugianto
Эксперты
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Эксперты
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi
Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle:
Lock Recovery
Sugianto
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope
Stop Out Monitor MT4
Sugianto
5 (1)
Утилиты
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
Эксперты
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Major Trend EA
Sugianto
Эксперты
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita
Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
Эксперты
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution,
GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Эксперты
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв