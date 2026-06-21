Quarterly Theory 4

Quarterly Theory Indicator: A Comprehensive Guide for SMC and ICT Traders

The Quarterly Theory indicator is an advanced time-based analytical tool designed for MetaTrader platforms. Rooted in the core principles of Smart Money Concepts and the Inner Circle Trader methodology, this indicator visualizes the fractal nature of time and price delivery in financial markets.

The indicator operates on the algorithmic premise that markets do not move randomly, but rather follow strict mechanical time cycles. It divides major timeframes into four equal parts, known as quarters. By plotting these quarters into a color-coded subwindow, the indicator maps out the AMDX cycle, which stands for Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution, and Continuation or Reversal. Traders can monitor multiple cyclical layers simultaneously, from Macro cycles like Yearly and Daily down to Micro cycles like the 90-Minute phase, allowing for ultimate precision in market timing.

Who Needs This Indicator?

This indicator is not meant for traditional retail traders who rely on moving averages or oscillators. It is specifically built for:

  • Smart Money Concepts Traders: Traders who prioritize institutional order flow, liquidity sweeps, and market structure over traditional retail chart patterns.

  • ICT Traders: Practitioners of the Inner Circle Trader concepts who heavily rely on the relationship between time and price, specifically those looking to capitalize on algorithmic macro times and the Judas Swing.

  • Day Traders and Scalpers: Market participants who need precise timing for their intraday entries and exits. The inclusion of the 90-Minute and Micro cycles makes this a highly effective tool for catching fast session momentum.

  • Systematic Price Action Traders: Traders who require a clean, rule-based visual framework to understand when a market is likely to consolidate and when it is ready to expand aggressively.

How to Use the Indicator According to SMC and ICT Principles

The core strategy of Quarterly Theory revolves around understanding market behavior within its four distinct time phases. To trade effectively using this indicator, you must understand the narrative of each quarter:

Quarter 1 is Accumulation During the first quarter, the market typically moves in a tight, sideways consolidation. The algorithmic goal of this phase is to build liquidity. It induces retail traders to place their buy and sell stop orders directly above and below the consolidation range. As an SMC trader, your job is to stay out of the market during this phase and simply observe the trap being set.

Quarter 2 is Manipulation Often referred to by ICT traders as the Judas Swing, this is the most critical phase for trade execution. The algorithmic price engine will aggressively push the market out of the Quarter 1 accumulation range. This move is designed to trigger retail breakouts and hunt the stop losses resting in the liquidity pools. SMC traders will wait for this aggressive sweep of liquidity or a false breakout to take a contrarian entry, aligning themselves with the true direction of the Smart Money.

Quarter 3 is Distribution This is the phase of massive expansion and profit release. After Smart Money has accumulated their positions and trapped the retail market in Quarter 2, the price moves heavily in its true intended direction. If you entered during the Quarter 2 manipulation phase, Quarter 3 is where you hold your position to capture the high-volume momentum and explosive market trends.

Quarter 4 is Continuation or Reversal In the final quarter of the cycle, the market will either slowly continue the trend established in Quarter 3, or it will begin to reverse to set the baseline for the next Quarter 1 accumulation phase. Professional traders use this time window to manage their open trades, secure partial profits, and prepare their charts for the next fractal cycle.

The Power of Fractal Alignment The highest probability trade setups occur when macro timeframes and micro timeframes perfectly align. For example, a high-probability entry presents itself when the market is in the Quarter 2 manipulation phase of the Daily cycle, and simultaneously enters the Quarter 2 manipulation phase of the 90-Minute cycle. Striking the market when these time cycles overlap provides an incredibly precise entry point just before the major Quarter 3 distribution begins.


--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182029

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


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Indicators
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Indicators
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5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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