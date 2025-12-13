Golden Trader IA

🔥 Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades.

Unlike traditional EAs focused on one or two symbols, Golden Trader AI operates on a dozen instruments at once, allowing for a balanced flow of opportunities and a significant reduction in concentration risk.

"The Expert Advisor (EA) rigidly integrates a framework based on the Institutional Liquidity Distribution Model. This allows it to precisely map and anticipate the market's high-sensitivity zones, where macro-orders from financial institutions converge, thereby optimizing execution."

📘 Line Guide (Official Manual)

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766213


🔍 Key Features

✔ Multi-Market Analysis Engine

📌 Optimized to work simultaneously with major forex pairs, spot metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), stock indices, and highly liquid crypto-assets.

✔ Intelligent Micro-Trend Detection

The EA integrates dynamic detection of:

  • clean breakouts

  • volatility shifts

  • structural micro-trends

  • exhaustion and reversal zones

This allows it to adapt to both stable market conditions and high-volatility scenarios.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

The system applies a professional approach that includes:

  • independent risk control per instrument

  • limitation of cross-exposure

  • automatic protection against adverse sequences

  • logical management of stop-loss and take-profit based on the asset

✔ Selective Entry Algorithm

The EA does not overtrade: it only executes trades when validated patterns calculated internally by the EA are met, considering:

  • volatility

  • volume direction

  • movement stability

  • multi-timeframe confirmations

✔ Optimized for Real Environments

Designed to work in:

  • standard accounts

  • ECN accounts

  • low spreads

  • 24/5 market scenarios

⚙ Advantages for the Trader

🌐 Real Diversification

Operating across different markets naturally reduces the probability of deep drawdowns and improves performance stability.

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence

The EA adjusts its behavior depending on the asset, time of day, and market conditions, without the need for constant manual adjustments.

📉 Controlled Drawdown

The system avoids the accumulation of unnecessary trades and applies limits per symbol, offering a cleaner and more stable equity curve.

💼 Professional and Scalable

It works on both small and large accounts thanks to:

  • full lot size control

  • configurable parameters

  • progressive risk logic

📌 Ideal for traders seeking:

  • a reliable EA that trades multiple markets

  • signals based on real price behavior

  • a stable solution without martingales or grids

  • a low-intervention, professional system

  • a robot with a secure, statistical, and dynamic focus

🚀 Constantly Evolving

Golden Trader AI is a living project: it receives continuous improvements, optimizations, and new features based on real data and user feedback.

An EA designed not just to trade... but to stay relevant, adapt, and evolve.

🔔 Important Notice:

To ensure the utmost accuracy and reliability when testing our EA (Expert Advisor), it is crucial that you run the backtest using data from the last year.

This is because our EA incorporates an advanced elastic matrix that has been specifically designed to dynamically adapt and optimize its performance based on the market behavior and conditions of the most recent 12-month period.

Performing the backtest with this one-year range ensures that the EA is testing its capacity to adapt to the latest market trends.


📌 Input Parameters 

⏰ Trading Schedule Parameters

These parameters define the weekly operational schedule of Golden Trader AI.
They are designed to control when the EA starts monitoring the market, when it stops opening new trades, and when all open positions are force-closed before the market closes on Friday.

All hours are based on the broker server time.

🕒 StartTradingHour

Default: 2

Defines the hour on Monday when the EA begins its trading cycle and starts monitoring the market.

  • The default value 2 corresponds to 02:00 GMT.

  • This is the recommended start time, as it avoids low-liquidity conditions at the very beginning of the trading week.

  • If your broker uses a different server time zone, you must adjust this value so that the EA starts at 02:00 GMT equivalent according to your broker’s server time.

📌 The broker server time can be seen at the top of the Market Watch window.

🛑 StopTradingHour

Default: 17

Defines the hour on Friday when the EA stops opening new trades.

  • After this hour, no new positions will be opened.

  • Existing trades may continue running until the global close time.

  • This parameter is designed to reduce exposure during late-Friday low liquidity and pre-weekend risk.

This is a preventive measure against unpredictable price behavior near market close.

🔒 CloseAllHour

Default: 20

Defines the hour on Friday when the EA force-closes all open positions, regardless of their current status.

  • This ensures that no trades remain open over the weekend.

  • Helps avoid weekend gaps and abnormal price openings.

  • This parameter works together with CloseAllMinute to define the exact closing time.

⏱ CloseAllMinute

Default: 40

Defines the exact minute on Friday when all remaining open positions are closed.

  • Combined with CloseAllHour , this sets the precise time for full position liquidation.

  • Default setting closes all trades at 20:40 (broker server time).

  • This guarantees that all positions are closed well before the market officially shuts down.

✅ Important Notes

  • All time-based parameters operate using broker server time, not local PC time.

  • Proper configuration is especially important if your broker operates in a non-GMT time zone.

  • These parameters are critical for risk control, capital protection, and compliance with prop firm rules.


 Magic Number

This parameter allows you to assign a unique identifier to the operations executed by the expert advisor. Through this number, the EA can recognize and manage its own positions exclusively, differentiating them from other operations opened manually or by different systems.

The MagicNumber is fully editable from the EA parameters, making it easy to use multiple configurations of the same advisor on different symbols, strategies, or charts without interference between them.

This mode ensures clear and orderly management of all operations related to the EA, reinforcing precision in the control and monitoring of each active instance.

Status Default InpMagicNumber = 12345678


✔ Break Even Mode

This mode activates a more conservative management approach, designed to protect the trade once the market has moved sufficiently in favor of the trade. By moving the stop-loss to the break-even point, the aim is to reduce exposure to deep pullbacks and mitigate potential drawdowns during correction phases.

While this feature improves operational safety and promotes a more cautious trading style, it can also limit the EA's long-term profit growth, as certain broad market movements could be closed out prematurely.

BreakEvenMode is designed for users who prioritize stability and capital preservation over aggressive profitability, providing an additional layer of control in environments of variable volatility.

Status Default Enable_Move_SL_BE = false.

Break-Even Levels 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%.


MaxDailyLossPercent

This parameter defines a maximum daily loss limit, et at 10% of the initial balance for the day but modifiable at the client's discretion. Its purpose is to provide additional protection in exceptional situations, such as unusual movements, highly improbable canonical events, or breaking news..

If this threshold is reached, the expert advisor automatically stops opening new trades for the rest of the day. This measure helps preserve account stability and reinforces responsible risk management, especially in atypical scenarios that deviate from normal market dynamics.

Status Default MaxDailyLossPercent = 10.0

NOTE: It is recommended to always manage an adequate percentage for sufficient coverage in EA trades, which is proportionally related to the multi-lots managed by the EA. In the case of challenge for funded accounts, adjust the parameter according to the daily loss percentage in your rules.


⚙️ SensitivityLevels — Adaptive Multibroker Intelligence

Advanced EA setting based on an elastic sensitivity matrix that dynamically adjusts volume behavior to the multidimensional differences between brokers. It allows the system to be calibrated from conservative to aggressive configurations.
It is recommended to test different levels using backtests of the last 12 months to determine the optimal value for each broker.
Example:  ICMarkets Broker–40,  Deriv Broker–15.

Status Default SensitivityLevels = 0.0 NEUTRAL


Table Suggestion

Lot size based on a set value of $2,000. If you are using a different capital amount, adjust the lot size proportionally to the amount.

NOTE: Check your broker's contract size and adjust the lot size accordingly. If you have any questions, please contact us.


Index Lot Size Contract Size
XAUUSD P1, P2, P3, P4 0.03 100
XAGUSD P1, P2 0.03 5000
EURUSD P1, P2 0.12 100000
GBPUSD P1 0.12 100000
GBPUSD P2 0.10 100000
EURJPY P1 0.10 100000
EURJPY P2 0.12 100000
GBPJPY P1 0.10 100000
GBPJPY P2 0.12 100000
Europe  50 EU50 P1, P2 1.00 1
UK100 P1, P2 1.00 1
US Tech 100 US100 P1, P2 0.40 1
US SP 500  P1, P2 1.00 1
Germany 40 GER40 P1, P2 0.20 1
BTCUSD P1 0.03 1
BTCUSD P2 0.02 1


📌 How to Start (Recommended Configuration)

Getting started with this Expert Advisor is very simple. Please follow the steps below to ensure proper functionality and full compatibility with all supported indices:

  1. Open your MT5 platform.

  2. Add all Symbols to the Market Watch window.

    • Right-click inside Market Watch → select “Show All”
      This step ensures that every index is visible and available for the EA to activate and trade.

  3. Open the chart: XAUUSD — H1 timeframe.

  4. Attach the Expert Advisor to this XAUUSD (H1) chart.

  5. Enable algorithmic trading:

    • Make sure the “Algo Trading” / “AutoTrading” button is turned ON.

Once attached, the EA will automatically initialize its internal multi-index engine, validate all available symbols, and begin monitoring and trading across every supported index using its optimized multi-market model.


Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.
