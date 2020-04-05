CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 3.20
  • Активации: 5
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5
### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD

CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly capped.

Built with an ultra-fast Global Netting Scanner and a Micro-Margin Protection Shield, this system is 100% compliant with all international brokerage environments, seamlessly executing across both Retail Netting and Hedging account structures.

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## 🛠️ THE CORE ARCHITECTURE: HOW IT TRADES

The algorithm continuously diagnoses the market’s underlying volatility and structural symmetry through 4 proprietary EMA layers: Fast, Medium, Short-Term Trend, and Psychological Support/Resistance.

1. **The Volatility Squeeze (Explosion Hub):** The EA filters out low-probability environments by tracking price consolidation. It waits for the market to coil during tight sideways ranges.
2. **The Perfect Alignment (Breakout Trigger):** When momentum erupts and all 4 EMA lines align in perfect chronological order, the EA deploys a precise sniper market order on the verified breakout bar.
3. **Controlled Smart Grid Recovery:** Unlike reckless grid bots, our system utilizes a strict, capped recovery mechanism. If a short-term market noise triggers a pullback, the EA strategically places limited pending orders at structural key levels to optimize the basket's average price, liquidating the entire cycle smoothly at a unified profit target.

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## 🚀 ELITE POWER FEATURES

* **Mathematical R:R Cycle MM:** Abandon static pip-based targets. Every cycle operates on pure percentage risk. The algorithm computes a fixed Maximum Loss (1.0x Risk) and shoots for aggressive, multi-stage targets (up to 10.0x Reward).
* **Micro-Margin Safeguard Shield:** Specifically engineered to pass extreme evaluation challenges. If the account balance or free margin drops below safety thresholds (e.g., during low-equity tests), the EA automatically throttles back position sizing to the absolute broker minimum (0.01) to protect the account from margin liquidation.
* **High-Water Mark Compounding:** An optional smart compounding matrix that scales contract sizing dynamically as your net equity prints new peaks.
* **Precision Time-Session Filter:** Eliminates toxic, low-liquidity market environments. The EA focuses capital efficiency entirely during heavy-volume London and New York overlaps.
* **Real-Time Chart Console:** Displays a clean, interactive diagnostic dashboard directly on your terminal, tracking real-time floating metrics, closed cycle accounting, spread premiums, and algorithmic trend status.

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## ⚙️ OPTIMIZED INPUT SPECIFICATIONS

* **InitialLot (Default: 0.05):** Starting volume size tailored for standard or funded accounts.
* **Risk_Percent_Per_Cycle (Default: 10.0%):** Total percentage of equity risked per strategic trade cycle.
* **Reward_R_Ratio (Default: 10.0x):** Targeted mathematical profit ratio relative to the core risk.
* **MaxGridTrades (Default: 2):** Ultra-strict hard cap on safety recovery orders. No endless martingale.
* **GridStepPoints (Default: 500):** Minimum points gap required before triggering secondary safety buffers.
* **MaxSpread (Default: 50):** Protection limit to prevent entry during high-slippage rollovers.

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## 📈 SYSTEM RECOMMENDATIONS

* **Asset:** XAUUSD (Gold)
* **Timeframe:** M5, M15, or H1 (Optimized for low-M5 execution)
* **Broker Environment:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread accounts.
* **Execution:** A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operations.

Take control of your algorithmic gold trading. Download the Free Demo and execute your backtests today!
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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4.2 (25)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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