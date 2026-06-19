EpsilonX — All-in-One Trading Cockpit for MetaTrader 4

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.





EpsilonX turns your MT4 chart into a complete, panel-based trading workspace. Scan the whole market at a glance, grade setups by quality, manage open trades with one click, and — only if you choose to — automate divergence entries. Everything lives in clean, draggable on-chart panels that remember their position.





Safe by default: out of the box EpsilonX places NO trades. Every automated action is opt-in and fully under your control.





— EDITIONS —

• Lite (free): Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix + on-chart Buy/Sell arrows.

• Pro: the complete cockpit described below.





— THE COCKPIT (PRO) —

• Trend Matrix: trend for every symbol across M5–D1, with an HTF-weighted bias, a plain-language rating (Strong Buy … Strong Sell), a confidence %, and an 8-indicator consensus (MA, EMA, ADX, MACD, HH/HL, RSI, Stochastic, CCI). Hover any cell for the full vote breakdown.

• Pair % matrix: each pair's per-timeframe move, at a glance.

• Currency Strength: 8 currencies ranked from 28 pairs, plus the highest-edge setups.

• Signal grading + alerts: A+/A/B/C setups that fuse trend, currency strength, Smart-Money confluence and a risk gate. Popup + sound alerts.

• Risk Cockpit: risk-based automatic lot sizing; one-click BUY / SELL / CLOSE / Breakeven / Trailing / Hedge / Reverse; partial close (25/50/75%); close by profit / loss / buy / sell; hidden (virtual, EA-managed) SL/TP; draggable SL/TP lines that show live Reward:Risk and P/L.

• Symbols panel: build your own watchlist right on the chart — search your broker's symbols, add/remove with a click, with a live counter and a validity check. Your list is saved and survives restarts.

• Pending orders & OCO; Auto-Manage (Multi-TP scale-out + Basket close by $); Trade Diary (CSV) with full statistics (win rate, profit factor, expectancy, average R, max drawdown, streaks); Analytics (equity curve, drawdown, R and P/L distributions, monthly P/L calendar, CSV + HTML export); automatic entry & exit screenshots with a built-in on-image annotation tool.





— ADVANCED MODULES —

• Candle Close Timer — on-chart countdown to the next candle close.

• Sessions & Killzones — Asia / London / New York (Accumulation–Manipulation–Distribution) + ICT killzones + session liquidity lines (defined in GMT, converted to broker time, offset auto-detected).

• Multi-Timeframe candle stack — last N candles of each higher timeframe, with an optional on-chart overlay.

• Volume Profile — POC + Value Area.

• Order Blocks / Smart Money Concepts — order-block zones, BOS / CHoCH market structure, Fair Value Gaps, equal highs/lows liquidity, breaker blocks, Premium / Discount.

• RSI Divergence matrix — Regular (reversal) + Hidden (continuation), for every symbol across M5–D1.

• Divergence Auto-Trader — Manual (alert only) / Semi (1-click confirm) / Full-auto. Confluence filters (higher-timeframe trend, order block, signal grade, trading session), a structure-based stop-loss, a Reward:Risk target, and automatic breakeven / trailing. Uses its own magic number and an independent risk %.

• Order Flow — Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) sparkline, per-candle delta, price/CVD divergence, and a one-glance ACTION verdict (BUY / SELL / WAIT).





— HONEST BY DESIGN —

MT4 has no real exchange volume or time & sales feed, so the Order Flow module is a transparent bar-level estimate (always badged "~TICK") — it is never presented as real volume. The Trade Diary uses a robust CSV store because MT4 has no database. Nothing is faked or hidden.





— WORKS WITH ANY BROKER —

Symbols are auto-resolved to your broker's naming, handling suffixes and prefixes (for example ".m", ".x", or "#"-prefixed stock CFDs). Use the built-in list, your Market Watch, or a custom watchlist built in the Symbols panel.





— REQUIREMENTS —

• MetaTrader 4 (a recent build is recommended).

• Any account type, any symbol, any timeframe.

• Every module can be pre-configured from the inputs; all panels are draggable and remember their layout per chart.





— IMPORTANT —

EpsilonX is a decision-support and trade-management tool. The optional auto-trader executes the rules YOU set — it is not a "set-and-forget" profit guarantee. Trading carries risk. Test on a demo account first and use sensible risk settings.



