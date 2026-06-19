EpsilonX4

EpsilonX — All-in-One Trading Cockpit for MetaTrader 4

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


EpsilonX turns your MT4 chart into a complete, panel-based trading workspace. Scan the whole market at a glance, grade setups by quality, manage open trades with one click, and — only if you choose to — automate divergence entries. Everything lives in clean, draggable on-chart panels that remember their position.

Safe by default: out of the box EpsilonX places NO trades. Every automated action is opt-in and fully under your control.

— EDITIONS —
• Lite (free): Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix + on-chart Buy/Sell arrows.
• Pro: the complete cockpit described below.

— THE COCKPIT (PRO) —
• Trend Matrix: trend for every symbol across M5–D1, with an HTF-weighted bias, a plain-language rating (Strong Buy … Strong Sell), a confidence %, and an 8-indicator consensus (MA, EMA, ADX, MACD, HH/HL, RSI, Stochastic, CCI). Hover any cell for the full vote breakdown.
• Pair % matrix: each pair's per-timeframe move, at a glance.
• Currency Strength: 8 currencies ranked from 28 pairs, plus the highest-edge setups.
• Signal grading + alerts: A+/A/B/C setups that fuse trend, currency strength, Smart-Money confluence and a risk gate. Popup + sound alerts.
• Risk Cockpit: risk-based automatic lot sizing; one-click BUY / SELL / CLOSE / Breakeven / Trailing / Hedge / Reverse; partial close (25/50/75%); close by profit / loss / buy / sell; hidden (virtual, EA-managed) SL/TP; draggable SL/TP lines that show live Reward:Risk and P/L.
• Symbols panel: build your own watchlist right on the chart — search your broker's symbols, add/remove with a click, with a live counter and a validity check. Your list is saved and survives restarts.
• Pending orders & OCO; Auto-Manage (Multi-TP scale-out + Basket close by $); Trade Diary (CSV) with full statistics (win rate, profit factor, expectancy, average R, max drawdown, streaks); Analytics (equity curve, drawdown, R and P/L distributions, monthly P/L calendar, CSV + HTML export); automatic entry & exit screenshots with a built-in on-image annotation tool.

— ADVANCED MODULES —
• Candle Close Timer — on-chart countdown to the next candle close.
• Sessions & Killzones — Asia / London / New York (Accumulation–Manipulation–Distribution) + ICT killzones + session liquidity lines (defined in GMT, converted to broker time, offset auto-detected).
• Multi-Timeframe candle stack — last N candles of each higher timeframe, with an optional on-chart overlay.
• Volume Profile — POC + Value Area.
• Order Blocks / Smart Money Concepts — order-block zones, BOS / CHoCH market structure, Fair Value Gaps, equal highs/lows liquidity, breaker blocks, Premium / Discount.
• RSI Divergence matrix — Regular (reversal) + Hidden (continuation), for every symbol across M5–D1.
• Divergence Auto-Trader — Manual (alert only) / Semi (1-click confirm) / Full-auto. Confluence filters (higher-timeframe trend, order block, signal grade, trading session), a structure-based stop-loss, a Reward:Risk target, and automatic breakeven / trailing. Uses its own magic number and an independent risk %.
• Order Flow — Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) sparkline, per-candle delta, price/CVD divergence, and a one-glance ACTION verdict (BUY / SELL / WAIT).

— HONEST BY DESIGN —
MT4 has no real exchange volume or time & sales feed, so the Order Flow module is a transparent bar-level estimate (always badged "~TICK") — it is never presented as real volume. The Trade Diary uses a robust CSV store because MT4 has no database. Nothing is faked or hidden.

— WORKS WITH ANY BROKER —
Symbols are auto-resolved to your broker's naming, handling suffixes and prefixes (for example ".m", ".x", or "#"-prefixed stock CFDs). Use the built-in list, your Market Watch, or a custom watchlist built in the Symbols panel.

— REQUIREMENTS —
• MetaTrader 4 (a recent build is recommended).
• Any account type, any symbol, any timeframe.
• Every module can be pre-configured from the inputs; all panels are draggable and remember their layout per chart.

— IMPORTANT —
EpsilonX is a decision-support and trade-management tool. The optional auto-trader executes the rules YOU set — it is not a "set-and-forget" profit guarantee. Trading carries risk. Test on a demo account first and use sensible risk settings.

Recommended products
Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (2)
Experts
GAMBLERS Games Changer – 20 Pairs in One, Prove it! Is trading gambling??? Yes, if you realize that forex and capital market trading almost entirely resembles gambling. Within seconds, you can become wealthier—or lose everything just as quickly. This undeniable fact sparks endless debates. Some argue trading is just normal commerce with profit and loss, but statistics reveal that over 95% of traders suffer massive losses , while only about 5% manage consistent wins—mostly dominated by global fun
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
HR RSI Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
The Ultimate Scalping Trading Robot , RSI Scalper , offers precision, profit, and loss recovery, making it ideal for traders seeking high performance. This powerful scalping Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for speed, precision, and intelligent risk management, transforming trades into strategic wins through its adaptive lot-sizing system, integrated loss recovery, and time-controlled strategy. It excels in fast and efficient scalping , optimized for quick market movements and securing profits w
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
Fed Chair Gringott
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
Experts
This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion. Fed Chair Gringott  EA  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping  Trading on  XAUUSD timeframe M1.   The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA  Follow the Trend . Fed Chair Gringott  EA is similar to a Plug And Play package, please test it yourself. hundreds of times before making a purchase. I choose how it works. You choose the capital to invest. If you like it, buy it. Investing is risky
FREE
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
Goldenjob
Mohsen Ajalloueian
Experts
Характеристики советника Валютные пары: GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF Таймфрейм:   M 15 Время работы: азиатская сессия Рекомендуемые брокеры:   ECN   брокеры ,   Icmarkets . Множество тестов и реальных торгов по стратегии показывают, что оптимальный вариант оставлять – $ 3000 на 0.01 лот для одной пары.   Блок основных настроек « General   Settings » включает в себя: Set   Name   – название пресета; Magic   Number   – уникальный номер, применяющийся для идентифи
Currency Trailing Gold
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Neptune Multiplex EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Neptune Multiplex EA is an expert advisor which is designed to be capable of trading many different types of strategies all in one EA. Many different indicators can be used in many different combinations and on many different timeframes simultaneously. The EA can easily be optimized in the strategy tester. Martingale is optional, and is not necessary in order to create a set of parameters which can generate profits. If you need a set file use on from the comments or message me. I offer lifetime
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Kitorderzone
Mr Kittikun Yarin
Experts
KitOrderZone – Grid-Based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD KitOrderZone is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a grid trading strategy on XAUUSD (H1). It places buy and sell orders at defined price intervals and closes all open positions once combined floating profit reaches a user-defined threshold. How It Works The EA monitors price movement on each tick and places new grid orders when price moves beyond the configured grid distance. All positions are closed simultaneously when total floating
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Asmani Lite
Mangesh Vasant Chinchalkar
2.36 (14)
Experts
This is Lite version of One of the Most Popular EAs "Asmani Pro" ! The Lite version works on M15 EURUSD with only 0.01 lot size All other inputs in this version are working exactly as per Asmani Pro. You can buy Asmani Pro here " https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35869 " MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA 1)    General Strategy of Asmani Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758 2)    Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 20.3 https://www.mq
FREE
Mad bull
Andrey Kozak
Experts
How to get the same result as we have in the photo and video? To do this, you need to open an account with the FXopen broker, you need to select the account type ECN, leverage from 1/100 and above. Install the robot on your Metatrader4, select the GBPUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe. If you do everything exactly as we wrote above, you will get exactly the same results as we got. You can test the robot for a different period of time. But the longer the period of time, the more accurate and object
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
MACD Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MACD Trade X is an EA based on MACD. MACD parameters such as Sell & Buy FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA and Shift can be adjusted. MACD Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MACD Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape strategy: it is provided with one combined built-in indicators: DYJ CandleShape   in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision. The DYJ CandleShape  contains 80 shapes, such as MORNING STAR, DOJI STAR, HARAMI CROSS,INVERT HAMMER,ENGULFING..... Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looki
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Universal Trade Copier MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Universal Trade Copier MT4 is a professional local trade copying utility designed to copy trading operations between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. The product supports several copying directions: MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 This version is designed for MetaTrader 4. Copying trades involving a MetaTrader 5 terminal requires a separate compatible version for MT5. The copier is suitable for traders who manage multiple accounts, use differe
ZScalp
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
3.88 (52)
Experts
zScalp zScalp is an Expert Advisor that scalps any pair and performs phenomenally with Gold (XAUUSD). The system utilises two unique entry methods to find and execute the perfect trade. zScalp also uses a combination of Trailing Stop-loss and custom exit strategy's to ensure maximum Profits and Drawdown reduction. This EA has been in development for many months now and used personally by me. After maki
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
More from author
EpsilonX
Saint Ellis
Experts
EpsilonX — Multi-Symbol Decision Cockpit & Auto-Trader for MetaTrader 5 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Turn one chart into a full trading command center. EpsilonX scans dozens of symbols across every timeframe, reads Smart-Money structure and live order flow, grades each setup A+ to C, and lets you execute from a disciplined risk panel — with one click, or hands-free with a rule-based auto-trader that
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review