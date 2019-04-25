Asmani Lite
- Experts
-
- Version: 20.4
- Updated: 28 April 2019
This is Lite version of One of the Most Popular EAs "Asmani Pro" !
The Lite version works on M15 EURUSD with only 0.01 lot size
All other inputs in this version are working exactly as per Asmani Pro.
You can buy Asmani Pro here
"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35869"
MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA
1) General Strategy of Asmani Pro
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758
2) Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 20.3
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725759
3) Backtesing for Asmani
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725755
4) Profit and Risk Analysis of Asmani Pro
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725756
5) FAQ for Asmani
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725757
Attention : Backtest Images shown in Asmani, are based on 99.9% data...
If you are using data with lower precision than 99.9%, then the results may vary !!
пока норм, как им слить можно? он по 0.01 торгует!