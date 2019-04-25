Asmani Lite

This is Lite version of One of the Most Popular EAs "Asmani Pro" !

The Lite version works on M15 EURUSD with only 0.01 lot size

All other inputs in this version are working exactly as per Asmani Pro.

You can buy Asmani Pro here

"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35869"

MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA

1) General Strategy of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758

2) Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 20.3

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725759

3) Backtesing for Asmani

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725755

4) Profit and Risk Analysis of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725756

5) FAQ for Asmani

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725757

Attention : Backtest Images shown in Asmani, are based on 99.9% data...