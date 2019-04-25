Asmani Lite

2.36

This is Lite version of One of the Most Popular EAs "Asmani Pro" !

The Lite version works on M15 EURUSD with only 0.01 lot size

All other inputs in this version are working exactly as per Asmani Pro.

You can buy Asmani Pro here

"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35869"

MUST : Please go through following blogs before Back Testing or Using the EA

1)    General Strategy of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725758

2)    Inputs explained in detail for Asmani Pro 20.3

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725759

3)    Backtesing for Asmani

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725755

4)    Profit and Risk Analysis of Asmani Pro

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725756

5)    FAQ for Asmani 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725757

Attention : Backtest Images shown in Asmani,  are based on 99.9% data...

If you are using data with lower precision than 99.9%, then the results may vary !!

Reviews 18
Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2019.05.22 00:44 
 

пока норм, как им слить можно? он по 0.01 торгует!

caishen168
214
caishen168 2019.05.02 15:22 
 

这个如何？可以绑定几个账户？是剥头皮吗？

Akito kujou
64
Akito kujou 2019.05.22 05:28 
 

good ea because it is free,works fine so far

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Hicham Akbiri
263
Hicham Akbiri 2019.12.30 20:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Mikhailov
229
Oleg Mikhailov 2019.06.03 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mathew Alessandro Vincenti
224
Mathew Alessandro Vincenti 2019.05.31 18:26 
 

Good idea for the EA but be careful- THIS EA WILL DESTROY YOUR ACCOUNT.

executing trades with good closure - when 2-5 positions open you are at risk of a small lost but this is outweighed normally by the single positions which close in profit.

No recovery system for 5 open positions in the wrong direction. Be careful of cash. Cannot see a SL setting either . So once its gone against you... you need to make the decision to close.

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.05.31 09:04 
 

Russian roulette it is.

Geirgino
14
Geirgino 2019.05.22 21:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stefano Meleri
1163
Stefano Meleri 2019.05.22 08:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Akito kujou
64
Akito kujou 2019.05.22 05:28 
 

good ea because it is free,works fine so far

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2019.05.22 00:44 
 

пока норм, как им слить можно? он по 0.01 торгует!

Siarhei Ulyanau
469
Siarhei Ulyanau 2019.05.20 20:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roberto
14
Roberto 2019.05.19 20:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

musicatrading
40
musicatrading 2019.05.19 19:48 
 

In a tendency market is dangerous work without stoploss , missing updates , the autor abandoned the EA

Qun Li
579
Qun Li 2019.05.18 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Alberto Mejia Romero
37
Juan Alberto Mejia Romero 2019.05.17 06:39 
 

Don't use stop loss , work on flat market but on tendency market maybe is very dangerous , and the EA doesn't pass backtesting for the last six years

John
380
John 2019.05.15 02:43 
 

works fine, but is dangerous in a tendency market , other the bad thing is that the author raised from 110 to 290 dollars the paid version, I was saving for the paid version now it is impossible to buy, also the author does not respond to messages, and did not update the lite version , he should charge at least 30 dollars for this version, to motivate himself to update and answer messages. and so be able to offer the version of payment at least 100 dollars for either a weekend or special dates

Trader con experiencia
107
Trader con experiencia 2019.05.14 00:09 
 

Missing update to version 21, the author does not answer messages and the paid version became impossible to buy,I was trying to save money with this EA to be able to buy the paid version, but it can not be , I would 100 dollars maximun for the paid version of this EA , without stop loss in any trade and martingale is dangerous , and now there to add the expensive price of this EA, makes it one of the least recommended EAs, in mql5

Update

I think it is a good solution to charge for this version 30 or 50 dollars for a constantly updating and lowering the price version of $ 100 to occasionally to encourage your purchase, I will upload my qualification two stars and upload to 5 when the author starts listening to the users.

Olga Snizhko
1052
Olga Snizhko 2019.05.06 15:04 
 

It works on low volatile range market, but if the price goes into a long trend without correction, it will lose everything. The worst thing about this advisor is the absence of stops, if a loss comes it eats up your entire deposit. Limit losses by stops so that the grid's buckets in one direction or other do not exceed 5% of the deposit.

Boris Gulikov
7592
Boris Gulikov 2019.05.04 20:47 
 

The EA can only earn on the flat market. In this, as it is now. Perhaps they can earn in semi-automatic mode for a long time. But for me this trade is not acceptable. If the EA does not pass backtests for the last five years, it is a bad EA. I will wait for changes and comments from the developer. I hope I can change my assessment. This EA is very good for a grid expert Advisor, but it loses money in a trending market. I don't understand why people buy the paid version. The EA is incomplete and dangerous for trading.

caishen168
214
caishen168 2019.05.02 15:22 
 

这个如何？可以绑定几个账户？是剥头皮吗？

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