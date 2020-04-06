Neptune Multiplex EA is an expert advisor which is designed to be capable of trading many different types of strategies all in one EA. Many different indicators can be used in many different combinations and on many different timeframes simultaneously. The EA can easily be optimized in the strategy tester. Martingale is optional, and is not necessary in order to create a set of parameters which can generate profits. If you need a set file use on from the comments or message me. I offer lifetime support for every purchase and will make improvements at your request. If you have any questions about the parameters please ask.

*Backtest from screenshot shown below had 15% maximal drawdown on NDAQ100 over 5 years, message me for set file.