EpsilonX

EpsilonX — Multi-Symbol Decision Cockpit & Auto-Trader for MetaTrader 5

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Turn one chart into a full trading command center. EpsilonX scans dozens of symbols
across every timeframe, reads Smart-Money structure and live order flow, grades each
setup A+ to C, and lets you execute from a disciplined risk panel — with one click, or
hands-free with a rule-based auto-trader that you stay in control of.

Decision-support + execution, not a black box. Every signal is transparent,
deterministic and NON-REPAINTING (confirmed on bar close). You always decide.

=== MULTI-SYMBOL ANALYSIS ===
- Trend Matrix / Technical Rating — trend of many symbols x M5/M15/H1/H4/D1 at a
  glance, scored from 8 indicators (MA, EMA, ADX-DI, HH/HL, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, CCI)
  into a STRONG BUY...STRONG SELL verdict, with a confidence %, timeframe alignment,
  trend-vs-momentum split and an HTF-conflict warning. A grade column per symbol.
- RSI Divergence Scanner — every symbol x timeframe scanned for Regular (reversal) and
  Hidden (continuation) divergence, pivot-confirmed (no repaint) with a strength filter.
- Currency Strength — 8 currencies ranked strong->weak from 28 pairs, with a suggested
  pair (strongest vs weakest).
- Pair % Matrix — each pair's % move per timeframe, colour-coded BUY/SELL/WAIT.
- Signal Grading A+/A/B/C — fuses trend confluence + currency strength + Smart-Money +
  risk into one graded "trade this / wait" verdict per symbol, with the reasons shown.
- Proactive Alerts — pop-up + sound the moment a setup reaches your chosen grade, or
  price enters a key zone. No screen-watching.
- Chart Buy/Sell Arrows — multi-method (MA / EMA / ADX / MACD), separate or consensus.

=== SMART MONEY & ORDER FLOW ===
- Smart Money Concepts (multi-timeframe) — Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH market structure
  (swing + internal), Fair Value Gaps (with partial-fill tracking), Equal-High/Low
  liquidity, Breaker blocks, and Premium/Discount/Equilibrium zones — with value labels
  (price, size, volume) and configurable mitigation.
- Order Flow — Time & Sales tape + Cumulative Volume Delta (with divergence flag) +
  per-bar delta + Footprint, plus an automatic data-quality badge (real volume vs tick
  estimate per symbol) and a one-glance ACTION verdict: BUY / SELL / WAIT.
- Volume Profile — tick-volume traded at each price (POC + Value Area / VAH / VAL).
- MTF Candles — higher-timeframe candles as a side stack and as an on-chart backdrop
  (raw or Heikin Ashi), with live price and % per column.
- Sessions & ICT Killzones — Asia / London / New York range boxes (AMD labels), ICT
  killzone windows and session liquidity lines, with automatic broker-GMT detection.
- Candle-Close Timer — on-chart countdown to the current candle's close, multi-timeframe.

=== RISK COCKPIT & ONE-CLICK EXECUTION ===
- One-click Buy / Sell with auto SL/TP attached.
- Auto position sizing by Risk % OR Risk $ (two mirrored fields), or a manual lot.
- Live Risk:Reward (2-decimal, anchored on the stop).
- Live account panel — balance, equity, floating P/L, margin level, day P/L & drawdown.
- Hard risk limits in code — max lot per trade, max positions, max daily-loss %, spread
  filter, confirmation dialog, keyboard hotkeys — the buttons grey out when a limit is
  hit. Discipline you can't fat-finger past.
- Draggable on-chart SL/TP lines — drag to modify the live position; tags show P/L & RR.

=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===
- Partial close (25/50/75%), close-all-symbol, close-by-type (profit / loss / buy / sell).
- Breakeven and trailing stop in 4 modes: PIPS / ATR / MA / SAR.
- Hedge (open opposite) and Reverse (close & flip).
- Pending orders + OCO (Breakout or Fade straddle, auto-cancels the sibling leg).
- Multi-TP auto scale-out (TP1 / TP2 / TP3).
- Basket management — close ALL trades by total $ profit/loss, plus basket breakeven and
  basket trailing on aggregate $.
- Hidden / Virtual SL/TP (anti stop-hunt) — stops kept inside the EA, invisible to the
  broker, the EA closes on hit.

=== RULE-BASED AUTO-TRADER (optional) ===
- Arm the symbols you choose; EpsilonX trades confirmed RSI-divergence signals for you.
- Three modes: Manual (alert only) - Semi (1-click confirm) - Full (auto-execute).
- Stacked confluence filters — higher-timeframe trend agreement, Smart-Money order block,
  signal grade, and trading session — so it is selective, not a blind robot.
- Structure-based stop (behind the signal pivot + ATR) and Risk:Reward take-profit, auto
  breakeven and trailing, hard risk caps, dedicated per-trade magic. Default = Manual.

=== TRADE DIARY & ANALYTICS ===
Every closed trade auto-logged with win rate, profit factor, expectancy, R-multiples,
average win/loss, max drawdown, streaks; an equity curve, underwater drawdown, R- and
P/L-distribution histograms, a monthly P&L calendar heatmap, and breakdowns by
symbol / hour / weekday / setup. Entry & exit screenshots with on-chart markup, CSV/HTML
export, a display-timezone clock, and a disk manager.

=== BUILT FOR REAL USE ===
Modern card-style draggable modular panels (show only what you want), layout persists
across restarts, hover tooltips on every control, broker-agnostic (auto-detects the
symbol suffix, e.g. "EURUSD."). No DLLs. Runs safely in the Strategy Tester.

=== COMPATIBILITY & HONEST NOTES ===
- MetaTrader 5, any account type, hedging or netting.
- Works on forex, metals (e.g. XAUUSD), indices, and stock CFDs. The symbol list is a
  fully editable input; stocks/metals need a broker that offers them. Symbols not
  available on your broker simply show "N/A".
- Recommended timeframes for the trade signals: H1 and H4.
- EpsilonX is a decision-support and execution tool. It does NOT guarantee profit; all
  trading carries risk. Hidden/virtual stops protect only while the terminal is running
  — a broker-side stop is still recommended.

Try the free Demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. Questions? Message me.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Saint Ellis
Experts
EpsilonX — All-in-One Trading Cockpit for MetaTrader 4 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. EpsilonX turns your MT4 chart into a complete, panel-based trading workspace. Scan the whole market at a glance, grade setups by quality, manage open trades with one click, and — only if you choose to — automate divergence entries. Everything lives in clean, draggable on-chart panels that remember their position. S
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