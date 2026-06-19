EpsilonX — Multi-Symbol Decision Cockpit & Auto-Trader for MetaTrader 5

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Turn one chart into a full trading command center. EpsilonX scans dozens of symbols

across every timeframe, reads Smart-Money structure and live order flow, grades each

setup A+ to C, and lets you execute from a disciplined risk panel — with one click, or

hands-free with a rule-based auto-trader that you stay in control of.





Decision-support + execution, not a black box. Every signal is transparent,

deterministic and NON-REPAINTING (confirmed on bar close). You always decide.





=== MULTI-SYMBOL ANALYSIS ===

- Trend Matrix / Technical Rating — trend of many symbols x M5/M15/H1/H4/D1 at a

glance, scored from 8 indicators (MA, EMA, ADX-DI, HH/HL, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, CCI)

into a STRONG BUY...STRONG SELL verdict, with a confidence %, timeframe alignment,

trend-vs-momentum split and an HTF-conflict warning. A grade column per symbol.

- RSI Divergence Scanner — every symbol x timeframe scanned for Regular (reversal) and

Hidden (continuation) divergence, pivot-confirmed (no repaint) with a strength filter.

- Currency Strength — 8 currencies ranked strong->weak from 28 pairs, with a suggested

pair (strongest vs weakest).

- Pair % Matrix — each pair's % move per timeframe, colour-coded BUY/SELL/WAIT.

- Signal Grading A+/A/B/C — fuses trend confluence + currency strength + Smart-Money +

risk into one graded "trade this / wait" verdict per symbol, with the reasons shown.

- Proactive Alerts — pop-up + sound the moment a setup reaches your chosen grade, or

price enters a key zone. No screen-watching.

- Chart Buy/Sell Arrows — multi-method (MA / EMA / ADX / MACD), separate or consensus.





=== SMART MONEY & ORDER FLOW ===

- Smart Money Concepts (multi-timeframe) — Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH market structure

(swing + internal), Fair Value Gaps (with partial-fill tracking), Equal-High/Low

liquidity, Breaker blocks, and Premium/Discount/Equilibrium zones — with value labels

(price, size, volume) and configurable mitigation.

- Order Flow — Time & Sales tape + Cumulative Volume Delta (with divergence flag) +

per-bar delta + Footprint, plus an automatic data-quality badge (real volume vs tick

estimate per symbol) and a one-glance ACTION verdict: BUY / SELL / WAIT.

- Volume Profile — tick-volume traded at each price (POC + Value Area / VAH / VAL).

- MTF Candles — higher-timeframe candles as a side stack and as an on-chart backdrop

(raw or Heikin Ashi), with live price and % per column.

- Sessions & ICT Killzones — Asia / London / New York range boxes (AMD labels), ICT

killzone windows and session liquidity lines, with automatic broker-GMT detection.

- Candle-Close Timer — on-chart countdown to the current candle's close, multi-timeframe.





=== RISK COCKPIT & ONE-CLICK EXECUTION ===

- One-click Buy / Sell with auto SL/TP attached.

- Auto position sizing by Risk % OR Risk $ (two mirrored fields), or a manual lot.

- Live Risk:Reward (2-decimal, anchored on the stop).

- Live account panel — balance, equity, floating P/L, margin level, day P/L & drawdown.

- Hard risk limits in code — max lot per trade, max positions, max daily-loss %, spread

filter, confirmation dialog, keyboard hotkeys — the buttons grey out when a limit is

hit. Discipline you can't fat-finger past.

- Draggable on-chart SL/TP lines — drag to modify the live position; tags show P/L & RR.





=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===

- Partial close (25/50/75%), close-all-symbol, close-by-type (profit / loss / buy / sell).

- Breakeven and trailing stop in 4 modes: PIPS / ATR / MA / SAR.

- Hedge (open opposite) and Reverse (close & flip).

- Pending orders + OCO (Breakout or Fade straddle, auto-cancels the sibling leg).

- Multi-TP auto scale-out (TP1 / TP2 / TP3).

- Basket management — close ALL trades by total $ profit/loss, plus basket breakeven and

basket trailing on aggregate $.

- Hidden / Virtual SL/TP (anti stop-hunt) — stops kept inside the EA, invisible to the

broker, the EA closes on hit.





=== RULE-BASED AUTO-TRADER (optional) ===

- Arm the symbols you choose; EpsilonX trades confirmed RSI-divergence signals for you.

- Three modes: Manual (alert only) - Semi (1-click confirm) - Full (auto-execute).

- Stacked confluence filters — higher-timeframe trend agreement, Smart-Money order block,

signal grade, and trading session — so it is selective, not a blind robot.

- Structure-based stop (behind the signal pivot + ATR) and Risk:Reward take-profit, auto

breakeven and trailing, hard risk caps, dedicated per-trade magic. Default = Manual.





=== TRADE DIARY & ANALYTICS ===

Every closed trade auto-logged with win rate, profit factor, expectancy, R-multiples,

average win/loss, max drawdown, streaks; an equity curve, underwater drawdown, R- and

P/L-distribution histograms, a monthly P&L calendar heatmap, and breakdowns by

symbol / hour / weekday / setup. Entry & exit screenshots with on-chart markup, CSV/HTML

export, a display-timezone clock, and a disk manager.





=== BUILT FOR REAL USE ===

Modern card-style draggable modular panels (show only what you want), layout persists

across restarts, hover tooltips on every control, broker-agnostic (auto-detects the

symbol suffix, e.g. "EURUSD."). No DLLs. Runs safely in the Strategy Tester.





=== COMPATIBILITY & HONEST NOTES ===

- MetaTrader 5, any account type, hedging or netting.

- Works on forex, metals (e.g. XAUUSD), indices, and stock CFDs. The symbol list is a

fully editable input; stocks/metals need a broker that offers them. Symbols not

available on your broker simply show "N/A".

- Recommended timeframes for the trade signals: H1 and H4.

- EpsilonX is a decision-support and execution tool. It does NOT guarantee profit; all

trading carries risk. Hidden/virtual stops protect only while the terminal is running

— a broker-side stop is still recommended.





Try the free Demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. Questions? Message me.