Super Breakout EA

  • Experts
  • Xian Qin Ceng
    Xian Qin Ceng

    Xian Qin Ceng

    • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
    • China
    • 17952
    4.2 (64)
    Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
    Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
    Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
    Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
    14 products 7 signals 109 comments
  • Version: 1.21
  • Activations: 10

Super Breakout EA is a breakout-type EA that enters an order when the price breaks through a key price level and activates a trailing stop loss after the order is profitable. The EA is designed to run automatically on multiple timeframes simultaneously , defaulting to the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD. The EA offers a variety of trading modes to choose from .

Real-time signals:   Click here .Live Signal. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2374089

If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here:   Click here   Join the public discussion group.

Next price: 599 USD! Final price: 699 USD!

The Expert Advisor (EA) underwent extensive backtesting during its development, demonstrating strong profitability, a stable growth curve, and rapid recovery from drawdowns, with drawdowns kept within 15%-20%. The backtesting results are consistent with the performance of the signal account. The EA runs well across multiple brokerages and is applicable to the vast majority of existing brokerages.

As a developer with over 10 years of experience, I create honest systems where there's no need to worry about EA cheating. I know that breakthrough strategies are viable, have been effective for many years, and I believe they will continue to perform well on XAUUSD in the future.

Additionally, you may have noticed that I also have two other Gold Breakthrough EAs, The Gold Champion EA and The Gold Winner EA, which can be used in combination with this new EA. However, when combining them, please be sure to use appropriate account balances and lot values. If you wish to use these EAs in combination, remember to consult me; I will provide you with advice and guidance.

 

EA Features

  1. One chart, all strategies loaded automatically : EA only needs to be installed on one chart to load all strategies.
  2. There are no grids, no Martingale, every order has a stop-loss and take-profit level, and trailing stop-loss is used.
  3. The honest presentation of trading results shows that the upward trend will not be straight but rather a winding but continuous and stable upward trend . You may encounter a 1-2 month pullback period, which is normal, and the final result is good .
  4. All parameters are already set; users only need to adjust the lot and select the trading mode, and preset parameters are provided .
  5. Use fixed stop loss and trailing stop loss. Trailing stop loss is used to quickly follow up and protect profits.

 

application

  • Varieties : XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum account balance: $100 . Recommended investment: $100 per strategy, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with excessive leverage.
  • Account: ECN /RaW/STP
  • VPS is recommended.
  • EA loading cycle : H1 or 30M

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4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
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Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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