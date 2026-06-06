Super Breakout EA is a breakout-type EA that enters an order when the price breaks through a key price level and activates a trailing stop loss after the order is profitable. The EA is designed to run automatically on multiple timeframes simultaneously , defaulting to the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD. The EA offers a variety of trading modes to choose from .

Real-time signals: Click here .Live Signal. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2374089

If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here: Click here Join the public discussion group.

Next price: 599 USD! Final price: 699 USD!

The Expert Advisor (EA) underwent extensive backtesting during its development, demonstrating strong profitability, a stable growth curve, and rapid recovery from drawdowns, with drawdowns kept within 15%-20%. The backtesting results are consistent with the performance of the signal account. The EA runs well across multiple brokerages and is applicable to the vast majority of existing brokerages.

As a developer with over 10 years of experience, I create honest systems where there's no need to worry about EA cheating. I know that breakthrough strategies are viable, have been effective for many years, and I believe they will continue to perform well on XAUUSD in the future.

Additionally, you may have noticed that I also have two other Gold Breakthrough EAs, The Gold Champion EA and The Gold Winner EA, which can be used in combination with this new EA. However, when combining them, please be sure to use appropriate account balances and lot values. If you wish to use these EAs in combination, remember to consult me; I will provide you with advice and guidance.

EA Features

One chart, all strategies loaded automatically : EA only needs to be installed on one chart to load all strategies. There are no grids, no Martingale, every order has a stop-loss and take-profit level, and trailing stop-loss is used. The honest presentation of trading results shows that the upward trend will not be straight but rather a winding but continuous and stable upward trend . You may encounter a 1-2 month pullback period, which is normal, and the final result is good . All parameters are already set; users only need to adjust the lot and select the trading mode, and preset parameters are provided . Use fixed stop loss and trailing stop loss. Trailing stop loss is used to quickly follow up and protect profits.

application