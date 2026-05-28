Williams Percent Range Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Williams Percent Range Grid EA

Precision Reversals with Advanced Drawdown Control

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want precision reversal entries backed by structured risk management.

Unlike conventional grid systems that deploy trades blindly into strong market trends, this EA uses the highly responsive Williams %R indicator to identify statistically overextended market conditions before initiating a grid sequence.

By combining exhaustion-based entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and institutional-level protection systems, the EA is engineered to pursue consistent profitability while maintaining disciplined control over drawdown.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Exhaustion-Based Market Entries

The EA continuously monitors the Williams Percent Range (%R) indicator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the oversold zone and crosses back above the configured threshold, confirming bullish reversal momentum and renewed buying pressure.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated only when the Williams %R exits the overbought zone and crosses back below the configured threshold, confirming bearish reversal momentum and increasing selling pressure.

This approach helps avoid random entries and focuses on statistically significant reversal opportunities.

Advanced Grid & Recovery Mechanics

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price retraces after the initial position, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

  • Grid spacing distances

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression behavior

The adaptive grid structure is designed to reduce dangerous order clustering during sustained market volatility.

Smart Reverse-Pair Closure

The EA incorporates an advanced drawdown-reduction mechanism designed to actively reduce exposure while securing realized profits.

Instead of waiting for the full basket to recover, the system continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable order

  • With the oldest losing order

When their combined profit reaches your predefined target, both positions are closed simultaneously.

This process helps:

  • Gradually reduce drawdown

  • Release locked margin

  • Lower overall exposure

  • Continuously secure realized gains

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Hard Monetary Stop

Define a maximum allowable floating loss for the entire system.

If total floating drawdown reaches this limit, the EA automatically liquidates all active positions to help protect account equity during extreme market conditions.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Position sizes automatically scale according to:

  • Current account balance

  • Configured maximum risk percentage

  • Exposure management parameters

This allows risk exposure to grow proportionally alongside account equity.

Live Margin Monitoring

The EA continuously monitors broker margin levels in real time.

If free margin drops below your specified safety threshold, new grid entries are automatically suspended to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Execution Filters

Built-in execution protections include:

  • Maximum spread filtering

  • Slippage protection

  • One-order-per-bar restrictions

  • Volatility-aware entry filtering

These safeguards are designed to improve execution quality during unstable market conditions.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compatible

The EA is built using pure grid mechanics with:

  • No hedging

  • No fragmented position structures

This ensures compatibility with:

  • Netting accounts

  • Hedging accounts

  • A-Book brokers

  • B-Book brokers

Advanced Order Management

The system uses optimized asynchronous MQL5 execution logic for:

  • Fast trade handling

  • Stable live-market execution

  • Broker volume-limit compliance

  • Efficient order management under heavy market activity

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

The EA includes a lightweight on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current system status

  • Active grid count

  • Floating P/L

  • Total realized profit

  • Current directional bias

  • Next grid level spacing

  • Recent reverse-pair closures

This provides clear visibility into system behavior without cluttering the trading terminal.

Why Choose the Williams Percent Range Grid EA?

The Williams Percent Range Grid EA combines high-probability reversal detection with disciplined exposure management to create a more structured approach to grid trading.

By integrating responsive exhaustion-based entries, adaptive recovery mechanics, and institutional-grade risk controls, the system is designed to help traders pursue long-term account stability while capitalizing on statistically favorable market reversals.

Trade with precision reversal entries, adaptive recovery logic, and professional-grade account protection built for serious algorithmic traders.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.5 (20)
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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